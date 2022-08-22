The 3-2-1: On Fay's move to safety, and more

1. Hampton Fay has moved from QB to safety.

This was rumored last week, and head coach Mel Tucker confirmed it during Monday’s press conference.

Also, Tucker confirmed that redshirt freshman Davion Primm has moved from running back to cornerback. And true freshman Dillon Tatum has moved from safety to cornerback.

Fay competed with Noah Kim for third-string status last fall, and competed with Kim and Katin Houser for second-string status during the spring and the first two weeks of August camp.

Kim has moved into sole possession of second-string status at quarterback for now, and Houser - a first-year-player - is still getting some second string reps. But when preparation for Western Michigan begins next week, only two quarterbacks traditionally get reps with the ones and twos, with Kim likely to get those reps and Houser likely headed to the scout team for the fall.

That leaves Fay outside of the lead pack, but with fast, strong, 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame.

“We have to take a look at Hampton Fay at some safety,” Tucker said.

Fay played safety in the scrimmage on Saturday.

“I saw him do some good things,” Tucker said. “It’s too early to tell.

“I’m not trying to put the guy in the hall of fame and say he is going out there and running through guys. We put him out there and he had the movement skills, he is smart, he has range, he can run, he ran track in high school, he was a hurdler, he’s a big guy. He’s a high-effort, high-intensity guy and he just understands the game and he likes to play ball. We saw that. We already knew that, you can just see him every day as an athlete.”

The move was discussed late last week, around the time that Kim and Houser were assigned to meet with media as the higher-ranking reserve quarterbacks, and Fay was not.

“You sit down and have a conversation with the young man and present it and say, ‘What do you think?’” Tucker said. “And then break, let’s go take a look at it.”

They saw safety potential in him during special teams drills.

“He has been doing some special teams, all during camp,” Tucker said. “We had this three-on-one drill, where there was one ball carrier and three guys down to cover a kick. And he looked good in that drill more than once when he was able to long stride, short stride, keep leverage on the ball. Guy makes a move, he took a flat step, went into the guy, chest the guy up, grab a body part. Looks like he’s able to do that. So we move him over and see what he can do, and you put him in there.”

Coaches aren’t expecting perfection.

“When you move guys the first day, they don’t know what they’re doing,” Tucker said. “They don’t know how to do the drills in individual, they don’t know the footwork, guys are kind of stumbling around a little bit and everybody is yelling at them, ‘Do this, do that!’

“Sometimes you put them in there and they don’t know what to do and they still find a way to get close to the ball and make a play. Then the next day, it gets a little bit better. And then probably about day three they actually look like they have been playing the position a little bit. So it’s still early to see.”

And it will take awhile for him to get fully tested.

“There are so many different spots that you are in, in the secondary, where you have to be in order to make a play,” Tucker said. “Back there, you can almost go a whole practice - depending on what the offense runs and what coverage we’re in - and not have that many opportunities to make a play.

“It takes time. So you’re kind of looking at: Is he doing the right thing, even though the point of attack didn’t come to him? Is he at a proper angle? Does he have the call? Does he break on the ball?

“Where the rubber meets the road is when you have an opportunity to make a play, what’s the contact ratio? Is he going to be a high-percentage tackler?

“As a defensive back, you could be out there for 60 or 70 plays but you might be at the point of attack only six or seven times. For those six or seven plays, what’s your percentage grade on that? You had better be 90-plus percent on that, especially back there. You grade out at 80 percent, that’s not good enough back there. You’re eight out of 10 back there, 80 percent, and those two bad plays are touchdowns, that’s a bad game.”

Primm received praise at running back during spring practice. But he was caught in a logjam at one of the deepest positions on the team during fall camp with Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger transferring in to join Elijah Collins, Jordon Simmons and Harold Joiner as scholarship running backs.

Primm spent a day at cornerback last fall while on the scout team. He’s back at cornerback, and is off to a positive start.

“I was encouraged to see what Primm did in the scrimmage,” Tucker said. “He made some plays on the ball. Tatum is playing cornerback now; I was encouraged by what I saw from him in there.”

Tatum was a four-star recruit coming out of West Bloomfield High last year. He developed a four-star reputation as a tailback and offensive skill position player. He began playing more defensive back last year and wanted to be recruited as a safety.

He looked unnatural at safety as a high school senior, but his terrific foot quickness and acceleration is now getting a look at corner.

“I’m always looking for corners,” Tucker said. “The reason why is that is not the easiest position to play. It’s difficult to find guys who have the skillset to be able to do it. We are always eyeballing guys, even on high school tape; it can be a quarterback or a running back or a receiver, but do they have the skillset to play corner? Those are the guys we look at and say, ‘Hey, let’s look at him at corner,’ and if they look like they can do it, we keep working with them.

“We had Primm over there for maybe a day or so last fall and then we had some injuries at running back and we needed to move him back. He stayed there (at running back). And then we moved him again a few days ago because I think he can do it.”

Tucker is seeing steady progress with former running back Brandon Wright at defensive end. He moved to defensive end in 2021, and began creeping into the playing group in the second half of last season. He is expected to have a greater role this year and has the potential to make a consistent impact as a pass rusher.

“You are always trying to find rushers,” Tucker said. “It’s hard to find a guy that can rush the quarterback. A couple of seasons ago (in 2020), we moved him to defensive end, and then we moved him back (to running back). And then we moved him back and last season BT (pass rush coach Brandon Jordan) told me he had like 35 rushes on the quarterback and like three and a half sacks.”

That’s excellent per-snap productivity.

“These are young athletes and they are always developing,” Tucker said. “We are always keeping their future in mind as well. First and foremost it’s about the team, but we think about where they can be most productive and have the best career. When we move guys, we are doing it with intent.

“Sometimes they stick. Sometimes we move them back.”

2. Keon Coleman continues to make plays.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound sophomore from Opelousas, La., turned in at least one scoring play in each of MSU’s two scrimmages. All indications are that he has joined Jayden Reed in becoming one of Payton Thorne’s favorite targets.

Tucker didn’t expand about particulars from the scrimmage, but said:

“Obviously Keon Coleman made some plays in the scrimmage. He’s doing a good job. Broussard came alive in the scrimmage, made some plays. Ben VanSumeren is continuing to do a nice job out there.

“We have a lot of production out of a lot of different positions. Collectively, we’re getting better.”

Behind Thorne, Kim and Houser are growing.

“Noah Kim has been playing well and Houser is coming along pretty nicely,” Tucker said. “So I feel good about those guys and what (offensive coordinator) Jay (Johnson) has been able to get done with them.”

3. There were major revelations from the second scrimmage:

“I wouldn’t say there was anyone that came out of nowhere and separated themselves,” Tucker said.

“I believe we have more guys that can help us at more positions than last year. In certain positions we are deeper than we were a year ago. There are certain positions where we are the same or have the potential to get better.

“We got some answers on some guys. We had a pretty good idea going into the scrimmage about the players because we have been working with these guys for a long time. So it’s just a matter of kind of confirming what we know about guys. Sometimes guys will flash and you’ll say, ‘Hey, you know what? I think he has a shot. We might want to keep him in the mix and keep giving him reps.

“Some guys you may say they are just too far off right now and won’t be able to help us at this point and we will have a plan for them to get them ready at a later date.”