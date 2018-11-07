The 3-2-1 from The Champions Classic
INDIANAPOLIS - Three things we learned during Michigan State’s 92-87 loss to No. 1 Kansas, two questions and one prediction.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Kenny Goins is a potentially important piece.
We talked about it at Media Day, and again during Tuesday night’s V-Cast, but I can’t over-emphasize MSU’s need for a power forward to emerge as a range-shooting threat, someone who can stretch the defense and open avenues for other players. Goins provided that role - for one game - by scoring 17 points to go with 11 rebounds.
He doesn’t have to be a first, second or third option. He mainly has to be enough of a threat to help create room for the top options.
In today’s basketball, if your four man can shoot from range, it congests things on defense and makes it much harder for other players to get room, which hampers any offense. With the exception of 2001, any time Tom Izzo has taken a team to a Final Four, he’s had a quality stretch four.
This year, Goins and Xavier Tillman are the only guys in the playing group capable of delivering this important piece of the offensive puzzle. Freshman Marcus Bingham will be able to do it at some point, in a big way, but he isn’t trustworthy enough on defense to get playing time.
Tillman worked hard on his perimeter shot during the summer, and there is belief that he can come through in that area. But he is completely unproven as a face-up range shooter. Goins is only marginally unproven.
Goins shot 26 percent from 3-point range last year (4-of-15). He has a good shot release, confidence and cagey know-how. But I still needed to see him nail some range shots in a real game. On Tuesday against Kansas, he nailed those shots. He went 3-of-8 from 3-point range. That doesn’t make him the next AJ Granger or Goran Suton, but it’s an important step.
Kansas left Goins unguarded on pick-and-pop plays, and roll-and-replace plays. He popped out to the top of the key, and Kansas sagged back to prioritize the guarding of Cassius Winston off the dribble and Nick Ward on the roll. That left Goins open.
Opponents may continue to leave Goins open, initially. But if he keeps shooting like he did in this game, opponents may reconsider the choices of poison.
Goins, a 6-foot-7 junior from Troy, hasn’t arrived as a legitimate weapon yet. But Tuesday’s performance suggested that he might be on his way. And if he gets there, he will help carry Michigan State further. Stay tuned.
2. Kyle Ahrens can help.
Izzo has been telling us all off-season that the 6-foot-6 junior forward has been shooting well, playing hard and elevating.
Tuesday, we saw what Izzo was talking about.
Ahrens wasn’t a killer, but he was more than functional. Heck, he provided a lift.
Ahrens hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer which cut a 17-point lead to 14.
In the final minute of regulation, he looked good and true on a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer which cut the lead to 90-87 with :34 seconds left.
Ahrens missed last year with a knee injury. A year earlier, he was an emergency helper at power forward when injuries left the Spartans with no big bodies to fill the lineup. He averaged 8.2 minutes per game as a sophomore during the 2016-17 season for a team that lost 15 games. He had a role, but it was far from a breakthrough season for him. He played out of necessity, out of position at the four.
Izzo told us Ahrens was a rising x-factor for this team. But I needed to see some evidence to believe it. Izzo says things, sometimes.
Now I believe him.
Ahrens finished with six points and three rebounds in nine minutes. He moved well. He help inject a little bit of hustle into the team midway through the second half. He led the team in plus-minus at +9.
There will be games when Ahrens plays less. But I think there will be times when Izzo needs some floor burns off the bench, and Ahrens will be an inviting, capable option. He’s useful. I’m buying the Ahrens stock.
3. It’s Game One. Twenty-nine left to get your crap together.
Why am I focusing on the play of role players after a loss to the No. 1 team in the nation, a game in which Michigan State was down by 10 to 15 points most of the night and perpetually in danger of a TKO?
Meh, it’s just one loss. A victory would have been great for seeding purposes in March. But the next important thing was to measure some of MSU’s parts against one of the most talented teams in the country.
Izzo was bothered by the loss, but constructive.
“Who cares if you lose a game?” Izzo said, after initially grumbling about a lack of rebounding toughness and too many turnovers. “I don’t mind that, as ridiculous as it sounds. But when you lose a game, those guys are a little more coachable tomorrow.
“You might as well come out and get punched in the mouth and then figure it out.”
In the film room, Izzo will point to range rebounds and effort. Kansas held an edge over Michigan State in this department on Tuesday. That’s sacrilege for Spartan basketball.
Michigan State was undoubtedly the less-talented team in this game. When that’s the case, an Izzo-coached team MUST make up for some of that deficit in the hustle department. But this Michigan State team, for most of the night, did not.
“Steve Smith is in our locker room and that’s the first thing he said: ‘That’s not the Spartan way,’” Izzo said.
What’s not the Spartan way?
“To never get a loose ball,” Izzo said. “I thought they out-worked us in the first half. Credit to them. And that falls on me, nobody else, just me.”
Michigan State was out-rebounded 23-15 in the first half. The deficit grew to a minus-10 early in the second half.
Goins played hard on the glass all night. He was followed by Ahrens, Aaron Henry, Matt McQuaid (five boards) and eventually Josh Langford (four rebounds) as Michigan State cut the rebounding deficit to 42-40 by the end of the game.
“It’s amazing what energy and a little toughness does for you,” Izzo said.
Izzo challenged Langford at halftime, and again - publicly from the sideline - early in the second half. Eventually, Langford’s alarm clock went off, and he rallied to lead the team with 18 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
Izzo didn’t like the way his juniors - Langford, Cassius Winston and Nick Ward - played in the first half. But big, terrific, athletic, well-orchestrated defense by the Jayhawks had something to do with that. Kansas was just the better team. But Kansas is probably better than every team other than Duke and Gonzaga right now.
TWO QUESTIONS
1. Where were the Michigan State other bigs?
Nick Ward was noticeable, hustling up and down the court, getting involved on defense, making contact for better or worse.
But he was substandard on the stat sheet: nine points, five rebounds, five turnovers.
He played 25 minutes, which is a high figure for the old Nick Ward, but he didn’t seem to tire.
He played hard. He was sloppy at times. But I liked the motor. And so did Izzo.
“Nick Ward and I were the Hatfields and McCoys most of last year,” Izzo said. “Nick Ward, I’ve got to say this, has been so good. So good. And it was like he was going to prove everything in one night, and just did some things …”
I’ll finish that statement for you, Izzo. He did some things that were a little out of control. But his will was commendable.
Ward was battling against one of the best front lines in the country, led by mammoth 7-footer Udoka Azubuike, who led the nation in field goal percentage a year ago. Kansas sends the offense through him. Ward had to battle for position down low. Ward lost more than he won, but he showed up and kept banging.
“Nick was not a problem in the huddle,” Izzo said. “Nick was really good. He was ready to play.
“Nick, he’ll be okay. I’ve been so pleased with how he’s practiced, how he’s shot free throws. He just got out of character a little bit and reverted back. We’ll get that straightened out.”
Sophomore post player Xavier Tillman got loose for six points, including a pair of field goals in transition on the blitz counter break.
But he played only 13 minutes and fouled out. Michigan State needed more tag team help from Tillman.
“The guy that struggled tonight that’s been playing pretty good is X,” Izzo said. “He had a couple of critical turnovers, trying to do too much.”
Tillman and Ward were issued a stern test. They didn’t pass it. But they will be better for it, and so will the Spartans.
I’m not guaranteeing that Ward, Ahrens, Goins and Tillman will be the next great group of pluggers in Michigan State history. But I like Izzo’s chances of wringing some productivity out of that gang.
2. Will the transition game continue to grow?
MSU’s fastbreak was good at times in this game. It made Kansas hustle back, and broke through for transition points on occasion, helping Michigan State stay within striking distance. Kansas also did well in transition defense to sprint back to the paint and protect the rim - but not well enough to satisfy Kansas coach Bill Self.
“I just can’t get over how fast they go from defense to offense,” Self said of Michigan State. “They’ll be the best we’ll go against all year long at that. We thought if we could slow them down in transition and control the defensive boards we would be in good shape. We did 50 percent of that. That’s why the game was close late, because we gave up too many easy baskets in transition.”
Michigan State has played well in transition in the past in November, especially in the Champions Classic. But in recent years, the transition game seems to have dulled in its effectiveness as December has given way to January. Big Ten teams always know MSU’s system better than non-conference opponents, and that’s part of the reason for limited success for the transition game in January and February. But I’m continually surprised and impressed by how well Michigan State runs its transition game in the Champions Classic. Kansas, Kentucky and Duke should know MSU’s transition game, yet they have trouble containing it.
Each year I get fooled into thinking that this is the year MSU’s fastbreak fires back up to vintage speed and efficiency, but then it fizzles back to something less than spectacular by mid-winter.
So now I’m asking and wondering: Will this great transition game that Self complimented so much have an impact all year? You’ll find out when I do.
ONE PREDICTION
1. A second prediction: Michigan State is going to have to alter its point guard rotation.
Michigan State is using McQuaid as Winston’s back-up at point guard. That’s fine. McQuaid is capable. But it’s going to be hard for Izzo to continue to play it that way because it necessitates Winston or McQuaid to play, and play hard, for the first eight or nine minutes without a rest. It’s hard for Michigan State to get its break going and keep it going if Winston stays on the court that long for the opening eight or nine minutes of a game.
Traditionally, Izzo likes to get his starting point guard off the floor for his first rest four or five minutes into the game. MSU’s starting point guard knows the early rest is coming, so there is a willingness to keep the fastbreak pedal pushed to the floor, just before coming out.
But now if Winston knows he has to play the first eight minutes or longer without a break, and 33 minutes per game like he did on this night, can the Spartan transition game remain properly fueled all season? Will Winston try to conserve fuel, consciously or subconsciously, thereby reducing some of MSU’s fastbreak horsepower. And can Winston play credible defense when getting his fuel try taxed in that manner?
Freshman point guard Foster Loyer played two minutes in each half. He didn’t look lost. He will figure bigger into the playing group in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, McQuaid is the back-up point guard. And if it’s going to remain that way, Winston and the entire playing group might be better-served if McQuaid comes off the bench as Winston’s initial reliever. That would create a more balanced rotation in terms of Winston knowing he doesn’t have to stay on the court so long at the outset of each half. That will enable Winston to play faster, and push the transition game along with it.
Winston played pretty well on Tuesday, netting 13 points to go with 11 assists. However, I think his energy can be used more efficiently.
2. (Bonus Prediction). Kansas guard Quentin Gimes won’t shoot that way all year.
He made six of his first seven 3-point attempts, and that was a big reason why Kansas built a big lead in the first half. In other words, Kansas’ backcourt brought its A-plus game in the first 30 minutes.
This isn’t meant to discredit Kansas’ performance, or make excuses for Michigan State being down by 17 points in the first half. It just means that Michigan State faced the No. 1 team in the country with its shooters firing their best bullets.