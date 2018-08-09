EAST LANSING - Three things we learned during the first week of fall camp, two questions, one prediction.

Chemistry? Leadership?



Check. Check.

It’s hard for us on the outside to gauge these categories. Coaches swear by their importance. But we have to take the coaches’ word for it as to whether they feel their team has chemistry and leadership.

For what it’s worth, Mark Dantonio says this team has strong chemistry, perhaps the best of any team he has had at Michigan State. I believe him.

He says he’s impressed with the way the players care for one another. That’s a quote I’ve never heard, pertaining to football. Mark that one down. We might come back to it in December and realize it meant something.

Leadership? We’ve seen Khari Willis, Joe Bachie, Brian Lewerke and others go from wide-eyed, hopeful kids to accomplished veterans. And they’re acting like accomplished veterans. They’ve taken ownership of this thing.

That’s another cliché: taking ownership. Nick Saban was the first coach I heard mention that phrase as a key in team development. He probably stole that line from someone. But it’s an important dynamic, and I think it’s in place with this team. Again, it’s hard for those of us on the outside to know for sure. But that’s the way early August is in the football world. Things are being done beneath the surface on football teams around the country right now, but we won’t know the impact until later. So we guess a little bit. And I’m guessing that Michigan State is strong in these elusive areas.

Twelve months ago, Bachie, Lewerke, Cole Chewins, Luke Campbell, Kenny Willekes, Justin Layne and David Dowell were unproven young players, hoping they could survive and maybe thrive at this level. Same with Cody White, Gerald Owens, Naquan Jones, Antjuan Simmons, Colin Lucas and Josiah Scott. Some of them had played a little bit in the past, but not enough to break through; some of them were in high school a year earlier.

Mike Panasiuk, Matt Sokol, Felton Davis, Darrell Stewart, David Beedle, Andrew Dowell and Raequan Williams had played bit roles in 2016. Some of them struggled.

By November of 2017, these guys no longer had to hope for success. They had achieved it.

Now, they have confidence, experience AND they are a year older.

Football years are like dog years. There’s a big difference between a 1-year-old dog and a 2-year-old dog. Same thing applies to college football. And these Spartan dawgs are eager for huntin’ season.

In terms of taking ownership, these guys weren’t handed a championship baton and asked to continue the program’s momentum. They were tasked with something more difficult.

After the crash of 2016, it was up to most of the players to reestablish the program. They served as willing soldiers beneath the leadership of Chris Frey and Brian Allen, two of the few guys who remembered what it took to win. The young Spartans bought in, trained hard, played better than any of us knew they could, and they rebuilt the program’s momentum.

They weren’t born on third base.

They reached base, and advanced to second and third on their own. They rebuilt it. Now it’s their program.

They were doubted. They were nameless. Now they own it.

They own it as much Connor Cook, Kirk Cousins, Shilique Calhoun, Trenton Robinson, Greg Jones, Max Bullough, Darqueze Dennard or any of the other past heroes. And they’re still here, still working, still growing, still learning. That’s a dangerous combination.

In December of 2015, I remember Cook, Calhoun and many of the seniors conducting their last on-campus interviews in the days prior to the College Football Playoff. Holding a microphone, standing on the practice field at the Skandalaris Center, I looked around and saw Cook, Calhoun, Darien Harris, Jack Allen, RJ Williamson.

I remember thinking: These guys used to be kids. Now they are grown-arse men. They were champions.

Their faces had aged. They were the most mature group of Spartans I had ever seen in any sport.

And then I remember thinking: Who the heck are we going to talk to for quotes next year? All of the quotable players were seniors.

And that’s when it occurred to me that this program was in danger of experiencing a leadership vacuum.

And that’s exactly what happened in 2016.

This week at Michigan State’s Media Day, I looked around and watched Lewerke, Bachie, Sokol, Davis, Panasiuk. They aren’t quite the grown-arse men of 2015. But they might be headed in that direction. They sure aren’t the peachy kids from last August. And they sure have ownership.

Chemistry? Leadership? Ownership?

All clichés, all critical.

We’re still three weeks away from watching them block and tackle. We haven’t seen them in a crisis, so we don’t know for sure whether the Spartans truly are strong in these three categories.

But they have the ingredients.