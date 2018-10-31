EAST LANSING - Three things we learned during No. 10-ranked Michigan State’s 93-47 exhibition victory over Northern Michigan, Tuesday at Breslin Center, two questions and one prediction:

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED



1. Nick Ward is serious about ball screen defense. Ward said last week during Media Day that he was driven to improve that area of the game. Against Northern Michigan, he was down in his stance, wide-eyed, communicative, energetic. He was into it. He came out far from the rim with a good motor when Michigan State assigned him to high-hedge versus ball screens in the second half. He was quick and obstructive. His problem with ball screens in the past have been a big reason for his occasional visits to the Izzo dog house and extended minutes on the bench. This was just one game, against a Division II opponent, but extra octane in Ward’s defensive motor is readily apparent. Having lost weight during the off-season, he is moving quicker and smarter. He’s even talking faster in interviews. “I just want to show everybody I can do that and I am doing that this year,” Ward said. “When you lose weight, you’re going to move better, move quicker, jump higher. It has helped me getting back on ball screens, getting over on the help side.” Northern Michigan isn’t going to challenge you with the talent and skill on offense that Michigan State will see on Tuesday against No. 1-ranked Kansas. But will is will. Ward has it now. Nothing that was newly demonstrated on Tuesday night by any player will have a greater potential to help yield wins this season than Ward’s new energy on defense (except for maybe Aaron Henry's versatile skills). Ward showed the goods to play winning basketball on defense, on the ball and off the ball. That’s a great sign for this team, as is his improved endurance. There is a good chance he will stay on the court for longer stretches this year because, first of all, he has the endurance to do it, and secondly, he will be less-likely to frustrate the head coach with defensive indifference. OF NOTE: * Ward scored a game-high 24 points. Northern Michigan continually single-teamed him in the post. He was able to bury the Wildcats’ smaller post defenders and score around the rim. He was 8-of-13 from the field. * Izzo played Ward and fellow big man Xavier Tillman together for a few stretches in each half. Tillman came off the bench to replace starter Kenny Goins at the four, less than five minutes into the game. Michigan State immediately ran a high-low play with Tillman receiving the ball at the foul line and sending a duck-in pass to Ward in the low post. Ward missed the shot, but a high-low battery of Tillman and Ward could become an intriguing weapon for this team. “Nick was as solid as he was Saturday (against Gonzaga in a closed exhibition),” Tom Izzo said. “Nick played within himself.” As for ball screen defense, Izzo said: “Nick did a great job. Kenny (Goins) was okay. “We have to get a little more out of Kenny.” 2. Freshman wing Aaron Henry is mature.



Aaron Henry's 40-inch vertical was on display a few times, Tuesday.

We’ve been hearing all off-season that Tom Izzo expects Aaron Henry (6-6, 210, Indianapolis) to be the most game-ready player of the freshmen. On Tuesday, we saw why. He has a mature game. He looked like a veteran when driving and finishing at the rim. He has terrific ball handling skills, too, but that element wasn’t as visible on this night as his sophistication. “You can see where Aaron Henry has a chance to be a freshman that can play right away,” Izzo said. “Because he has the strength to do it.” Henry and Tillman were the first two players off the bench. Henry played 14 minutes and scored six points to go with four rebounds. He went high and strong for boards. He’ll make Izzo happy, in that regard. His driving ability provides a much-needed boost to the early offense. “You can see that he can get to the rack with the right hand or left hand,” Izzo said. “He’s a good shooter.” Henry also has a good basketball IQ on both ends of the court. He played down and ready, one step off the line of the ball, as a help defender, all night. Sometimes it takes Izzo three years to get a guy to do that. But Izzo noticed some lapses on defense when Henry guarded smaller players, something he rarely did as a power forward in high school. “It’s an adjustment for him,” Izzo said. 3. Joshua Langford is struggling. The talented junior missed open shots, faded away on a baseline jumper, and had a team-high four turnovers. He finished with 13 points, thanks to 8-of-8 from the foul line. He was 2-of-8 from the field. Judging by Izzo’s tone, Langford’s slump has been more than just a one-night deal. “The only concern I have is we need Josh Langford to get going a lot more,” Izzo said. “I thought early instead of letting the game come to him, he is trying to take the game. he is not that kind of player. We have to get him more shots. Some of it, was him reading it (wrong)? He was a lot better in the second half than in the first half and we missed some good shots.” Said Langford: “I could have played better and gotten to the line a little bit. My teammates were getting me the ball and making plays for me, I just have to convert. I’m not worried about that because I know the work that I put in and it will take care of itself. I’m going to be fine. We made strides as a team.”



TWO QUESTIONS

1. Will Marcus Bingham redshirt? The uniquely gifted, 6-foot-11, range-shooting big man exploded for 12 late points. He nailed two 3-pointers and threw down a terrific one-handed put-back jam. He also finished a 3-on-2 fastbreak lay-up in fine fashion. He’s thin and weak, but Izzo likes that he has a lot of fight to him. Izzo said he plans to talk with Bingham and his parents about the pros and cons of redshirting. Izzo indicated that it might be best for the coaches and program if Bingham plays this year to provide an extra big body of insurance in case of emergency, but the intimation is that there will be no guarantees about playing time. Izzo said it will be Bingham’s decision. Bingham said after the game he has no interest in redshirting. "It’s a decision I’ve got to make but it’s no question right now," he said. "I feel that I don’t need to (redshirt).” But Izzo said there is need for pause. “I was talking to D.J. (Dwayne Stephens) about it on the bench because we’re not sure what we’re going to do with Marcus (regarding a redshirt),” Izzo said. “And he scores a hundred points and now he probably thinks he is ready for stardom. “But he did do a nice job. We have to make some decisions. It’s a matter of whether he is strong enough to play against certain players.” Bingham struggled against the size and brawn of Gonzaga. If he plays against Kansas, he’ll get bumped around even worse. At this juncture, Kithier can command his space better than Bingham, although he isn’t nearly as explosive. “I’m concerned about our bigs,” Izzo said. “I got two really good bigs (in Ward and Tillman) and then we are not as big. If you look at Kansas on tape, they bring in a 7-footer, a 6-11, 6-11, 6-9, 6-8 that go 270, 280 … that concerns me a little bit.” 2. Where do the freshmen fit in the rotation?

Foster Loyer iniates MSU's early offense, or secondary break, during second-half action, Tuesday.

After the starting five of Cassius Winston, Langford, Matt McQuaid, Ward and Goins, the Spartans brought Henry, Tillman and Kyle Ahrens off the bench to form the top eight, at this juncture. Freshman Thomas Kithier (6-8, 225, Clarkston) was the fourth big man to see time, and Gabe Brown (6-7, 210, Belleville) was the sixth guard to get into the game. Freshman Foster Loyer (listed at 6-0, 170), last year’s Mr. Basketball in Michigan, played 12 minutes. He subbed in for the first time, 15 minutes into the game. He allowed second-team All-GLIAC point guard Naba Echols to drive past him twice in the first half, one time resulting in a Loyer foul. Loyer passed the ball with flair on a couple of occasions, but at Michigan State, if you can’t hold water defensively, you aren’t going to play. “You can have a heart as big as a lion but sooner or later, size and strength are a factor until you figure out how to play against size and strength,” Izzo said in reference to Loyer. “Early this summer, he was a fish out of water. He is going to figure all this out. Will it be in time for these first four or five games? I really don’t know. “Foster is going to be a really good player but when he comes in at 150 pounds, there’s some adjustments. And then you try to gain weight and you have to learn how to play with the new weight.” Izzo said Loyer was better defensively in this game than he was against Gonzaga. “(Echols) is a cat-quick guard who can shoot the three,” Izzo said. “That doesn’t matter what level you’re at, as long as you’re quick. Cassius (Winston) had his hands full with that kid (Echols). He (Echols) is as quick as anyone we will play. He is kind of like Tum Tum. “Kansas has a couple of bigger, stronger guards.” Izzo said players such as Loyer, Bingham and Gabe Brown (and probably Ahrens for that matter) could use more games against weaker competition for development and correction. Izzo says that’s the one drawback of playing Kansas in the first game of the season, followed by only three games against mid-majors before getting into a strong point of the schedule against UCLA and then probably North Carolina, followed by Louisville and then Big Ten games on Nov. 30 (at Rutgers) and Dec. 3 (against Iowa), followed by a trip to Florida. Then there are three games against mid-majors in mid-to-late December before Big Ten play resumes. “We have a little bit of a problem now that we are playing so many big games early between the Big Ten going to 20 games and having two of those real early, and then a Thanksgiving tournament, and we will always hopefully have the Tournament of Champions, and then the ACC/Big Ten game - that’s four or five big games early," Izzo said. "(Jim) Boeheim told me a long time ago that you don’t get to work those young guys in (when you play a tough schedule). That’s the negative.” Izzo said closed scrimmages such as Saturday’s meeting with Gonzaga can help alleviate some of those problems. He foresees more of them in the future, perhaps more than one per year. He pointed out that Villanova scrimmaged North Carolina and Virginia this preseason. Could scrimmages such as those take the place of exhibition games such as Tuesday’s game against Northern Michigan? Izzo hinted that’s a possibility, although he would hate to do that to his alma mater. “We have to do what we have to do,” he said. * Michigan State shot just 6-of-22 from 3-point range (27 percent). “I think this team is going to shoot the ball a lot better than it is,” Izzo said.

ONE PREDICTION