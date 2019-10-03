The 3-2-1 from Michigan State Hockey Media Day
EAST LANSING - Three things we learned during Michigan State hockey media day, two questions, one prediction:
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. The first month of the season will say a lot about the team this team
Usually, we like to make it halfway through the season before getting a feel for how a team’s year will shake out but because this group will play its first two weekend series away from Munn Arena - at Northern Michigan and Colorado College - it feels like the early results will offer a solid glimpse of the future for a team that features a combination of 16 juniors and seniors.
MSU will also get a couple of home tilts during the month of October with exhibition games against Western Ontario and the USNTDP team but the four games on the road with a group that should feel pretty secure about the culture with so much experience in the lockerroom will be indicators of what to expect the rest of the way.
No matter what happens in October, senior Sam Saliba, one of the team’s two captains, thinks this team is built for the long haul.
“Obviously, with a lot of older guys this year, we’ve got 18 upperclassmen, it’s the expectations of knowing in the lockerroom of how we want to play,’’ Saliba said. “We need to make sure we’re playing the way we know how to play and sticking to our game plan.’’
2. The Spartans' new additions of Josh Nodler, Jagger Joshua and Nicolas Müller are going to have an impact on the season's direction.
It's always wishful thinking that first-year players are going to develop into huge parts of your season’s success, so let’s be patient. But the addition of Nodler, Joshua and Muller are an upgrade in skill, proving combinations of speed, size and a scoring touch.
After the first two months don’t be surprised if all three start to find their strides on the consistency scale just in time for Christmas.
Müller is the favorite to replace All-America winger Taro Hirose, who left after his junior season to sign with the Detroit Red Wings. During Wednesday's Green-White Game, Müller skated with the holdovers from Michigan State's top line from last year - Mitchell Lewandowski and Patrick Khodorenko. Head coach Danton Cole said Müller has the talent and hockey I.Q. to play on that line.
Joshua already seems to have the right attitude when asked about his toughness and edge.
“The toughest thing for me was finding my confidence here, knowing that I belong here and knowing that it’s about work hard everyday,’’ Joshua said. “A lot of people (know that) the Joshuas, we’ve got a little edge to us. (His brother Dakota played at Ohio State). We like to piss people off and have fun doing it but I just want to help the team win any way I can, whatever coach wants me to do.’’
3. Cole believes the rebuild is on schedule, heading into year three:
A record of 12-19-5 last season may not look like much, but there were some quality victories in those double-digit wins last season, like sweeping a No. 8 ranked Cornell team early in the season and grabbing triumphs over ranked Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State teams.
The program’s next step is obviously gaining weekend sweeps over ranked foes but to Cole’s credit, he’s not going to push something that is not there.
“Directionally, it’s an important thing,’’ Cole said. “When you get to a certain point, it’s hard to say that you’re going to be better every year. At some point you run out of being better but for right now it’s very important that we kind of keep that progress going and I think the guys in the room believe in what we’re doing, I think the staff does and I think the results will prove themselves out on the ice.’’
TWO QUESTIONS
1. Can the Spartans develop a second scoring line?
Despite losing Hirose, Michigan State returns his two high-scoring linemates in Lewandowski and Khodorenko.
That duo, with the probable addition of Müller to complete the team’s top line, will produce offense and points but who will step up behind them?
Possible candidates to inhabit that second line include and provide more offense will include Saliba and senior Logan Lambdin but this team is going to need one or two more upperclassmen to pose as scoring threats for this team to increase its chances of earning victories. And don’t count out Nodler and Joshua, despite being first-year additions, to be looked to provide some additional scoring punch.
Also, don’t count out juniors Tommy Apap and Brody Stevens as supplemental scorers.
2. How much will the play of MSU’s defensemen effect the success of the season?
The quintet of redshirt senior Jerad Rosburg, junior Tommy Miller, and sophomores Cole and Christian Krygier, and Dennis Cesana are going to determine a lot about the direction of the season.
They are not only going to be asked to be top-notch defenders but the Spartans, as a team, will need to benefit from their toughness and ability to move the puck up the ice in key transition situations.
"Offensively we're going to be better because our defensemen are better at moving the puck," Cole said. "And transitionally you just can't do it if you don't have the guys back. So I hope there's a little more consistency there.’’
Last year, Michigan State usually played with one freshman on each of the three defensive pairings. That led to inconsistencies, along with playing a freshman goalie in half of the games. This year, those defensemen are talented sophomores, and the goalie, Drew DeRder, is back to compete with senior John Lethemon, for the No. 1 job. Michigan State figures to be better from its blue line out, this year.
ONE PREDICTION
1. MSU will come up just short of making the NCAA Tournament
Although this seems like a grim prediction for a fanbase that is hungry for the program to regain its spot on the national scene, this group should be worth at least four or five more wins this season. A projection of 16 to 17 wins will be a further sign of progress but probably won’t lend itself to a postseason bid, unless this team goes on a run in the Big Ten tourney and earns the automatic bid.
That being said, there wasn’t much that separated teams two through seven in the Big Ten last year, with Michigan State finishing in seventh place as part of a pack of six teams which battled for second place. At times, Michigan State looked like a threat to finish second or third in the Big Ten a year ago, but didn't have the juice to finish. If things are tight in the Big Ten again this year, a little bit of improvement from the Spartans could send them to the top one-third of the conference.
Below is an 11-minute, edited version of Cole's media day press conference: