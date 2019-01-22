EAST LANSING - Three things we learned during Michigan State’s 69-55 victory over Maryland on Monday, two questions and one prediction. THREE THINGS WE LEARNED: 1. Michigan State Is Expanding Its Layers The Spartans are finding and developing new ways, and refining old ways, to destroy you. Michigan State was without Joshua Langford again, and basically without Nick Ward (foul trouble) and Kyle Ahrens (his first game back after missing most of two weeks with a back injury). The Terrapins had won seven straight games, are ranked No. 13 in the country, shot 58 percent against Ohio State, yet they weren’t competitive with Michigan State. Well, they were competitive for a few minutes midway through the first half and a few more, midway through the second half. But the Spartans controlled the nation’s biggest game of the week with relative ease on a night which Tom Izzo said once again he wasn’t pleased with the way Michigan State played. Michigan State led by double digits for the entire second half, stretching the lead to 22 points four and a half minutes into the second half. Michigan State pretty much dominated, but the Spartans didn’t do it with one guy going off like crazy, to make up for all of those absences. They didn’t do it with groups of guys shooting hotter than they normally would. The Spartans dominated with team structure. They did it with on-ball defense. They did it with communication, quickness, physicality and knowledge on the defensive interior. And they did it with the transition game. That blasted transition game. The same Heathcote transition system Izzo has been deploying since day one. Some years the transition game is good, some years it’s great. This year it is great, and getting better. On Monday, it was quite good, but not at its best. Still, Maryland couldn’t handle it. “The hard ones,” said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, choosing the most painful of MSU’s 29 fast-break points, “are the ones after we score.” Those are the ones when Michigan State quickly in-bounds the ball after the opponent scores, and races downcourt for an immediate answer - whether it’s a slaloming Cassius Winston lay-up, a rim-running Ward dunk, or a three-pointer from a Spartan wing. Michigan State calls it the blitz. Jud Heathcote taught the blitz system to Izzo. Heathcote had some teams that were good at it, but he didn’t necessarily employ it for all 40 minutes of a game. They would sneak it into a game, catch an opponent off-guard. Izzo has had some teams that have nearly perfected it. When he has enough depth on his team, Izzo prefers to run and blitz for 40 minutes. This team could do that, if everyone was healthy and available. THE BLITZ COUNTER BREAK The blitz starts with the power forward in-bounding the ball while the center sprints straight to the rim. It’s always the four man in-bounding it, and always the five man sprinting to the rim. Always. The first two steps in transition are emphasized. If Ward gets a five-foot lead on the man guarding him on those first two steps, then he’ll still have a five-foot lead on him as he gets toward the foul line, with his hand in the air, awaiting a Winston pass. If Ward has a five-foot lead, the opponent’s wings will likely have to dive down inside to try to help stop him. That leaves MSU’s wings open for 3-pointers, or a run to the rim for a dunk. Andre Hutson might have been the best-ever at Michigan State on those first two steps as a rim-running center. Ward has become quite good at those first two steps, too, and he might be the best post finisher Izzo has had, especially as the first option of the secondary break. In theory, the transition game doesn’t get any easier to handle when Tillman checks in for Ward, or when back-up wings enter the game. Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown are more athletic than Langford and Matt McQuaid. But Henry and Brown didn’t run their transition lanes wide enough, or deep enough to the corner earlier this month. It messed up the geometry of the transition game. Izzo spent a few practices and film sessions drilling them on it, after the Penn State game, explaining why each part of it is important. Henry ran the transition lanes much better against Maryland. It led to sky-walking fastbreak dunk from the left sideline which gave Michigan State a 10-6 lead and big spike of early momentum. “That was my Miles Bridges impersonation,” Henry said. I thought it was more of a Clyde Drexler type of slam, with his knees bent on the rise, and his feet tucked under him as he soared, and the ball reared back behind his head for the one-handed tomahawk. That’s the 40-inch vertical Izzo warned us about.

Drexler (left) at his best. Henry (right) on the rise.

A few moments later, Henry sprinted the left lane after a turnover and received a transition pass from Winston. This time, Henry delivered a pretty touch-pass to Tillman for a dunk. Somewhere, Magic approved. Henry has talent and skill to add major octane and effectiveness to MSU’s transition game. Against the Terps, we saw his game, and this system, flexing new muscle. Michigan State has had guys somewhat similar to Ward, Henry, Tillman, McQuaid and Langford running the transition system in past years. But Izzo has never had a guy with the eyes, anticipation and downcourt passing ability of Winston. He gets it to guys on-time, on the fly. And if he chooses to push the ball with the dribble, he can maneuver, stop-and-start, and finish in contorted ways in the lane better than any point guard Izzo has had. Winston’s behind-the-back dribble and reverse lay-up which gave Michigan State a 65-50 lead with 4:45 to go was so good that Michigan State assistant coaches Dwayne Stephens and Mike Garland gave each other five. “We worked on a lot of things that are supposed to help transition defense,” Turgeon said. “Trust me, we worked at it.” That’s the transition game Turgeon saw. This is the transition game Izzo saw: “I didn’t think we ran as good,” Izzo said. “I thought we got tired. I tried to get Cassius a little rest.” Not enough rest, without a trustworthy back-up point guard. McQuaid is the team’s best back-up point guard. But he is spending all of his minutes at the wing, due to the Langford and Ahrens situation. Freshman Foster Loyer is trying to provide some minutes as the back-up point guard. His effort and heart are good, but he can’t play National Championship minutes right now. He can play, but not at the level necessary, defensively. Izzo sees loose screws that still need to be tightened. Turgeon, and most of the other coaches that have lost these 12 straight games to the Spartans, see a Top 5 team in the country. “We knew what we were getting into,” Turgeon said.

A few weeks from now, MSU’s transition game should be even better, if Langford and Ahrens are back and up to speed, Henry keeps improving, and McQuaid and Winston are able to get a little more rest in each game.

2. Winston Can Do This

Defense used to be Winston’s weakness. He’s a good athlete, not a great one. Combine that with a habit of indifference toward the defensive end of the court, and he was a substandard defender, for an Izzo point guard, in his first two years at Michigan State. But he’s a junior now. He’s headed toward physical maturity. He has added strength, quickness and improved his conditioning. And finally, he is buying into Izzo’s mind control regarding defense. Izzo has convinced him it’s important. Winston is answering the call. It’s one of the steps necessary for this team to seriously contend for a National Championship. Winston is moving his feet better versus dribble drives as an on-ball defender this year. Against Nebraska’s Glynn Watson and Maryland’s Anthony Cowan, he moved his feet well enough to fend off driving attempts against two of the Big Ten's best point guards. Winston is not going to lock-up the best driving point guards every single trip, like the best of the best. But he is no longer a liability. He’s solid, headed toward becoming a good defender, with the ultimate test coming late in the season when Michigan's Zavier Simpson tries to blow by him like he did last year. Against Maryland, Winston took his foot off the defensive gas pedal for a moment, midway through the second half. He let Cowan beat him with a jab right, and drive left into the lane for a 10-foot jumper with 10:15 to play. Izzo glared angrily at Winston as Winston brought the ball upcourt for the next possession. Michigan State led by 14 at the time, and still had work to do. But this wasn’t as much about protecting the 14-point lead, as learning to play the right way, with the proper habits and discipline, playing the assignment, not the score. Izzo was in long-term coaching mode on the sideline at this point. Adhering to right habits on defense at all times can make the difference between going to the Final Four and failing to get out of the first weekend in the NCAA Tournament. A little later, Winston was late in trailing Cowan around a screen and didn’t work hard enough to challenge Cowan on the catch-and-shoot. Cowan nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 13 with 8:30 to left. “We had a couple of guys that slacked for awhile,” Izzo said. During a whistle, Izzo called Winston to the sideline, questioned Winston’s manhood, and place in the universe. “I challenged him,” Izzo said. On the next defensive possession, Maryland ran the same stagger screen at Winston. This time, Winston started his feet on time, chased Cowan tightly around the obstacles, landed at Cowan’s chest. Cowan threw a clear-out elbow while sweeping-through. Winston’s defense was great. And someone called a foul. Winston looked at Izzo in bewilderment. Izzo smiled and let Winston know he did fine, and was innocent. Next defensive possession, with Winston guarding Cowan away from the ball, Winston darted and changed directions while Cowan tried to shake him. Winston mirrored Cowan, showing quickness and footwork that he wasn’t capable of providing last year, and some tenacity that Izzo has helped mine from Winston’s soul. Winston denied Cowan the ball. Cowan stopped trying. The ball went to a Maryland post player. He traveled. Winston clapped. The horn sounded. It was a TV time out. Izzo ran out to half-court to give Winston the biggest bear hug of the junior’s blossoming career. “I was really impressed, really impressed, and it takes a lot to impress me,” Izzo said. “I thought he did bear down. I thought we were a little slow chasing over those pindown picks, and he did a lot better job.” It’s taken more than 24 months to reform Winston into a two-way player. Cowan, who was third-team All-Big Ten last year as a sophomore, finished with 7 points on 3-of-12 shooting. “I thought we did a very good job on Cowan,” Izzo said. That’s the first time Winston had the toughest defensive assignment on the team, and the first time he succeeded to this extent. “I think it’s developing,” Izzo said. “A lot of things are developing. His body change is developing. He has put in the work. It’s easy for me to jump on him about his defense but in this game he had to guard their best player, he had to run our team.” And push the ball in transition. “Cassius got hurt in the first half when he went down and banged his knee,” Izzo said. “And he got very little rest. “Let’s face it: People give me crap about being too hard on Cassius. But I’m not too hard on Cassius. He’s got a lot to give and every week this year I’ve seen him get better and better and better. “I’m going to keep pushing and he is going to keep working. “We said we had to push the ball more. He had three great defensive stands and two good pushes. “When I see a guy that I know is tired, that I know is a little hurt do a couple of things, damn right he deserves a hug, maybe a kiss next time.”

3. Henry Is Taking It Up A Notch