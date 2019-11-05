EAST LANSING - Three key items to watch heading into Michigan State’s women’s basketball season, which begins tonight at 7 p.m. vs Eastern Michigan, two questions and one prediction:



1. Pay close attention to how this team fares during the non-conference schedule:

While the 18-game Big Ten slate will be grueling enough, the Spartans, picked to finish second in the Big Ten by the coaches and third by the media, have some quality opponents to measure themselves by before conference play begins on Dec. 28 at Indiana.

All of the team’s tough non-conference games are on the road and includes last season’s national runner-up Notre Dame, LSU, Florida State, which finished 24-9 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Syracuse, which finished 25-9 last season before bowing in the Big Dance’s second round, and West Virginia, which made it to the third round of last season’s WNIT before finishing 22-11.

2. Continuity is good but so is change.

MSU will feature two new first-year coaches this season in Dean Lockwood and former Spartan Kristin Haynie.

Lockwood, a Michigan native, who spent 15 seasons as an assistant with the Tennessee Lady Vols, will take over the associate head coaching role previously held by Amaka Agugua-Hamilton for the last four seasons before she was named head coach at Missouri State.

Haynie, a Mason native and a former Spartan All-American, won a Big Ten and WNBA crown during her playing days. She spent the last three seasons at Central Michigan. Haynie replaces Alysiah Bond, who accepted a similar position at Texas Tech.

The addition of these two on the bench could be just the infusion of new energy and philosophy the program needs to help MSU advance past the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009.

3. The Spartans’ freshman class is going to play and contribute.

It’s not often you bring in five freshmen and expect them all to get playing time but this group could all see time this season, depending on the acceleration and maturation of their development at the D-I level and of course, staying healthy. Guards Alyza Winston (5-7, Muskegon, Mich), Moira Joiner (5-10, Saginaw, Mich.) and Julia Ayrault (6-2, Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.), forward Taiyier Parks (6-3, Cleveland) and center Cyndi Dodd (6-5, Indianapolis) make up a class that was ranked as high as No. 6 by ESPNW Hoop Gurlz last November.

“The freshmen we have now, they are very competitive,'' Haynie said. “They were not intimidated. They came in an they acted like upperclassmen. Sometimes, you see freshmen a little nervous and hesitant but they’ve come in and made a statement an have shown how they compete.’’