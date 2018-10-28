



1. The fabric of the program is strong. That fabric held Michigan State together for this character-testing assignment against Purdue.

Through injuries and doubts, a new freshman starting quarterback, a makeshift situation at wide receiver, a continued revolving door on the offensive line with a third starting center, and a third punter, Michigan State staged perhaps its best game of the year.

The Spartans wanted the victory, to get to 5-3, and to put the disappointment and disgust of last week behind them, but also to prove something to themselves.

Purdue is good. A skeptic would point out that they’re only 4-4. But Purdue had won four straight. The Boilermakers blew out Ohio State last week.

Michigan State held Purdue 22 points under its scoring average, and 28 points under its average in Big Ten games.

Michigan State won’t win the division or conference championship, but the Spartans acted like a champion this week. They shut down the hottest offense in the conference, and they rallied around the new starting quarterback, Rocky Lombardi. The Dantonio culture at Michigan State grew.

The preseason goals won’t be met this year. But the preseason goals wouldn’t have been so ambitious in August if we had known the Spartans would be playing in October without Brian Lewerke, Felton Davis, Kevin Jarvis, David Beedle, Josiah Scott, Matt Allen, Jake Hartbarger, and with banged-up versions of Darrell Stewart, L.J. Scott and Cole Chewins.

I’ve written the injury-angle story several times this year, but it keeps changing. This time, Michigan State entered a game with a complete unknown at quarterback.

If we had known in August that by late October MSU’s best QB to WR deep threat would be Lombardi to Justin Layne, we would have wondered what kind of spring game draft Dantonio had cooked up for the fall. But this hasn’t been a controlled experiment. Yet it might as well have been, because the lab sample the 2018 Spartans have provided are meeting Dantonio’s chemistry requirements.

The record isn’t sparkling. But this team looked beautiful to Dantonio on Saturday, and should look that way to Spartan fans, too.

Dantonio called this a program win of sorts. The victory itself isn’t a program-maker. It’s the other way around. The program produced this win. The fabric and resolve of the Dantonio program served as the compass for a week of tests.

Dantonio has won the Rose Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, two Big Ten Championship Games, and a bunch of other stuff.

“So that is 105 (wins as head coach at Michigan State) and this could be as rewarding of a win maybe in our time here,” Dantonio said.

What the what?

Beating this Purdue team is that rewarding?

First of all, these coaches felt Purdue looked great on film, offensively. But that was only half the challenge. Some of it involved a week of game preparation without Lewerke, and with Felton Davis traveling out of state to undergo surgery to repair an Achilles injury.

But the tests went beyond injuries and the opponent. Dantonio’s grand satisfaction with this performance tells us how much last week wore on him, not just the loss, but the public childishness that was directed at his program. Childishness. And the championing of childishness. I’ll leave it at that.

“There were a lot of things going on throughout the week, a lot of distractions,” Dantonio said. “They stayed focused, they stayed committed and that is what this program has been about.

“We need to get up off the mat. When everybody was sort of selling us short, we got up and went. That is what makes athletics so unique to everything else. There are the intangibles that are difficult to measure.”

He learned that this team has intangibles, even with new faces being pushed to the forefront to move the rock.

Think of the primary people who handled the actual football:

Blake Bueter, the center.

Rocky Lombardi, the quarterback.

Brandon Sowards led the team in receptions.

La’Darius Jefferson became the go-to running back on the final drive when Michigan State needed ball security to run out the clock.

And someone named Bryce Baringer was the punter.

Are you freaking kidding me? All of those guys are commendable, but 11 months ago none of them were even on the map, except for Lombardi. Kind of.

Eleven months ago? Maybe I should say three months ago.

“We have got a lot of different guys playing and a new quarterback playing so (it was) very challenging,” Dantonio said. “I think the belief system is intact and you saw that at work. Usually when there is something that happens, if you come together as a family and have good chemistry you can get good things done and I thought that is what happened.”

Then Dantonio went poetic on us a little bit.

“We enlarged our territory a little bit today,” he said. “That came out of nowhere, but we did, we did. People took notice today. People all across the country took notice that the Spartans got up and played against a good football team that just had a huge win last week.”

Now Michigan State is back to counting wins and resetting goals.

“Five wins, one more puts us to a bowl game,” Dantonio said.

I don’t know what this Michigan State’s final record will be. But at some point this season, Michigan State has a chance to become a very good team. I don’t know if the Spartans will get there, but they have a chance. Where will they stage their best game of the year, against whom, and will there be a trophy at stake when they do? I don’t know. But Saturday’s win over Purdue and the resilience they’re showing makes these Spartans worth following and commending.

2. Rocky Lombardi is ready to play winning football at this level.

We heard he was ahead of schedule during his redshirt year, and gaining a good mental grasp. Then things went a little quiet about his development in the spring and during August camp.



