EAST LANSING - I’ve seen some Augusts in the past when Michigan State seemed to be scrambling through its scrimmages, auditioning players to fill key vacancies while the countdown to the season’s kickoff ticked ran thin.

Sometimes these problems lead to difficult seasons.

Sometimes, as was the case with the QB and RB derbies of 2013, the Spartans emerged just fine. (That was the year when Mark Dantonio frustratedly activated true freshman Damion Terry into the QB competition because the other three candidates weren’t practicing well. Earlier that year, Dantonio plugged Riley Bullough into the tailback picture because Jeremy Langford and the others weren’t instilling confidence. Well, things turned out okay that year, with a Rose Bowl win and No. 3 final ranking).

But usually, mid-August juggling creates concern.

This year, there isn’t much juggling going on at the Skandalaris Center, other than at the linebacker positions, where the Spartans have more proven candidates at the position than any time I can remember. At linebacker, Michigan State is juggling from a position of strength, not desperation.

Overall, Michigan State seems to be coasting through camp the way you’d expect from a team that returns 19 starters, and many key reserves, from a 10-win, Top 15 team.

The latest example: The Spartans had the luxury of limiting the reps of some returning starters during last week’s Jersey Scrimmage. Mike linebacker Joe Bachie didn’t play much in the scrimmage. He knows the defense, the coaches know what he can do, he plays a physically-demanding position, hence the reason to limit his August wear and tear.

“The guys who had already solidified positions, we limited their reps,” said defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. “We had a lot of guys get opportunities to run reps with the ones and play at that level.”

That sounds like a good step toward sharpening MSU’s second string and depth.

Is there a negative to this approach? Might Michigan State’s starters be a little less game-sharp by a week from Friday? I doubt it. Michigan State is known for banging pretty good throughout August. They’ll be tough.

**

The coaches gained a read on a handful of questions heading into these last days of camp, with game prep for the Aug. 31 opener against Utah State due to begin on Sunday.

Among the questions:

* Which players are going to make up the regular rotation at the linebacker positions?

* Which freshmen are going to be in the playing group early in the year, and which ones are in position to play more than four games?

* What do the candidates look like at boundary defensive end?

The latest clues: