EAST LANSING - Gabe Brown, Aaron Henry and Xavier Tillman with colorful comments about Cassius Winston's 32-point performance during Sunday's 87-69 victory over Michigan at the Breslin Center.

Brown on the crowd noise: "I couldn't hear."

Henry on Winston: "Oh my God."

Tillman: "I wouldn't want to guard him."

And Winston on the moment: "Oh it was crazy."