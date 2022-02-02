The 3-2-1 from MSU's victory at Maryland

Three things we learned during Michigan State’s 65-63 victory over Maryland, two questions and one prediction, Tuesday night at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.:





THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Malik Hall Can Be A Go-To Guy Not saying that he is the go-to guy, but he can operate as a go-to guy when the situation is right. The situation was right against the Terrapins, partly because Hall is capable and versatile, and partly because no one seemed to be feeling it. Gabe Brown struggled with shot accuracy and shot selection. A.J. Hoggard struggled after having a monster game against Michigan. Tyson Walker is still a bit passive. Marcus Bingham is still inconsistent. So Hall, as a face-up shooter or off the dribble, was the player Tom Izzo and Associate Head Coach Dwayne Stephens went to for the final possession. The Spartans went to Hall popping out at the top of the key as the “replace” man on a screen/roll/replace play. Bingham was the roll man, rolling to the rim. “We were either trying to get the lob we got for Marcus (in The Bahamas) or rotate Malik up,” Izzo said. The coaches expected the ball to end up in Hall’s hands. “We told Malik to take it right to the basket. Drive it. He had been pulling up. We said just drive it, and that was a great finish and a finish we needed,” Izzo said. It took an expert move and finish from Hall to get it done. On the game winner, he offered a shot-fake from 3-point range. 6-foot-8 Donta Scott closed out on Hall quickly and had to honor the shot fake. Hall capitalized on that bite with a sweep-through move which covered ground and gained a half step on Scott going to the rim. From there, Hall finished in a forest. “There were a lot of fouls called tonight,” Izzo said. “That’s the way we thought we could finish the game. To his credit, he did.” Hall finished with a game-high 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 25 minutes. “He’s so versatile,” Izzo said. “He can hit a three or he can take it to the basket.” Hall was a hero one week after missing a free throw that could have forced overtime during last week’s 1-point loss at Illinois. “If anyone deserved to make the winning bucket it was him,” Izzo said. “Malik has been my captain. He came off that missed free throw. I said I didn’t think it would affect him.” Following Tuesday’s game, Hall rose to become the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.3 points per game, trailing Gabe Brown’s 12.8 and now ahead of Max Christie’s 10.2. Hall is averaging 22.2 minutes per game and the Spartans are getting a lot of productivity out of those minutes. “Malik has had a hell of a year,” Izzo said. Hall has harmoniously accepted the role coming off the bench, behind starting power forward Joey Hauser. Hall might not start, but he almost always finishes. He and Hauser end up with similar playing time. Hauser is also averaging 22 minutes per game. “The fact that Malik could be a starter, and he has come off he bench, he should be the sixth man of the year,” Izzo said of Hall. “He has done that continuously and he is getting better and better.”

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Michigan State sent the offense through Hall, usually in the post, on three of the last four possessions. Also, he was fouled away from the ball with 2:34 left and sank two free throws to give Michigan State a 63-61 lead. Earlier in the half, when Maryland was on a run and the Spartans needed a bucket, they went inside to Hall. He went to work in the post with patience and hit a turn-around jumper which ended an 11-0 Maryland run and gave Michigan State a 43-38 lead. On MSU’s next trip, Hall drove for a lay-up to give Michigan State a 46-38 lead, capitalizing on a hustling tip-out offensive rebound by Jaden Akins. "I thought Jaden did a hell of a job defensively," Izzo said. On a handful of occasions, including late in the game, Michigan State went with its smallest lineup for the season with four guards: Akins, Max Christie, Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard, along with Malik Hall. Izzo went small in order to match Maryland's small, hard-driving lineup. “I thought that was a great move by Danny (Manning) in going small because they are hard to guard on dribble drives,” Izzo said. “Two guys have killed us over the years, (Donta) Scott and (Eric) Ayala. Scott had a pretty good game. Ayala got to the line. We felt those two guys were just driving us. They were stronger. I thought our freshmen got a good lesson. “We either had to go small (and switch) or they would have had the pick and pop with Scott and over the years he has killed us. So we didn’t want to give that up, even though tonight he was 0-for-4.” The small Michigan State lineup allowed a Maryland 3-pointer from Russell on an inside-out pass which tied the game 61-61 with 2:43 left. With 1:20 left, Michigan State went with a conventional lineup, and Julius Marble played excellent help defense on two occasions, causing Maryland to settle for a desperation 3-point miss from Ayala from the logo with the shotclock winding down. However, Marble fouled out on Michigan State's next possession due to an illegal screen. So Izzo went back to the small lineup. Maryland went to a clearout drive for the strong, 6-foot-5 senior Ayala against Christie. Ayala missed, thanks to verticality help from Hall. But Michigan State failed to win the defensive rebound. Seconds later, Russell drove against Walker, but Walker knocked the ball out of Russell's hands, off his leg and out of bounds, giving Michigan State possession and setting up Hall's heroics.

2. A.J. Hoggard Didn’t Follow Up

Hoggard had a terrific 11-point, 10-assist game during Michigan State’s 83-67 victory over Michigan on Saturday. However, the sophomore point guard was held scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting. He had three assists and two turnovers. During Maryland’s 11-0 run in the second half, Hoggard punctuated it with a turnover on a wildly errant alley-oop pass attempt to Gabe Brown. “This was not AJ’s night,” Izzo said. “Sooner or later we are going to get a lot of guys playing together. I thought Gabe had some good shots; he just missed some shots. We did force a couple. “As much as Marcus Bingham hit those two 3s, and then he airballs one. Julius Marble played pretty good at times. “Everybody had their stretches of playing good and their stretches of playing bad.” Izzo was looking for a steady hand at the point to stem Maryland’s game-changing run. But it didn’t quite happen. “This is where you really need a leader at the point out there,” Izzo said. “We are just not there yet. But Tyson (Walker) did a lot of good things tonight. Last game, AJ did a lot of great things and it wasn’t as much Tyson’s.” Izzo liked what Walker did at the other end of the court. “Tyson’s defense was outstanding,” Izzo said. Especially against Maryland’s Fats Russell, forcing a turnover on Maryland’s last halfcourt possession of the game. “I’ve been in the league a long time and I’ve watched a lot of film on a lot of people but Fats Russell might be as quick as anybody we’ve played,” Izzo said. “That last possession when Tyson cut him off here, cut him off there, I thought he did an unbelievable job. Hard guy to cover. “Tyson was only 2-for-8 because he missed some lay-ups. He didn’t have many assists, but that wasn’t his fault. We didn’t make any shots.” Michigan State shot just 41 percent on the night. “Tyson has made some strides and I think he is getting better here in the second half of the year, which you would expect after trying to figure out how to play against guys that are bigger, stronger and some quicker,” Izzo said.

3. Michigan State Gained Experience In Winning A Close Game

Finding a way to win in the end was a positive, especially with execution on MSU’s final possession, and the Spartans’ strong defense during Maryland’s last two halfcourt possessions (not counting the dangerously passive defense during Maryland’s desperation halfcourt shot at the buzzer). “I didn’t think we panicked,” Izzo said. “Down the stretch, we executed some things. We got the ball to the people we wanted to get it to. “You do have to learn to win close games. To get a road win in this league, it’s good, but this is the time of year now at the halfway point that you hope to be getting better each game. I didn’t think we had enough minutes of getting better today to feel good but I feel really good about a win.”

TWO QUESTIONS

1. Will The Rebounding And Turnover Problems Ever Clear Up?

The turnovers? Probably not entirely, not consistently. But Izzo would love to solve the way the turnovers continue to come in bunches. Michigan State had two turnovers in a four-possession stretch during Maryland’s 11-0 run, counting Hoggard’s wild pitch alley-oop, and an illegal screen by Marble. Michigan State finished with 11 turnovers, but seven of them came in the final 15 minutes of the game. “Three of our 11 turnovers were on illegal screens,” Izzo said. All three in the second half. Marble had two of them and Bingham had one. Marble was whistled for an illegal screen with :56 second left and the game tied at 63-63. That one nearly cost Michigan State the game. “You make illegal picks, and those were good calls,” Izzo said. “We were trying to flip them (the picks). Our guards did a poor job waiting on one. Our big just bulldozed him on the second one. Those illegal screens are just foolish.” From the 6:48 mark to the 3:50 mark, Michigan State had four turnovers in six possessions: * Hauser threw the ball away at the end of an awkward drive in the lane with 6:48 left. * Walker’s hammer pass attempt to Joey Hauser was intercepted with 5:10 left and Michigan State up 59-55. * Christie traveled with 4:34 left. * Hall had the ball stolen from him in the post by a digging double-teamer with 3:50 left and Michigan State up 59-56. The turnovers bothered Izzo, but not as much a the 10 offensive rebounds Maryland collected. The Terrapins grabbed offensive rebounds on 35 percent of their misses, not as high of a rate as Michigan or Northwestern against the Spartans in recent games, but enough to make Izzo fume. “It’s a joke,” Izzo said. “Give them credit because they went after it. But we just aren’t getting the message on that. Turnovers are a problem, but nobody is trying to turn the ball over. The effort-related things on cutting out and rebounding is really starting to get me. So we are going to fix that. “Turnovers, I don’t know. But that one, we’ve got to fix.”

2. How Did Michigan State Blow A 15 point lead?

“Some bad shots and some dumb turnovers,” Izzo said. The 11-0 run happened quickly, whittling a 42-27 Michigan State lead down to 42-28 in a span of 3:46. Christie, Hall and Brown missed jump shots during that stretch. Brown missed two. Meanwhile, Maryland scored on five of six possessions. “We were 15 up, should have been able to close it out and we didn’t,” Izzo said. “It was because of them playing well, and playing harder than hell, getting loose balls and rebounds, us taking a few bad shots, making a few bad plays. “We just didn’t do the things you have to do to be a great team. So we’re still a work in progress.”

