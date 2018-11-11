When discussing Michigan State's problems at quarterback and the run game, during Saturday’s post-game press conference, the podium lighting gradually, ominously faded to black. Dantonio was left standing in the dark with a room full of media.

“Oh this is nice, this is par for the course,” Dantonio said in darkness.

The lights were out for only a couple of seconds. They came back on to reveal a half-smile from MSU’s 12th-year head coach.

“Par for the course,” he repeated, drawing a couple of laughs.

Why should he expect the lights to work at the post-game press conference? Due to injury, he’s had to change players on offense like burned-out light bulbs all year.

“We’ve got a lot of guys not playing,” Dantonio said, understatement of the season.

The biggest problem Michigan State had in this game against Ohio State was the Spartans’ inability to run the ball, or throw it, or punt with confidence. All three aspects have been hampered by injury, and came together to form the two most memorable and telling plays of the game.

As for the absences and injuries, Felton Davis’s college career ended three weeks ago. Cody White, who missed six games with a broken hand, played splendidly in his second game back. With White back, Darrell Stewart of course went down again and missed the second half. Like light bulbs.

Davis, White and Stewart had a chance to be the best receiving trio in the Big Ten this year. They played only two full games together this season.

The skill position quartet of those three plus tailback L.J. Scott played only one full game together. Dantonio announced after this game that Scott will sit for the rest of the season, redshirt, and come back next year. He played four games this year.

Those four players never shared the field with left tackle Cole Chewins, who is playing through pain, doing the best he can.

Sophomore wide receiver Laress Nelson was cleared to play for the first time since the Penn State game. There were plans to hold him out. But then Stewart re-tweaked his injury and Nelson had to go in.

Speedy freshman wide receiver Jalen Nailor was out with an injury again.

Kevin Jarvis, a freshman All-American last year, started his first game since Indiana. With Jarvis finally back, his understudy, Luke Campbell, of course was lost to injury during the week.

Brian Lewerke hasn’t gone the distance in any of the last four games, since injuring his shoulder against Penn State. Rocky Lombardi has relieved him three times and started in place of him against Purdue.

Left guard David Beedle and center Matt Allen are still out. That means freshman walk-on Blake Bueter, who began the season as a scout team guard, is still the man at center.

This all leads us to the two indelible images from the Ohio State game:

1. Bueter snapping the ball to Lombardi while Nelson was in motion, at the goal line.

2. A punter named Will Przystup having a snap go over his head, on purpose, for a conceded safety late in the third quarter.

Problem number one: Why was Michigan State in a shot gun empty formation at its 1-yard line? Well, that was the mode of operation that Michigan State selected each of the five times the Spartans were back-up inside their 6-yard line. They elected to finesse their way off the goal line, rather than having confidence in pounding the run.

Which leads us to the second thing we learned on Saturday:

2. The Run Game Is Missing Again