The 3-2-1: Lessons and turnovers amid a winning streak

East Lansing, Mich. - Three things we learned during Michigan State’s 79-67 victory over Nebraska, two questions and one prediction:

1. Gabe Brown Came Alive.

2. Max Christie Is Becoming A Weapon.

Christie’s spot-up 3-point shooting kind of had an automatic feel to it, for the first time in his young college career. Christie was 3-of-4 from long range while scoring a career-high 21 points.

When Tyson Walker found him on the right wing in transition for a 3-pointer early in the second half, we just knew it was going in, right?

He nailed it, giving Michigan State a 47-39 lead with 16:05 to play.

Same thing with 5:26 left, when Gabe Brown shuffled that extra little pass to Christie in the left corner for a 3-pointer. He drilled it to give Michigan State a 68-56 lead, the Spartans' biggest lead of the night up to that point.

But my favorite Max Christie play of the night was that slick little 16-footer he hit in the first half that tied the game at 24-24. Shot fake, one dribble into a better shooting window, swish.

Do we still use the word “swish?” Well, with his game, it’s okay to use that old school term, because his skills are smart enough to make use of the in-between jumper that some of the analytics idiots say is a poor shot choice.

Those idiots have never faced a shot clock, or witnessed a defender closing out on a 3-point specialist. Max is well-equipped to handle both, thanks to his medium-range skill.

Every time Nebraska gained some belief, it seemed like Christie was there to extinguish it.

His matchup against Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens pitted two of the best freshmen in the country. McGowens came into the game ranked No. 3 in the nation among freshman scorers.

The slick, 6-foot-7 McGowens had a pretty good night, with 13 points. But Nebraska needed him to have a great night. Christie made sure he didn’t. He helped hold McGowens to 5-of-16 shooting.

It was a good challenge for Christie. He succeeded with skill and maturity.





3. Attendance Was Sparse.

Michigan State announced a paid attendance of 14,797, but there were thousands of no-shows.

Those who attended, including the alumni Izzone, made noise and helped the Spartans win. Tom Izzo pointed to all corners of the Breslin Center after postgame handshakes to thank those who came.

I’ve attended most of MSU’s home games over the last 30 years and I would say this was the smallest crowd of the Izzo era. Probably smaller than the pre-Cleaves days, and the NIT games of 1996 and ’97.

It’s kind of hard to compare because in those days, the small crowd crammed as close to the court as possible, and you could see how many empty sections there were above and behind them.

But the crowd on Wednesday night was dispersed into all sections, all the way to the top rows and into the upper corners of Breslin. There were thousands of empty seats sprinkled all over the place, providing a nice measure of incidental social distancing. But it was hard to estimate attendance.

MSU’s announcement earlier in the week that fans would be required to show a vaccination card obviously kept scores of spectators away. I don’t know if it was a protest, or a case of some fans not wanting to deal with the hassle and delays of showing a card. Probably some of both.

I’m sure many fans didn’t want to mix with others at an indoor setting with the Omicron variant sweeping the state and the country. And I’m sure there were many who are out sick.

There’s no one to blame, in my opinion. It’s just the nature of indoor sports during the winter of 2021-22, with the pandemic having its impact on a third college basketball season.

I’m glad they’re playing these games. The players don’t seem to be at risk at all. The rest of us are free to choose whether we want to be a part of this college basketball season from our homes or the arena. Those at the arena were asked to wear masks, and it looked like we had close to 100 percent compliance.

The next home game is next Wednesday against Minnesota. I’m hoping and planning to be there.





3. Marcus Bingham Was Benched.

MSU’s senior center is one of the more improved players in the Big Ten, and an extremely valuable player for the Spartans.

Michigan State has won eight straight games, but even amidst a long winning streak, Izzo found a way to tighten the reins on one of his key horses.

Bingham checked out of the game with 17:07 remaining in the second half and Michigan State trailing 41-39.

He didn’t re-enter the game until the 5:09 mark, with Michigan State up 68-56.

Izzo was asked about Bingham’s long stint on the bench.

“I do substitute sometimes, but I let my position coaches deal with things because, as you can tell, I’m a lot calmer this year,” Izzo said. “I just didn’t let those things bother me. But if a guy doesn’t want to play with any energy, he is not going to play. They (Izzo’s assistants) must have decided he wasn’t playing with enough energy.

“It’s a shame because Marcus has been real good. It’s part of this new era of: 'I’m going to do what I want, when I want.' And maybe they will, but it’s not going to be here.”

Whoa. Okay, so Bingham got some Nick Ward treatment on this night. Many other have experienced it, like Brandon Dawson, Aaron Henry, Durrell Summers, etc. It’s a long list.

So what did Bingham do wrong? Well, for starters, Michigan State worked on anticipating the slip-cut action of Nebraska’s center, Derrick Walker. But Bingham fogged out, lost sight of the ball and was beaten back door on a slip cut during Nebraska’s first possession of the game.

Nebraska’s point guard didn’t see Walker and didn’t pass the ball to him. But Izzo saw it, and immediately sank his head and eyes down to the floor. This clued us in that Bingham was already on a short leash, probably due to practice fogginess. Izzo told us on Monday that Bingham didn't have the greatest practice that day.

Bingham missed a 3-pointer with 8:33 left in the first half against Nebraska. Izzo has not given Bingham the green light to attempt 3-pointers, unless they come from an inside-out angle. But Bingham couldn’t resist this open shot opportunity, failing to consider that there was a reason he was so wide open (Nebraska, and most other opponents, are willing to give him that shot).

He missed. Izzo sank his head and eyes to the floor again.

Gabe Brown barked at Bingham in the huddle during the next time out. Bingham kind of looked away and sneered, and showed a scowl we haven’t seen from the Grand Rapids senior in the past.

Early in the second half, Bingham was wide open from 3-point range again. He thought about shooting for a moment, but then handed the ball to Tyson Walker. Walker made the 3-pointer to give Michigan State a 41-36 lead.

That pass might have looked like a good, unselfish play. But Bingham's body language was not good. He sulked after making that pass. Instead of sprinting to the offensive boards when Walker shot, Bingham did an NBA pro step toward nowhere.

Izzo and Associated Head coach Dwayne Stephens weren’t impressed.

On MSU’s next defensive possession, Bingham gave himself a Jud thud in self-disgust. He probably knew he was coming out. He was right.

Julius Marble came in to replace him. Bingham took a seat on the bench, several seats from the coaches.

As soon as Bingham’s fanny hit the chair, Stephens called out to him to come sit by him. Stephens told him what was up.

Bingham sat and watched for the next 12 minutes, his longest stint on the bench of the year.

Back in 2019, there were some silly pundits out there who criticized Izzo for benching Nick Ward at various checkpoints in the season. They reasoned that Ward was among the team leaders in points per minute. They reasoned that the actual object of the game was to score points, and Ward was pretty efficient at it. But this isn’t bowling. There is defense in this sport. Defense is half the game. The pundits didn’t realize that Ward was blowing assignments on defense.

Points per minute stats might seem special in January and February. But Izzo gears things toward March. Check out the banners in case you need a reminder.

Your team doesn’t have much of a chance to go far in March if you don’t have your crap together on defense, at all five positions, at tournament time. If one player gets away with leaky defense in January and February, regardless of his points-per-minute stats, then you’re less likely to get through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and you’re more likely to end up like the 96 percent of coaches who fail to make the Sweet 16 every year. Izzo’s been in the upper 4 percent 14 times.

Izzo, of course, wanted badly to win this game against Nebraska. He’s never admitted it to me, but I suspect there have been times when he has made uncomfortable decisions in a game at mid-winter which might hurt his team’s chances of winning on that night in order to drive home a level of discipline that eventually helped him in March. I suspect this game was one such occasion. I think Izzo was prepared to let this game take its course, without Bingham, through the meat of the second half, the score be damned.

As it turned out, Michigan State out-scored Nebraska by 14 while Bingham was on the bench. So Izzo won the game, and served a lesson.

Bingham will probably be a steadier, more reliable, more accountable player, for a little while. It usually takes more than one of these benchings to get things hammered out. But these things sometimes end with the player, who was benched earlier in the year, hugging Izzo while standing on the trophy platform in Indianapolis with the Big Ten Tournament MVP award in hand.