1. Michigan State’s players have some pride, some gumption, and a proper response mechanism.

They reacted favorably to Mark Dantonio’s public call to not be slacker wimps.

Bouncing back from last week’s half-baked 28-7 victory over Tulsa to boat race past Western Michigan doesn’t

the Spartans are going to win the Big Ten and go to the College Football Playoff. But it means the Spartans are a more likely candidate to play up to their potential than we might have thought a week ago.

That’s not everything. But it’s something, coming out of week two, staring ahead to the last game of the non-conference season.

These pre-conference games are like dress rehearsals for a stage show. Some of MSU’s important supporting actors missed some lines last week and hit a few foul notes. They went back to the lab, as Darrell Stewart called it, and got things straightened out enough to do to Western Michigan what a Top 20 team, hoping to become a Top 10 team some day soon, should do.

The Spartans bounded to a 21-0 lead, with people doing some things we didn’t know they could do, and doing it in a way that we had only seen other teams do.

Michigan State spread the field with multiple receivers, played with a somewhat fast tempo, attacked downfield and made plays like a lot of those pretty teams you’ve been watching on TV over the last few years. Except this time, it was your Spartans - doing things that coaches kind of hinted were coming, things you hoped were coming, but maybe lost belief a week ago when the touchdown fairy left nothing under your season-opening pillow.

Then this:

* Brian Lewerke dropped back and fired a 33-yard corner route to Stewart on the first play of the game.

* On the second play, Elijah Collins ripped up the middle for a 29-yard gain.

Elijah who?

Who were these guys?

Was it the neon puke uniforms?

Was it Dantonio’s public lashing?

Don’t ask, don’t tell. But I think it’s okay to look them straight in the eye. I don’t think this version of Michigan State is going to run away and hide as a one-hit wonder.