The 3-2-1: Lessons and turnovers amid a winning streak
East Lansing, Mich. - Three things we learned during Michigan State’s 79-67 victory over Nebraska, two questions and one prediction:
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
2. Max Christie Is Becoming A Weapon.
Christie’s spot-up 3-point shooting kind of had an automatic feel to it, for the first time in his young college career. Christie was 3-of-4 from long range while scoring a career-high 21 points.
When Tyson Walker found him on the right wing in transition for a 3-pointer early in the second half, we just knew it was going in, right?
He nailed it, giving Michigan State a 47-39 lead with 16:05 to play.
Same thing with 5:26 left, when Gabe Brown shuffled that extra little pass to Christie in the left corner for a 3-pointer. He drilled it to give Michigan State a 68-56 lead, the Spartans' biggest lead of the night up to that point.
But my favorite Max Christie play of the night was that slick little 16-footer he hit in the first half that tied the game at 24-24. Shot fake, one dribble into a better shooting window, swish.
Do we still use the word “swish?” Well, with his game, it’s okay to use that old school term, because his skills are smart enough to make use of the in-between jumper that some of the analytics idiots say is a poor shot choice.
Those idiots have never faced a shot clock, or witnessed a defender closing out on a 3-point specialist. Max is well-equipped to handle both, thanks to his medium-range skill.
Every time Nebraska gained some belief, it seemed like Christie was there to extinguish it.
His matchup against Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens pitted two of the best freshmen in the country. McGowens came into the game ranked No. 3 in the nation among freshman scorers.
The slick, 6-foot-7 McGowens had a pretty good night, with 13 points. But Nebraska needed him to have a great night. Christie made sure he didn’t. He helped hold McGowens to 5-of-16 shooting.
It was a good challenge for Christie. He succeeded with skill and maturity.
3. Attendance Was Sparse.
Michigan State announced a paid attendance of 14,797, but there were thousands of no-shows.
Those who attended, including the alumni Izzone, made noise and helped the Spartans win. Tom Izzo pointed to all corners of the Breslin Center after postgame handshakes to thank those who came.
I’ve attended most of MSU’s home games over the last 30 years and I would say this was the smallest crowd of the Izzo era. Probably smaller than the pre-Cleaves days, and the NIT games of 1996 and ’97.
It’s kind of hard to compare because in those days, the small crowd crammed as close to the court as possible, and you could see how many empty sections there were above and behind them.
But the crowd on Wednesday night was dispersed into all sections, all the way to the top rows and into the upper corners of Breslin. There were thousands of empty seats sprinkled all over the place, providing a nice measure of incidental social distancing. But it was hard to estimate attendance.
MSU’s announcement earlier in the week that fans would be required to show a vaccination card obviously kept scores of spectators away. I don’t know if it was a protest, or a case of some fans not wanting to deal with the hassle and delays of showing a card. Probably some of both.
I’m sure many fans didn’t want to mix with others at an indoor setting with the Omicron variant sweeping the state and the country. And I’m sure there were many who are out sick.
There’s no one to blame, in my opinion. It’s just the nature of indoor sports during the winter of 2021-22, with the pandemic having its impact on a third college basketball season.
I’m glad they’re playing these games. The players don’t seem to be at risk at all. The rest of us are free to choose whether we want to be a part of this college basketball season from our homes or the arena. Those at the arena were asked to wear masks, and it looked like we had close to 100 percent compliance.
The next home game is next Wednesday against Minnesota. I’m hoping and planning to be there.
3. Marcus Bingham Was Benched.
MSU’s senior center is one of the more improved players in the Big Ten, and an extremely valuable player for the Spartans.
Michigan State has won eight straight games, but even amidst a long winning streak, Izzo found a way to tighten the reins on one of his key horses.
Bingham checked out of the game with 17:07 remaining in the second half and Michigan State trailing 41-39.
He didn’t re-enter the game until the 5:09 mark, with Michigan State up 68-56.
Izzo was asked about Bingham’s long stint on the bench.
“I do substitute sometimes, but I let my position coaches deal with things because, as you can tell, I’m a lot calmer this year,” Izzo said. “I just didn’t let those things bother me. But if a guy doesn’t want to play with any energy, he is not going to play. They (Izzo’s assistants) must have decided he wasn’t playing with enough energy.
“It’s a shame because Marcus has been real good. It’s part of this new era of: 'I’m going to do what I want, when I want.' And maybe they will, but it’s not going to be here.”
Whoa. Okay, so Bingham got some Nick Ward treatment on this night. Many other have experienced it, like Brandon Dawson, Aaron Henry, Durrell Summers, etc. It’s a long list.
So what did Bingham do wrong? Well, for starters, Michigan State worked on anticipating the slip-cut action of Nebraska’s center, Derrick Walker. But Bingham fogged out, lost sight of the ball and was beaten back door on a slip cut during Nebraska’s first possession of the game.
Nebraska’s point guard didn’t see Walker and didn’t pass the ball to him. But Izzo saw it, and immediately sank his head and eyes down to the floor. This clued us in that Bingham was already on a short leash, probably due to practice fogginess. Izzo told us on Monday that Bingham didn't have the greatest practice that day.
Bingham missed a 3-pointer with 8:33 left in the first half against Nebraska. Izzo has not given Bingham the green light to attempt 3-pointers, unless they come from an inside-out angle. But Bingham couldn’t resist this open shot opportunity, failing to consider that there was a reason he was so wide open (Nebraska, and most other opponents, are willing to give him that shot).
He missed. Izzo sank his head and eyes to the floor again.
Gabe Brown barked at Bingham in the huddle during the next time out. Bingham kind of looked away and sneered, and showed a scowl we haven’t seen from the Grand Rapids senior in the past.
Early in the second half, Bingham was wide open from 3-point range again. He thought about shooting for a moment, but then handed the ball to Tyson Walker. Walker made the 3-pointer to give Michigan State a 41-36 lead.
That pass might have looked like a good, unselfish play. But Bingham's body language was not good. He sulked after making that pass. Instead of sprinting to the offensive boards when Walker shot, Bingham did an NBA pro step toward nowhere.
Izzo and Associated Head coach Dwayne Stephens weren’t impressed.
On MSU’s next defensive possession, Bingham gave himself a Jud thud in self-disgust. He probably knew he was coming out. He was right.
Julius Marble came in to replace him. Bingham took a seat on the bench, several seats from the coaches.
As soon as Bingham’s fanny hit the chair, Stephens called out to him to come sit by him. Stephens told him what was up.
Bingham sat and watched for the next 12 minutes, his longest stint on the bench of the year.
Back in 2019, there were some silly pundits out there who criticized Izzo for benching Nick Ward at various checkpoints in the season. They reasoned that Ward was among the team leaders in points per minute. They reasoned that the actual object of the game was to score points, and Ward was pretty efficient at it. But this isn’t bowling. There is defense in this sport. Defense is half the game. The pundits didn’t realize that Ward was blowing assignments on defense.
Points per minute stats might seem special in January and February. But Izzo gears things toward March. Check out the banners in case you need a reminder.
Your team doesn’t have much of a chance to go far in March if you don’t have your crap together on defense, at all five positions, at tournament time. If one player gets away with leaky defense in January and February, regardless of his points-per-minute stats, then you’re less likely to get through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and you’re more likely to end up like the 96 percent of coaches who fail to make the Sweet 16 every year. Izzo’s been in the upper 4 percent 14 times.
Izzo, of course, wanted badly to win this game against Nebraska. He’s never admitted it to me, but I suspect there have been times when he has made uncomfortable decisions in a game at mid-winter which might hurt his team’s chances of winning on that night in order to drive home a level of discipline that eventually helped him in March. I suspect this game was one such occasion. I think Izzo was prepared to let this game take its course, without Bingham, through the meat of the second half, the score be damned.
As it turned out, Michigan State out-scored Nebraska by 14 while Bingham was on the bench. So Izzo won the game, and served a lesson.
Bingham will probably be a steadier, more reliable, more accountable player, for a little while. It usually takes more than one of these benchings to get things hammered out. But these things sometimes end with the player, who was benched earlier in the year, hugging Izzo while standing on the trophy platform in Indianapolis with the Big Ten Tournament MVP award in hand.
TWO QUESTIONS
1. What's The Latest Read On This Turnover Problem?
We’ve been talking about it all year. We talk about it every season.
But the turnover bug on this night against Nebraska was a little more disturbing than usual.
Usually, MSU’s turnovers are a product of trying to play too fast. That’s part of the planting and harvesting process of the Izzo transition game. They’re going to break some eggs in order to make an omelet.
But there were too many casual, soft turnovers in this game. That's a new variant to this season-long problem.
A.J. Hoggard committed two or three flippant flips which resulted in turnovers.
Hoggard is usually the best passer on the team, in my opinion. But on this night, he was the worst. I suspect that will be rectified quickly.
But I’m bothered by some of the poor post entry passes by point guards, wing guards, power forwards. Everyone threw wild pitches.
And there was the time when Gabe Brown tried to make a one-handed catch on a casual backcourt reversal, and it slipped through his hands and out of bounds.
And the time when Max Christie threw somewhat errantly to Hoggard along the sideline. It was hard to tell which was worse, Christie’s pass, or Hoggard’s butter-fingered attempt to catch it.
There was Tyson Walker's ill-fated behind-the-back dribble in transition.
There was Hoggard’s lob pass to Bingham which caught nothing but air. (Hoggard was pulled from the game after that one, but Izzo didn’t yell. Izzo gave the palms down “settle down” talk.)
There was Joey Hauser’s attempt to drive, spin and kick out (which resulted in an interception returned for a touchdown and an early 10-7 Husker lead).
There was the time Hoggard dragged his foot at the end of a drive, and another time when he did it but wasn’t whistled for it.
There was the time Malik Hall tried to drive coast-to-coast, but committed a charging foul.
Michigan State committed 11 turnovers on its first 21 possessions. But Michigan State led 31-26 because the Spartans were shooting 61 percent, with three offensive rebounds on only nine missed field goal attempts. I've never seen a team shoot so well while having such trouble running an offense.
It was so maddening that Izzo called a time out, with the lead, with 10:53 left in the first half. He NEVER does that. He MIGHT call a time out in the first half if he's in danger of getting blown out. But he ALWAYS tries to save the non-transferrable timeout for the last minute of the first half.
In observing 912 Tom Izzo-coached games over the past 26 years, I can’t remember him ever calling a time out midway through the first half with a lead.
And then Hauser called ANOTHER time out later in the first half when he dove and recovered his own fumble after trying to dribble and create in the open court. Hauser burned that time out rather than surrender another ... turnover.
What’s the final analysis on these turnovers?
Hoggard was responsible for nearly one third of them. He’ll see on film that he was too casual. That can get fixed. But it shouldn't have been a problem this deep into the season, considering the issues he and the Spartans have already faced.
Other guys were trying to play too fast at times, including Hall on one occasion, and Hauser a couple of times.
But I’m concerned about the errant entry passes from wings and power forwards. Izzo likes to call for post entry passes when coming out of time outs. Izzo will emphasize better post entry passing in the upcoming practices. It’s good that Michigan State faced a half-court pressuring defense like Nebraska, which forces an average of 15 turnovers a game. Nebraska did a good job of testing MSU’s weakness, and the Spartans failed. Michigan State needed another slap to attention prior to Saturday's game at Michigan.
Now comes MSU’s latest opportunity to improve this recurring area of angst. My guess is it won’t be a major problem at Michigan, but the issue will resurface plenty more times in the coming weeks.
2. How Long Will This Win Streak Last?
Michigan State is good, and growing. Rematches at home against Minnesota and Northwestern in January will likely go MSU’s way, although Northwestern is a tricky matchup for the Spartans.
History and odds would point to a loss or two at the end of January during trips to Wisconsin or Illinois. So I’m guessing the streak ends at 11 or 12.
ONE PREDICTION
1. Based on the expectation of the win streak extending into late January, that means I’m forecasting a Spartan victory at Michigan on Saturday. Based on each team’s recent trends, that's not a bold prediction.
But my friend Jack Ebling told me after last night’s game that Michigan is opening as a 1-point favorite in some of the early listings he's seen. That surprises me and maybe it should concern Spartan fans a little bit, if you are among those who believe Vegas usually “knows something.”
But know this, if Michigan is indeed favored by 1 point, Izzo will be happy to use that as rat food for his players.
I’m expecting the better defensive team to win on Saturday, and right now, that’s Michigan State.