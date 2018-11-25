1. It doesn’t sound like Mark Dantonio plans to make any staff changes during the off-season. But we don’t know for sure.

Based on comments during his post-game press conference, Dantonio indicated that he wants to stand pat with his staff, but stopped short of promising it.

Staff scrutiny has become the hottest topic of conversation among frustrated Spartan fanboys. My phone blows up with the same angry texts from the same angry friends, every week. It’s an issue.

Dantonio’s response:

“Those are questions that I think are in-house questions and when I make those decisions, I make those decisions,” Dantonio said after Saturday’s game.

(In other words, it’s his job to handle this business, and he isn’t going to do it in public right now).

More Dantonio:

“I do think that first of all you self-evaluate and you start to think about people and you start to think about things,” he said. ”Every year we do. We did last year too, and the year before and the year before and the year before. We always look at those things.”

(Translation: He’s not completely opposed to making staff changes. He’s done it in the past, but infrequently. The results have been pretty good by national standards, and very good by the Michigan State standards compared to the previous 35 years).

More Dantonio:

“From my perspective it is more than just about calling a play,” he said. “It is about the teaching progressions, it is about what is being taught in the classroom, what is being taught on the field. It is about execution of that and it is also about how do you recruit, how do you handle people in general and what kind of person you are.

“I have always said that loyalty goes both ways so my inclination is sort of sit and hold with people. That is who I have been, that is why we have had continuity because it goes both ways.”

(Translation: He would prefer to be the benevolent leader and stick with his current coaches).

More Dantonio:

“I know everybody out there is on a warpath and the wolf is at the door as I said last week,” he said. “That is why I am the head coach, so I can deflect some of that.”

(Translation: He likes his people. He thinks they are competent, capable. He thinks the criticism needs to be deflected.)