The Book on Willie: MSU's latest defensive commitment checks the boxes
There is a lot to like in regard to Michigan State’s most recent defensive recruiting commitment, Ade Willie.Since the cornerback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy committed to the Spartans last we...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news