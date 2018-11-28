LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Three things we learned during Michigan State’s 82-78 overtime loss at Louisville on Tuesday night, two questions and one prediction.

1. Michigan State is not as mature as we thought.



Following the Spartans’ championship performance at the Las Vegas Invitational, “mature” was perhaps the best adjective to describe MSU’s showing.

However, the No. 9-ranked Spartans were anything but mature during the loss to Louisville, with turnovers, missed free throws and an assortment of messy errors stunting Michigan State’s evening.

To the Spartans’ credit, Michigan State charged back from a 12-point lead. You had that feeling that the Spartans had two or three runs in them, and they would start getting buckets. Their resiliency is a sign of maturity. But Tom Izzo is being driven crazy as to why and how his team seems to routinely be caught in comeback mode, and in the end, the Spartans weren't grown-up enough to finish this one.

But here are two major points pertaining to this problem: Cassius Winston didn’t play in the last 4:35 of regulation or overtime. True, MSU’s immature performance had already been spilled all over the floor before Winston left the game. But he wasn’t there to steer things home at the end. If he had been on the court, MSU’s chances of victory would have been far greater, and our opinions would be less nasty today.

Why was Winston in foul trouble?

That gets back to the second major point: Matt McQuaid didn’t play. With McQuaid unavailable, Winston had to play extra minutes, which led to Izzo’s decision to stick with Winston despite having three, then four fouls.

If McQuaid had been available, Winston would have sat more in each half, and likely would have avoided foul trouble, and probably would have had a better shooting percentage due to being more rested.

McQuaid is a senior captain. Winston is a junior, with tons of basketball IQ. They are the two most mature players on the team. It should come as no surprise that Michigan State suffered a bit of juvenile breakdown considering much of MSU’s moxie was out-of-routine.

In the end, what we really learned was the value McQuaid has on this team. He ranks second on the team in average minutes played, he’s the team’s best defender, the back-up point guard, one of the best shooters, and an important part of the transition game with his assignment of sprinting an outside lane. Take him out of the lineup and Michigan State is left a few pegs short of plugging all the holes.

As for team immaturity, here are some the follies:

* Foster Loyer’s missed free throw with Michigan State leading 67-66 with :38 seconds will be the memorable image of the game (even though Kenny Goins missed an even bigger free throw moments later).

The only explanation for Loyer, arguably the greatest high school free throw shooter in Michigan history, to miss that free throw is that the moment and the stage affected him. There’s no shame in that. Tom Izzo knows what it’s like to miss a legendary free throw. Izzo has told that story a bunch of times, about his missed free throw in the high school regionals as a senior at Iron Mountain High, and Steve Mariucci scraping him off the floor.

Izzo keeps a wrinkled newspaper article on the missed free throw in his office desk. I suspect Izzo will show that newspaper article to Loyer on Wednesday morning. But Izzo didn’t seem to be in any mood to comfort Loyer on Tuesday night. This loss bothered Izzo for some reason, more than losses such as this usually do - probably because it wasn’t just his team and Michigan State which lost, it was also a loss for the Big Ten in the ACC Challenge. Izzo HATES letting people down.



* Louisville missed a 3-pointer on the possession after Loyer's missed free throw. MSU still led by one point with less than :18 seconds to play. Langford grabbed the rebound and had a clear avenue to throw an outlet pass to Loyer up the left sideline. Instead, Langford changed direction to the right, probably hoping or expecting to get fouled.

Louisville didn’t foul him, and began to trap him. Langford panicked a bit and sent an errant pass toward Kenny Goins for a turnover. Goins committed a foul while trying to recover the fumble.

Lots of mess here.

It looked to me like Langford, after his rebound, decided to avoid giving the ball to Loyer. Loyer is a great, great free throw shooter. But we saw that the moment was a bit big for him a few moments earlier. And Langford’s decision seemed to echo that viewpoint. I don't blame Langford. That’s the shame of this night. Everyone should be able to trust Loyer to quarterback the offense in a situation like that. But not everyone did. Not yet. That’s no one’s fault. It’s just a symptom of team immaturity on this night.

Also, Langford said he didn’t know that Michigan State had a time out remaining.

“I have to take the blame for that because I must not have done a good enough job in the time out of saying we had another time out, if we get all trapped,” Izzo said.

Which might be a way of saying Langford didn’t do a good enough job of listening.

Either Langford didn’t listen, or Izzo didn’t make the point clearly enough. Either way, it's another example of this team having less maturity than we thought.

Langford has done a lot of things in his two-plus years as a Spartan. But having the ball in his hands, piloting the offense, was new territory. That combination has promise but lacks seasoning - or maturity if you will.

* Almost :90 seconds into overtime, with Michigan State leading 71-70 after a beautiful step-back jumper by Langford, Loyer sensed an opportunity to jump into the passing lane and get a steal.

He ALMOST finished the steal. But he failed. And he fouled Louisville’s Ryan McMahon in the process. McMahon is a great free throw shooter and capitalized on Loyer's mistake by sinking both foul shots.

Michigan State usually ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten in steals, and Izzo is fine with that. He would rather stay square on defense, defend the gaps, keep a body between man and the rim, box out, get rebounds and go. He consistently, religiously, for 800 games as head coach, has trained and engrained players to resist the urge to go for steals in the passing lanes, don’t gamble, stay square, defend the gaps.

Draymond Green was the one guy who had a little liberty to get out and deny the passing lanes a bit. And if he ever extended himself and failed to get a steal, Izzo was ready to rip his hide. And that’s when Draymond was a first-team All-American.

Loyer? Playing the first crunch time situation of his career? Give him credit for having the guts to try to make a play. But his stunt went against everything Izzo teaches. Izzo rapped Loyer’s knuckles pretty hard after that one.

* :45 seconds after the Loyer error, Michigan State ran one of its best halfcourt sets of the game. Michigan State had been setting downscreens for Langford on the left wing for most of overtime, usually with Xavier Tillman setting the screen for Langford. After awhile, the defense started to anticipate the play, and worked around Tillman’s screen in order to cheat out toward Langford in the receiving area.

Izzo called for a counter from the bench. This time, Tillman set the screen and quickly slipped bakc-door to the rim. Great play. He was wide open.

Loyer faked toward Langford and sent the pass to Tillman. Tillman had a clear path to the rim initially, with Louisville players trying to swarm toward him.

Tillman went for a dunk, and missed it.

“Xavier, I thought played his tail off,” Izzo said. “But why are you trying to dunk it? Just lay it in.”

So many players seemed to be confronted with first-time-in-career dilemmas on this night. Michigan State has a lot of experience on this team. But not experienced enough. Not yet, anyway.





2. Joshua Langford was terrific at times, but did nothing to satisfy the calls for more consistency.







