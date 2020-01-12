Here are three things we learned, two questions and one prediction after a weekend in which the Spartans (11-10-1, 7-4-1-0 Big Ten) earned a 4-1 win on Friday and suffered a 2-0 loss against the Gophers (8-10-4, 3-5-4-3) on Saturday:

EAST LANSING - The No. 20 Michigan State hockey team fell short of earning its third series sweep of the season on Saturday night with a loss to Minnesota at Munn Ice Arena but it was clear, even after the loss, that this is program on the rise - one with great potential to continue trending upward the rest of the season.

1. MSU is returning to the ranks of being a respected program.



It was obvious after its victory over MSU on Saturday that it was a big deal for a young Minnesota team.



While the Gophers, who have 12 NHL Draft choices on their roster, may not have come into this weekend’s series against the Spartans feeling overwhelmed, intimidated or like an underdog, it was obvious watching the team’s postgame reaction that after six periods of hockey this weekend, Saturday’s 2-0 Gopher victory was a big one for Minnesota.

Michigan State can take that as a compliment, following MSU’s dominant 4-1 victory on Friday.

Michigan State had a chance to move into first place in the Big Ten standings on Saturday. With first-place Penn State not playing a conference game this weekend, and Ohio State splitting with Wisconsin, a Spartan victory over the Gophers on Saturday would have put the Spartans into first place in the Big Ten in January. Michigan State has never led the Big Ten hockey standings in January in the seven-year history of the league.

Things are changing for this program. Spartan hockey isn’t all the way back to national prominence, but noticeable progress continues to be made.

Michigan State head coach Danton Cole primed his team on Saturday to be ready for a spirited charge from Minnesota, a proud program trying desperately to avoid a sweep. Minnesota lived up to that standard, and so did the Spartans.

Michigan State lost 2-0, allowing a goal on the second shift of the game on a two-on-one rush, and an empty-netter late in the third period. In-between, Michigan State out-hit and out-shot Minnesota, but not by as drastic a margin as the night before.

Michigan State was unable to get the bounce or play necessary to net an equalizer and had to accept a two-game split, and remain tied with Ohio State for second place in the Big Ten, two points behind Penn State.

Michigan State has staged a few modest win streaks during Cole’s two-and-a-half seasons as the Spartans head coach. But MSU’s 7-3-1 record heading into Saturday’s game, and the Spartans’ manhandling of the Gophers the night before, plus the fact that Michigan State took three of four from Minnesota last year, put the Gophers in a desperate, underdog mentality. Michigan State commanded that type of respect from the visitors in this game. That’s not something we’ve seen Michigan State command in several years. But you could see it, with the way Minnesota celebrated after the game.





2. The Spartans have enough to be a member of the postseason’s Sweet 16 club.

The emergence and continued strong of play of senior goaltender John Lethemon is helping give the Spartans the tools to make a strong run at an NCAA Tournament bid this season.

While the idea of MSU playing in the NCAA Tournament seemed like an unlikely possibility heading into the season, with each weekend, the possibility is gaining more credibility.

The Spartans play hard goal line to goal line, have a goaltender who can change the outcome of a game, boast a veteran blueline, that although not flashy, are responsible and play inside themselves.

The Spartans also now feature three lines that can provide offense, instead of one last season, when it depended on the production of a line made up of Taro Hirose, Patrick Khodorenko and Mitchell Lewandowski.

After Friday’s win, the Spartans were 5-2 in their previous seven games. They exit the weekend ranked No. 16 in the NCAA Pairwise Rankings. Michigan State will need to get into the top 14 in order to have a better chance to earn the computer-based invitation to the NCAA Tournament, if the Spartans don’t win an automatic bid in the Big Ten Tournament in March. With the way the Spartans are improving their physicality, and with Lethemon having a career year, Michigan State is growing as a threat to make a realistic run at both.





3. There is a fine line between effort and emotion.

Despite playing their usual hard-nose style, MSU was, at times, a prisoner of its own emotions on Saturday night. While that emotion was channeled well during Friday night’s victory, it got out of control at times on Saturday and hurt the Spartans in terms of penalties taken, especially in the first period where MSU took four penalties - two of which were slashing and one that was roughing.

Those penalties were part of the reason Michigan State was unable to dominate the opening period the way the Spartans did one night earlier when Michigan State out-shot Minnesota 15-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

“The guys didn’t cheat us (on Saturday night) but I think we got a little too emotional in some areas and that doesn’t help us,’’ Cole said. “There’s some things in terms of executing and staying within yourself and getting away from some things we did wrong. Sometimes, you just have to take what the game gives you. Sometimes you’re trying to create something that’s not there.

“You don’t want to fault guys for wanting it too much but that’s all part of the process and going through and learning. In a way you look at it, there was too much there. You’ve got to find that level.

“Our guys played hard. It was a hard, physical game. Minnesota played very hard. Sweeps are tough to get. It’s a tough one when you have a chance to seal the deal and you don’t, especially when it was a one-shot game that was a minute and a half in.

“They don’t need me ranting and raving, as hard as they played. That’s a good group in there. Those guys care about each other. They’ll get back at it on Monday and work.”