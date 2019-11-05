The 3-2-1 on MSU's women's basketball season
EAST LANSING - Three key items to watch heading into Michigan State’s women’s basketball season, which begins tonight at 7 p.m. vs Eastern Michigan, two questions and one prediction:
1. Pay close attention to how this team fares during the non-conference schedule:
While the 18-game Big Ten slate will be grueling enough, the Spartans, picked to finish second in the Big Ten by the coaches and third by the media, have some quality opponents to measure themselves by before conference play begins on Dec. 28 at Indiana.
All of the team’s tough non-conference games are on the road and includes last season’s national runner-up Notre Dame, LSU, Florida State, which finished 24-9 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Syracuse, which finished 25-9 last season before bowing in the Big Dance’s second round, and West Virginia, which made it to the third round of last season’s WNIT before finishing 22-11.
2. Continuity is good but so is change.
MSU will feature two new first-year coaches this season in Dean Lockwood and former Spartan Kristin Haynie.
Lockwood, a Michigan native, who spent 15 seasons as an assistant with the Tennessee Lady Vols, will take over the associate head coaching role previously held by Amaka Agugua-Hamilton for the last four seasons before she was named head coach at Missouri State.
Haynie, a Mason native and a former Spartan All-American, won a Big Ten and WNBA crown during her playing days. She spent the last three seasons at Central Michigan. Haynie replaces Alysiah Bond, who accepted a similar position at Texas Tech.
The addition of these two on the bench could be just the infusion of new energy and philosophy the program needs to help MSU advance past the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009.
3. The Spartans’ freshman class is going to play and contribute.
It’s not often you bring in five freshmen and expect them all to get playing time but this group could all see time this season, depending on the acceleration and maturation of their development at the D-I level and of course, staying healthy. Guards Alyza Winston (5-7, Muskegon, Mich), Moira Joiner (5-10, Saginaw, Mich.) and Julia Ayrault (6-2, Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.), forward Taiyier Parks (6-3, Cleveland) and center Cyndi Dodd (6-5, Indianapolis) make up a class that was ranked as high as No. 6 by ESPNW Hoop Gurlz last November.
“The freshmen we have now, they are very competitive,'' Haynie said. “They were not intimidated. They came in an they acted like upperclassmen. Sometimes, you see freshmen a little nervous and hesitant but they’ve come in and made a statement an have shown how they compete.’’
TWO QUESTIONS
1. Can the Spartans live up to expectations?
On paper, despite losing second-leading scorer and top rebounder Jenna Allen to graduation and potential All-Big Ten performer Sidney Cooks, who transferred to Mississippi State, the Spartans look like a Top 16 team, which means they would host first- and second-round play in the NCAA Tournament.
So the question looms, will they meet or exceed preseason expectations?
MSU’s head coach Suzy Merchant wanted to kill all of that chatter last week during the annual media day press conference.
“You appreciate the respect of that,” she said, “(but) do I think we're where we need to be? All I care about is the end of the season. You can be a preseason all-conference player, but if you don't perform, you're not going to be there at the end. You can be the preseason No. 1 pick in the country, but you might not be at the end. For us, I'm really just trying to focus on this journey and every single day try to make our team a little bit better. I have a little patience problem with that so where we're picked is probably the least of my concerns. I'm more interested in some of the things we're doing and how we're doing them and making us the best we can be on that particular day.’’
2. Will MSU improve its record on the road?
The Spartans made Breslin a house of horrors for visitors last year, finishing 15-1 at home.
That record included resumé-building wins over ranked Oregon, Iowa, Minnesota and Maryland.
But last year’s team was only 3-9 away from home.
Winning on the road denotes mental toughness and also bodes well for postseason play since most teams don’t get to play in their own gyms at tourney time.
So can the Spartans at least go .500 on the road to build the toughness necessary to survive and advance in the postseason? If the answer to that is positive, the answer to the first question will likely be positive as well.
ONE PREDICTION:
1. This team will advance beyond the second round
Barring a rash of injuries, this team has everything it needs from a personnel and depth standpoint to reach the regional semifinals for the first time in nearly a decade. The two biggest reasons this group will have to be playing during a second weekend are chemistry and understanding of roles, areas which seemed to be a problem at times last season.
“The genuine love that we carry for each other is really something different since I’ve been here,’’ said senior forward Coco Gaines. “That’s something that the captains and the other seniors talked about and we tried to focus on that (during the offseason). We’ve seen it all and we didn’t really care for how things went back then so we were trying to do the change and that’s going to carry over into the season.’’