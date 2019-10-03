1. The first month of the season will say a lot about the team this team

Usually, we like to make it halfway through the season before getting a feel for how a team’s year will shake out but because this group will play its first two weekend series away from Munn Arena - at Northern Michigan and Colorado College - it feels like the early results will offer a solid glimpse of the future for a team that features a combination of 16 juniors and seniors.



MSU will also get a couple of home tilts during the month of October with exhibition games against Western Ontario and the USNTDP team but the four games on the road with a group that should feel pretty secure about the culture with so much experience in the lockerroom will be indicators of what to expect the rest of the way.

No matter what happens in October, senior Sam Saliba, one of the team’s two captains, thinks this team is built for the long haul.

“Obviously, with a lot of older guys this year, we’ve got 18 upperclassmen, it’s the expectations of knowing in the lockerroom of how we want to play,’’ Saliba said. “We need to make sure we’re playing the way we know how to play and sticking to our game plan.’’





2. The Spartans' new additions of Josh Nodler, Jagger Joshua and Nicolas Müller are going to have an impact on the season's direction.

It's always wishful thinking that first-year players are going to develop into huge parts of your season’s success, so let’s be patient. But the addition of Nodler, Joshua and Muller are an upgrade in skill, proving combinations of speed, size and a scoring touch.

After the first two months don’t be surprised if all three start to find their strides on the consistency scale just in time for Christmas.

Müller is the favorite to replace All-America winger Taro Hirose, who left after his junior season to sign with the Detroit Red Wings. During Wednesday's Green-White Game, Müller skated with the holdovers from Michigan State's top line from last year - Mitchell Lewandowski and Patrick Khodorenko. Head coach Danton Cole said Müller has the talent and hockey I.Q. to play on that line.

Joshua already seems to have the right attitude when asked about his toughness and edge.

“The toughest thing for me was finding my confidence here, knowing that I belong here and knowing that it’s about work hard everyday,’’ Joshua said. “A lot of people (know that) the Joshuas, we’ve got a little edge to us. (His brother Dakota played at Ohio State). We like to piss people off and have fun doing it but I just want to help the team win any way I can, whatever coach wants me to do.’’





3. Cole believes the rebuild is on schedule, heading into year three:

A record of 12-19-5 last season may not look like much, but there were some quality victories in those double-digit wins last season, like sweeping a No. 8 ranked Cornell team early in the season and grabbing triumphs over ranked Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State teams.

The program’s next step is obviously gaining weekend sweeps over ranked foes but to Cole’s credit, he’s not going to push something that is not there.

“Directionally, it’s an important thing,’’ Cole said. “When you get to a certain point, it’s hard to say that you’re going to be better every year. At some point you run out of being better but for right now it’s very important that we kind of keep that progress going and I think the guys in the room believe in what we’re doing, I think the staff does and I think the results will prove themselves out on the ice.’’