THE HOOP FEED: Bingham, Christie out with COVID, what's the impact?

East Lansing, Mich. - Tuesday’s news that Marcus Bingham, Max Christie and Pierre Brooks will miss Wednesday’s game against High Point was bothersome to head coach Tom Izzo but not demoralizing. Izzo indicated that the three players will finish protocol period away from the team on Thursday. Walk-on Steven Izzo, the head coach’s son, is also out with COVID. “It has been something that is driving the whole country crazy,” Izzo said. “But right now we are all good and we are kind of bunkered down in this building. It’s a little bit like last year. But it’s been good. It’s been fun to have the players back. We have done a great job of setting up where they are living, what they are doing and where they are eating and it’s been good. “We’ve done everything we could do. I feel good about where we are. I feel good about what our medical staff has done. I feel great about what our players have done. When we were in Detroit they were awesome, they were wearing their masks where they needed. “I don’t know if I can brace for (any more positive tests) because there is nothing I can do about it,” Izzo added. “For Steven, for example, I know where he was for every minute of the day because they were out of school, and it didn’t matter.” “I wouldn’t say i’m bracing for it. I’m talking about what to do to give yourself the best chance.” Bingham, Michigan State’s starting center, has emerged as the team’s second-leading scorer (13.3) and leading rebounder (8.0). Bingham had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots last week against Oakland. Christie, a starting guard, is fourth on the team at 9.4 points per game. He was a season-best 4-of-6 from 3-point range against Oakland. Brooks is averaging 3.8 minutes per game as a reserve wing. “Bingham was just starting to come on and Max had his best game,” Izzo said. “Everybody is going through it, so no sense complaining about it. We’ll deal with it. But the game plan as of now is we will have everybody the day after the game.” The Spartans will be without them during today's game against High Point at 3 p.m. at Breslin Center (Big Ten Network).

WHAT’S NEXT

Julius Marble is expected to be elevated into the starting lineup at center in place of Bingham. Freshman guard Jaden Akins is expected to start in place of Christie. Marble, a 6-foot-9 junior, is more deserving of extra playing time than anyone on the roster. He started the final nine games last year, and has improved. But Bingham’s rise has led to a decrease in Marble’s opportunities. He’s averaging just 12.4 minutes per game. But Marble is averaging an impactful 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in those 12 minutes per game. Sophomore center Mady Sissoko is averaging just 4.8 minutes per game, but will play a larger role on Wednesday against High Point. “Mady and Julius will definitely (play more),” Izzo said. “I’m kind of excited about that in one respect. Mady has been playing really well in practice so I’m anxious to see how he does in the game.” Backcourt depth is not a strength for the Spartans. In addition to Akins starting at the right wing, Izzo said point guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard will have to play together more in this game. They have shared the backcourt at times in other games this season, but it will be more of a necessity in this game. Izzo indicated that walk-on point guard Davis Smith is in question, too. “Davis Smith, I think, will be able to play,” Izzo said. “It looks like everybody else is pretty ready to go. Those guys are right on the bubble. Trying to follow these rules and trying to figure out what they are, maybe by tonight they will change again, but as of right now, that’s the way it looks.” What rules? “We are trying to follow the CDC rules, the Big Ten rules, the state of Michigan rules, the Lansing rules, the Michigan State rules and it’s been a little frustrating trying to figure out why we can’t all get on the same page,” Izzo said. “They tested positive somewhere awhile ago so their time will be up and that’s what we are trying to figure out now with the new CDC rules, what the Big Ten will do and what Michigan State will do. Just pick and choose. “Today we finally got some things from the Big Ten that I’m still not sure what they mean. I’m going to meet with our doctors tonight and go over them. I just wish we could all get on the same page. But that hasn’t happened in a year and a half so I’m not sure it’s going to happen now.”

THE LATEST ON THE SPARTANS

At 10-2, the Spartans are up to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll this week after defeating Oakland, 90-78, last week. Izzo and Oakland head coach Greg Kampe exchanged self-scout information after the game. “I talked to Greg Kampe and he thought our unselfishness and ball movement is as good as anybody,” Izzo said “And I think it is. We’ve been really moving the ball well. Now other guys are going to get a chance to play but you would like to have some consistency and continuity.” Walker and Hoggard combined for 17 assists against only two turnovers against Oakland. “And if Gabe Brown had hit a couple of shots that he’s been making, that would have been up to about 20 assists,” Izzo said. “The two point guards are playing better and better. “We learned a lot in the Oakland game. We did some really, really good things but we have to work on finishing games. We still have these little setbacks. So that has been the battle cry this week to finish games. “We had a couple of good days of practice considering a couple of times we only had eight guys practicing. We got some things done. “We’ll be a little worried about the first five minutes, conditioning, because it wasn’t like we could come back and just go at it. We were all trying to get tested and do this and do that and go through all the protocol. So it was a nerve-wracking two days. Usually you come back and you have two-a-days the first day and second day. We weren’t able to do all that but we got a lot of work in, we got a lot of things covered, we had a lot film sessions.”

THE OPPONENT