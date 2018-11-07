INDIANAPOLIS - Three things we learned during Michigan State’s 92-87 loss to No. 1 Kansas, two questions and one prediction.

1. Kenny Goins is a potentially important piece.



We talked about it at Media Day, and again during Tuesday night’s V-Cast, but I can’t over-emphasize MSU’s need for a power forward to emerge as a range-shooting threat, someone who can stretch the defense and open avenues for other players. Goins provided that role - for one game - by scoring 17 points to go with 11 rebounds.

He doesn’t have to be a first, second or third option. He mainly has to be enough of a threat to help create room for the top options.

In today’s basketball, if your four man can shoot from range, it congests things on defense and makes it much harder for other players to get room, which hampers any offense. With the exception of 2001, any time Tom Izzo has taken a team to a Final Four, he’s had a quality stretch four.

This year, Goins and Xavier Tillman are the only guys in the playing group capable of delivering this important piece of the offensive puzzle. Freshman Marcus Bingham will be able to do it at some point, in a big way, but he isn’t trustworthy enough on defense to get playing time.

Tillman worked hard on his perimeter shot during the summer, and there is belief that he can come through in that area. But he is completely unproven as a face-up range shooter. Goins is only marginally unproven.

Goins shot 26 percent from 3-point range last year (4-of-15). He has a good shot release, confidence and cagey know-how. But I still needed to see him nail some range shots in a real game. On Tuesday against Kansas, he nailed those shots. He went 3-of-8 from 3-point range. That doesn’t make him the next AJ Granger or Goran Suton, but it’s an important step.

Kansas left Goins unguarded on pick-and-pop plays, and roll-and-replace plays. He popped out to the top of the key, and Kansas sagged back to prioritize the guarding of Cassius Winston off the dribble and Nick Ward on the roll. That left Goins open.

Opponents may continue to leave Goins open, initially. But if he keeps shooting like he did in this game, opponents may reconsider the choices of poison.

Goins, a 6-foot-7 junior from Troy, hasn’t arrived as a legitimate weapon yet. But Tuesday’s performance suggested that he might be on his way. And if he gets there, he will help carry Michigan State further. Stay tuned.

2. Kyle Ahrens can help.

Izzo has been telling us all off-season that the 6-foot-6 junior forward has been shooting well, playing hard and elevating.

Tuesday, we saw what Izzo was talking about.

Ahrens wasn’t a killer, but he was more than functional. Heck, he provided a lift.

Ahrens hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer which cut a 17-point lead to 14.

In the final minute of regulation, he looked good and true on a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer which cut the lead to 90-87 with :34 seconds left.

Ahrens missed last year with a knee injury. A year earlier, he was an emergency helper at power forward when injuries left the Spartans with no big bodies to fill the lineup. He averaged 8.2 minutes per game as a sophomore during the 2016-17 season for a team that lost 15 games. He had a role, but it was far from a breakthrough season for him. He played out of necessity, out of position at the four.

Izzo told us Ahrens was a rising x-factor for this team. But I needed to see some evidence to believe it. Izzo says things, sometimes.

Now I believe him.

Ahrens finished with six points and three rebounds in nine minutes. He moved well. He help inject a little bit of hustle into the team midway through the second half. He led the team in plus-minus at +9.

There will be games when Ahrens plays less. But I think there will be times when Izzo needs some floor burns off the bench, and Ahrens will be an inviting, capable option. He’s useful. I’m buying the Ahrens stock.

3. It’s Game One. Twenty-nine left to get your crap together.

Why am I focusing on the play of role players after a loss to the No. 1 team in the nation, a game in which Michigan State was down by 10 to 15 points most of the night and perpetually in danger of a TKO?

Meh, it’s just one loss. A victory would have been great for seeding purposes in March. But the next important thing was to measure some of MSU’s parts against one of the most talented teams in the country.

Izzo was bothered by the loss, but constructive.

“Who cares if you lose a game?” Izzo said, after initially grumbling about a lack of rebounding toughness and too many turnovers. “I don’t mind that, as ridiculous as it sounds. But when you lose a game, those guys are a little more coachable tomorrow.

“You might as well come out and get punched in the mouth and then figure it out.”

In the film room, Izzo will point to range rebounds and effort. Kansas held an edge over Michigan State in this department on Tuesday. That’s sacrilege for Spartan basketball.

Michigan State was undoubtedly the less-talented team in this game. When that’s the case, an Izzo-coached team MUST make up for some of that deficit in the hustle department. But this Michigan State team, for most of the night, did not.

“Steve Smith is in our locker room and that’s the first thing he said: ‘That’s not the Spartan way,’” Izzo said.

What’s not the Spartan way?

“To never get a loose ball,” Izzo said. “I thought they out-worked us in the first half. Credit to them. And that falls on me, nobody else, just me.”

Michigan State was out-rebounded 23-15 in the first half. The deficit grew to a minus-10 early in the second half.

Goins played hard on the glass all night. He was followed by Ahrens, Aaron Henry, Matt McQuaid (five boards) and eventually Josh Langford (four rebounds) as Michigan State cut the rebounding deficit to 42-40 by the end of the game.

“It’s amazing what energy and a little toughness does for you,” Izzo said.

Izzo challenged Langford at halftime, and again - publicly from the sideline - early in the second half. Eventually, Langford’s alarm clock went off, and he rallied to lead the team with 18 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Izzo didn’t like the way his juniors - Langford, Cassius Winston and Nick Ward - played in the first half. But big, terrific, athletic, well-orchestrated defense by the Jayhawks had something to do with that. Kansas was just the better team. But Kansas is probably better than every team other than Duke and Gonzaga right now.