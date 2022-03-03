The Hoop Feed: Any chance this gets turned around?

For the second straight game, Michigan State was victimized in the interior, got down by double digits in the first half and allowed an opponent to shoot well over 50 percent. These don’t seem like the usual Spartan issues for a Tom Izzo coached team in the month of March, but Michigan State has battled problems o’ plenty while losing seven of nine, the latest being this 80-69 loss at No. 23 Ohio State on Thursday. Joey Brunk, a 6-foot-11, deep-bench reserve, subbing for the injured Zed Key, scored a season-high 18 points for the Buckeyes. All-Big Ten candidate E.J. Liddell scored 19 and Big Ten Freshman of the Year favorite Malaki Branham scored 22 for the Buckeyes, who shook a two-game losing streak. Gabe Brown shot well from the field for a third straight game, leading Michigan State with 13 points. He was 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Marcus Bingham played his best game in nearly a month. He posted 11 points and a team-high five rebounds. But they had very little help. “We haven’t been guarding,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “We went from a great defensive team to a poor defensive team. We have to do a better job.” Michigan State will play its regular season finale against Maryland at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Breslin Center. Ohio State shot 54.7 percent from the field, two days after Michigan State allowed Michigan to shoot 58 percent. Both teams were over 60 percent for most of the first half. “I think our guys got to check their ticker a little bit because sooner or later you’ve got to reach down and guard somebody,” Izzo said. “That’s not a skill. That’s an effort-related stat. “I’ve always been able to get my teams to play harder, and right now I’m not. So that falls on me, and I’m going to have to try to fix it.” Both teams were playing their second game in three days. “That has nothing to do with it,” Izzo said. “We’re not going to use that excuse. If the game would have been close down the stretch and they pulled away, maybe you could say fatigue set in. But you can’t use that as an excuse because the start is what beat us. We got down 16-2 and really it stayed at 12 or 13 the entire game. “They hit seven 3s so early in that game. We weren’t guarding anybody. “Gabe played okay at times. Max (Christie) struggled, didn’t get many shots off. “We just didn’t play well enough to win, and they did.”

We didn’t get very good play out of key guys. Marcus played okay; Joey played okay. Tyson was better at the point. A.J. just couldn’t do the things we needed done. But I think the big key for us is two of our better players lately have been Julius and Malik, and they struggled. — Tom Izzo

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Christie had 7 points on 3-of-8 shooting. He was 1-of-3 from three-point range. His medium-range shooting accuracy continues to be substandard. * Michigan State had a hot night from 3-point range, or else things would have been uglier. Michigan State went 9-of-18 from beyond the arc. Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins and Joey Hauser each hit a 3-pointer. Bingham was 2-of-2 from deep. * Michigan State out-rebounded Ohio State 30-26. “Points off of turnovers were 20-3 and we didn’t even have a slew of them,” Izzo said. “We had 13 turnovers. And it’s 20-3, though. That’s amazing.”



COMP’S TAKEAWAY

I liked the way Michigan State was communicating on defense in the first half, taking away the drive, and playing gap-sound. That was a far cry better than the swiss cheese problems the Spartans had at Michigan against dribble penetration. When playing air tight in the gaps, it forces opponents to shoot over the top, sometimes from deep. Ohio State was willing to let it fly, and happened to nail their first four 3-point attempts. Michigan State coaches liked the gap-sound defense, but they felt Michigan State needed to press up and contest shots better when the opponent got into their shot trigger. Thus Michigan State solved one defensive problem by taking away the drive, but didn’t carry out the rest of it. Ohio State’s hot 3-point shooting didn’t continue in the second half (1-of-7), but that’s when 6-foot-5 freshman sensation Malaki Branham went to work. He scored 15 points after halftime, going 6-of-9 from the floor after intermission. He gave Christie headaches defensively, off the drive, with the pull-up game, or the occasional take to the rim. That was a tough lesson for Christie. Christie isn't close to being the best freshman in the Big Ten, something we might have thought of him a couple of months ago. There is no shame in that, but he needs to keep digging and find his defensive spine, and stay in the gym working on his jump shot. AJ Hoggard started and played 18 minutes, after battling a non-COVID illness earlier in the week. He was solid, with 6 points and one assist, but not yet his full self.



ANY BRIGHT SPOTS?

Bingham hit double figures for the first time in seven games, dating back to the 15 he scored at Wisconsin on Jan. 8. Bingham also played more minutes (18) than any time since the Wisconsin game, after logging just eight minutes at Michigan, and 13 minutes in the previous three games. Bingham earned these minutes. He moved well on defense, and stayed gap-tight without coming out of his shoes to hunt for blocked shots. Izzo obviously got through to him in that regard in the day of prep since the Michigan game when Bingham set a school record for career blocked shots but landed with a seat on the doghouse bench after failing to dive for a loose ball and playing the scouting report incorrectly versus a center drive. Bingham was visibly more determined to at least try to put a body on his opponent on the defensive glass in this game. Give him a helmet sticker. He's still in this thing. Even if he hadn’t made those two 3-pointers, this still would have been Bingham’s best game since Feb. 8. This is version of Bingham Michigan State needs in order to turn things around. We’ve also seen the proper version of Gabe Brown in the last three games. Michigan State needs to get Hoggard back up to good health and pray that Christie can become a productive shooter. Meanwhile, Malik Hall and Julius Marble need to rejoin the human race, as Michigan State continues its season long issue of never having every player playing well at the same time. “AJ, it’s hard to blame him. He’s been sick and he has missed some time. In all honesty we thought that Tyson had some chances to shoot the ball and didn’t shoot it, which was the problem early in the year. We have to get AJ back feeling better and Tyson looking for his shot.”

THE DIM SPOTS

Michigan State needs to get Malik Hall back in tune. He sustained a lower body injury in mid-February and, aside from a 17-point outburst at Iowa, has had a dreadful string of low-scoring games. He has scored 3, 0, 2, 5 and 4 points in five of the last six games. This coming from a guy who was MSU’s most consistent offensive player through Feb. 1 “I’m seeing a guy that looks like he’s injured or something," Izzo said. "He says there’s nothing wrong. But that’s been an issue because he’s one of our best players and doesn’t seem to be playing as hard as he was playing. "I talked to him about it and he says he is, so we’ll just have to check the film and see.” Hall seemed to have some combative zest early in this game, but went back into a shell as the game progressed. “We are not shooting good from the free throw line,” Izzo said. “Malik is really struggling there. We just are not playing very well. I don’t know what to say.” * Julius Marble started his third straight game, but had a tame evening. He played only 12 minutes and suffered a continuation of the defensive problems he had against Michigan on Tuesday. Marble had three rebounds and scored 3 points on 1-of-3 shooting.



WHAT’S NEXT

Michigan State had good effort in the first half, despite the lack of close-outs on defense. Their bulbs are still lit. They need to keep that faith, zero in on the remaining scouting reports, and hope the basketball gods bless them with some hot, well-rounded shooting. We’ve seen all year that Michigan State is not physically imposing enough or tough enough to win when not shooting well. This is a finesse-oriented team, as much as Izzo would hate to admit it. The Spartans can’t win when having a mediocre shooting night. And even when the Spartans have a respectable shooting night, like the 46 percent clip in each of the past two games, that's not nearly enough when giving up a sizzling 54-percent or more. Izzo’s sullen demeanor following the last two games is a little bit concerning. He never gives up on a team, never runs out of answers. But he seems more despondent about this team, and the rash of recent losses, than we’ve seen during losing skids in past years. If he's not out of answers, he's running low on them. In terms of improving his teams' "tickers," as he said, he would love to turn that over to a team captain or inspirational leader. But Michigan State doesn't have a guy like that. He would love for this to be a player-coached team, but it's just not. And he would contend therein lies a big portion of the ticker problem. “I’m angry with the way we played," Izzo said. "I’m not real happy with how we played defensively. I’m not real happy with our leadership right now. We have to find a way to regroup and that’s what we’re going to do.”

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Michigan State was trying to hang around when Hall missed two free throws which cut have cut the lead to 11 with 11:09 left. Then on OSU’s ensuing possession, Hall missed a box out on E.J. Liddell, leading to a second-chance lay-up for the Buckeyes and the lead was back to 15 with 10:23 left.



WHERE IT GOT AWAY PART I

“We were down 16-2. We cut it back to 2, and then took a couple of bad shots and just couldn’t guard the guy in the post. Never in a million years did I even think we would have to double him. That’s a bad move on my part. In the second half we did, and had a little more success. But it never should have gotten to that.” Gabe Brown said Brunk wasn’t even on the first page of MSU’s scouting report. Brunk, a sixth-year senior, hadn’t scored in the previous five games. He hadn’t scored in double figures since March of 2020 at Indiana. Michigan State scouted Brunk as a recruit and offered him, way back in the summer of 2015. But Michigan State pursued Nick Ward instead. Brunk battled injuries at Butler, and hasn’t had much of a role at Ohio State as a graduate. But he played like a gem in this game, scoring on moves that Michigan State never knew he had - because there is no recent film of him, and there didn’t seem to be the time or need to dig into his past on a one-day prep.

WHERE IT GOT AWAY PART II

Ohio State made its first six field goal attempts, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range in the opening minutes, while building leads of 13-0, 16-2 and 18-4. Michigan State battled back to close to within 27-25 on a 3-pointer by Gabe Brown. But that’s when MSU’s old turnover problem returned. Malik Hall and Joey Hauser had turnovers on consecutive possessions while Brunk hit a field goal and a pair of free throws. Then Brown took his lone poor, forced shot of the night, leading to a runout and a Branham put-back. Then Tyson Walker missed a wild driving lay-up, and Ohio State capitalized in transition again with a 3-pointer by guard Jamari Wheeler, and the lead was back up to 36-25. Michigan State cut the lead to 8 points at 41-33 on a Bingham 3-pointer with 1:27 left in the first half, but the Spartans would get no closer. Four Michigan State turnovers in the first 4:49 of the second half, plus a missed dunk in transition by Julius Marble, turned a 10-point Ohio State halftime lead into a 55-40 Buckeye advantage, sending the Spartans into another deep hole.

WHERE IT GOT AWAY PART III