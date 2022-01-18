East Lansing, Mich. - Ameer Speed was caught in a high-end talent competition at cornerback for the University of Georgia during the Bulldogs' remarkable run to the National Championship.

Speed, who announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan State, started the first three games of the year for the most talented defense in the country, but eventually took on a second-string role. He is expected to have the skills to become an immediate impact player at Michigan State for a program that is suddenly starting to pack intriguing talent at the cornerback position.

Speed (6-3, 211, Sr., Jacksonville, Fla.) played in 13 of 15 games for Georgia in 2021.

At Georgia, Speed was caught in a talent triangle with Derion Kendrick and Kelee Ringo.

Kendrick was first-team All-ACC for Clemson 2020 before transferring to Georgia. Kendrick became second-team All-SEC for the Bulldogs in 2021.

Speed started the first three games of the 2021 season with Kendrick.

Then Speed began losing playing time to Ringo, a redshirt-freshman.

Ringo was ranked No. 2 cornerback in the nation by Rivals.com and the No. 7 recruit in the country for 2020. Ringo missed 2020 with surgery, but became healthy and competed with Speed in September.

Soon after Ringo overtook Speed, Speed missed two games at mid-season with an ankle injury.

“He had an ankle last week in practice and unfortunate because he’s playing really good for us, especially on special teams units,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said on Oct. 12, prior to the Bulldogs’ game against Kentucky. “Don’t know if he’ll be back.”

Speed returned to the field on Oct. 30 for Georgia’s victory over Florida. He played three snaps on defense and one snap on special teams.

Speed saw spot duty for the second half of the season for one of the top defenses in college football history, but played mainly on special teams.