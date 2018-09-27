SpartanMag.com

1. The Spartans’ top scoring line of Mitch Lewandowski, Taro Hirose and Patrick Khodorenko (known as the KHL Line) did most of the team’s scoring last season but their coach thinks they can do even more in 2018-19.



Last season, Lewandowski - a sophomore from Clarkston - finished as the team’s goals leader with 19. Hirose, a junior from Calgary, was the top assist man with 30 helpers. Khodorenko, a junior from Walnut Creek, Calif., complemented the trio with 13 goals and 19 assists. No matter what kind of strategies other coaches employed to slow the trio, these three persevered in combining to finish with 108 points. They made up one of the top lines in the country.

All three were named to the 2018-19 preseason All-Big Ten team.

MSU will be looking for another trio to provide some additional offensive firepower on the second line, but second-year coach Danton Cole, thinks his top line can do even more this season.

“Production-wise, they will be around the same,” Cole said. “They could be a little more. They could be a lot more. I don't know. They are going to produce. It will hopefully be spread out a little more.

“Hopefully the other guys pick up the slack, but what we really need out of them is they bring a certain amount of swagger to us, and they make plays. When guys make plays like that, and score goals or have a great shift or Taro makes a really good pass, it buoys the bench, and you can feel the energy on the bench and feel the confidence.

“The other part, I think they can pressure the puck better on the way back. I think they can be better defensively. I think they can drive the net more offensively and not be quite as perimeter. I think they will be better this year. Whether they get more points or not, I don't know, but I think they will be a better line and that will be good for all of us.’’

2. Freshmen were expected to make significant contributions last season and things won’t be any different this season for this latest crop of first-year performers.

That means defensemen Cole and Christian Krygier (from Novi), and Dennis Cesana (from Providence, R.I.), forwards Mitchell Mattson (from Grand Rapids, Minn.), Adam Goodsir (from Okemos, Mich.) and Wojciech Stachowiak (of Gdansk, Poland) and goalie Drew DeRidder (of Fenton, Mich.) need to have a huge say in the team’s success this season.

Second-year forwards Gianluca Esteves (from Winnipeg), Tommy Apap (from Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Jake Smith (from East Amherst, N.Y.), David Keefer (from Brighton, Mich.) and Lewandowski, and defenseman Tommy Miller (from West Bloomfield, Mich.) played in at least 30 of the Spartans’ 36 games in what Cole termed as a baptism by fire scenario. As a matter of fact, Lewandowski and Miller played in all 36 game, with Esteves and Keefer playing in 35 and 34, respectively.

So expect many of the new freshmen, who are considered to be part of a more skilled class, to get their opportunities to shine early on in the season.

Cesana scoffs at the idea that he is in a pressure situation because of his youth.

“I would say it’s not much of a pressure situation as far as people putting too many standards on me and things like that,’’ Cesana said. “Hopefully, I get in the lineup every night and if that’s the case great but if not, I just have to keep working. As far as expectations, people are always going to place things like that on you and it’s just a matter of how well you deal with them as a player, as a person and how well you live up to them.’’

3. Don’t be surprised if the goalie competition isn’t determined until after the first half of the season.

Junior John Lethemon (of Northville, Mich.) will enter the season as the incumbent with freshman Drew DeRidder tabbed as the goalie of the future. But the future may be now, if the confident and internationally-tested DeRidder has anything to say about it.

A member of the U.S.A. National Development Program, DeRidder will be the first Spartan goalie to don the No. 1 on his back since another former MSU goalie did so in winning a national title. (That was Jeff Lerg, by the way). Despite finishing just 12-19-2 last season, Lethemon had a respectable and very serviceable 2.88 goals against average.

Although it seems unthinkable to be shuffling goaltenders in and out of the net, especially for a program still trying to work its way back into national recognition, remember former Spartan head coach Ron Mason did it successfully with the likes of Bob Essensa and Norm Foster sharing the nets.

The competition may serve as a major factor in keeping both goalies sharp.

Cole would like to have a distinct starter and a backup, but he’s willing to let things play out before establishing a goalie depth chart.

“Water finds its own level,’’ Cole said. “With a junior-freshman kind of split, that’s not necessarily a bad situation if it ends up that way.

“If that happened that would be great (because) that means we have two goalies really going. So if that drives you to get better, that’s good. If you don’t compete and you can’t handle a little pressure, you’re in trouble back there. So hopefully, they’ll drive each other and hopefully, they both get hot and I’d be fine with that.’

“We'll go into it like we did last year where they are going to be battling it out and split some games and whichever way it goes, it goes. John (Lethemon) did a great job for us last year. We expect that out of him this year, but we also expect Drew (DeRidder) to really push him.’’