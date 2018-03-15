Enough to go out onto the title-or-bust tightrope? Apparently so.

“Every game we're going to be motivated to go out there and play our best just because we know we have that end goal in mind,” he said. “That was a good week for us to get off our feet a little bit and then we came to practice and we got better. We didn't really let up. We didn't take our foot off the gas. We got better this week.”

When Friday’s game against No. 14-seeded Bucknell tips off at 7:10 p.m. on Friday at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena (CBS), the Spartans will have had 13 days to process their most recent game, a disturbing 75-64 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals.

The question is whether they are good enough to hold those kind of aspirations. Back in November and December, it seemed like they certainly were worthy of title-or-bust expectations. Despite winning the Big Ten regular season title, Michigan State was rarely dominant while going 16-2 in a slate that included more than a few scheduling breaks.

That’s a noble stance, and we’re glad he shared it with us. But at the same time, when it comes to setting yourself up for failure, he went out onto a wire without a net. This goes against some of the things Tom Izzo was talking about earlier in the week, about the merit of a 29-4 record, a Big Ten regular season championship and the way these players should be remembered and appreciated for what they’ve done to this point. Izzo was obviously trying to protect his players when making those statements. But his sophomore point guard let it be known that he doesn’t request any protection.

“We're in our mindset where if it's not a National Championship, then it's probably a bust for this team,” he said, “just because of what we think we're capable of.”

Sophomore guard Cassius Winston, when asked how the team has kept its edge after nearly 14 days since their last game, took it to the hilt.

DETROIT - Three things we learned in the hours leading up to Michigan State’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against Bucknell at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, two questions and one prediction:

2. Bucknell stretch four Zach Thomas isn’t short on self-confidence, either.

The 6-foot-7, slick-shooting, foul magnet averaged 20.3 points per game and leads the nation in free throws made and free throws attempted. He is expected to match up with MSU’s uber-talented but foul-prone freshman power forward Jaren Jackson, in one of the more interesting sub plots of the game.

“Obviously he's a lottery pick type,” Thomas said. “So it's going to be a tough matchup. So I think with that you just kind of have to look at where I could limit him as best I can. And then I think I'm a matchup problem as well for him.”

That’s bold. But it’s deserving. Thomas is a tricky, skilled player who has been on the court with talent in the past and hasn’t blinked.

And I agree that he is a matchup problem of sorts for Jackson.

“Matchups will be awkward when we have the ball and then matchups will be a little awkward when they are on offense,” said assistant coach Dane Fife.

Thomas is awkward for most defenders. He’ll pull up and shoot from 10 feet beyond the NBA 3-point line once or twice a game. That draws defenders out onto him. From there, he can drive, change directions, change speeds and collect fouls. That type of effective awkwardness helped him become Patriot League Player of the Year.

In his spare time, Thomas is a biomedical engineering major, working on a senior project that is seeking to stabilize the coronary artery during bypass surgery.

“We’re basically making improvements to the current device that's being used,” he said.

Okay.

And his basketball senior project is dealing with Jackson.

It was impossible to determine which project he felt was easiest, or hardest. He seemed calmly confident in each realm.

“Just try and exploit his small weaknesses that he has,” Thomas said of Jackson, “and then play to my strengths and use my knowledge of the game since -- you know, he's a freshman so hopefully I have a little bit of experience on him.”

3. Izzo finally fielded some questions that made him smile.

Izzo has been occasionally slapped with difficult questions since Jan. 26, when an ESPN investigative story reported allegations that MSU’s program has, on two occasions since 2010, allowed players or former players to remain with the program despite accusations of assault, accusations that didn’t lead to charges.

A little, elementary-aged student from Grand Blanc, aspiring to become a correspondent for Sports Illustrated for Kids, heaved some friendly soft questions Izzo’s way on Thursday.

Question from the youngster: There are a lot of kids out there who admire you and there's a lot of people who admire you. Any specific advice to them?

Izzo: “You got some good questions. Were you talking to my mother and my sister, or who are you talking to?

“(Laughter) You know what? Like everybody, I think all coaches and all people try their hardest to do the right thing. And I've kind of withstood the test of time because I've stayed at a place that I love greatly. And when you stay at a place a long time, you gather friends and you gather people and you get to do things in your community.

“I mean, I don't look at myself as a basketball coach at Michigan State, I look at myself as a member of the East Lansing/Lansing community. And so when you go to church with people, when you go pump gas with people, when you take the garbage out and there's people there, you get to meet a lot of different people when you stay in the same place a long time.

“And for the most part, I think I try to treat people like I'd want them to treat me. And so if those people are saying that to you, God bless them.”

Earlier, the youngster directed a question to Miles Bridges. The youngster, who will remain nameless for this story for his privacy, was schoolmates with McKenna Schummer, and lived in her neighborhood in Grand Blanc.

Schummer passed away on March 6 at the age of 11 after battling a form of bone cancer. Bridges and Izzo attended a party for McKenna in July.

Bridges told her he would dedicate the season to her. After her death, Bridges reiterated his dedication with this post on Instagram: “"R.I.P McKenna. You’ve inspired me since I’ve met you, and I promised you that we would dedicate this season to you!! You will never be forgotten."

On Tuesday, the young sports writer, addressed Bridges at the podium with this statement and question:

Miles, you've done a lot for McKenna, you've dedicated your season to her. She was actually a classmate of mine. What's it like knowing that this is for her and she's out there?

“Man, that's a great question,” Bridges said. “She's inspired me a lot ever since the day I met her. And after her birthday, I dedicated the season to her. I wouldn't thinking of any other way to send her out the right way than to win a National Championship for her.”

The yellow bracelet Izzo is wearing this month is to create awareness for cancer research, in McKenna's honor.

TWO QUESTIONS

1. Is Bucknell coach Nathan Davis REALLY planning to play racehorse basketball with Michigan State?

If he does, and they do, I won’t blame them. I’ve watched four Bucknell games this week, and they are skilled, talented, cohesive, and part of what they do is done in transition. They send wings sprinting the sidelines for 3-pointers similar to the way Michigan State does it.

That stuff works great in the Patriot League, and it helped them take a 50-35 lead at Maryland in November (a game Buckness eventually lost by 2 points).

Buckness is good - good enough to beat many teams in the tournament.

But few teams try to go up and down the court with Michigan State, much less a team with decidedly less talent than the Spartans.

Bucknell may have less talent than Michigan State, but the skill level, experience and cohesion of the Bison starting five is good enough to give most teams, including Michigan State, some problems. The Bison are likely to score some blows against Michigan State in an up-and-down, fast-paced game. But would they be more wise to tone down their running game, and attack in spurts, rather than at all times?

Davis says no. He says he’s going to keep the engine revved.

“We’re not going to try to slow them down,” Davis said. “We're going to try to play the way we play because that's when we're at our best.”

That’s what he says. My question is whether they might be a bit more selective than usual. I’m not sure of the answer. I think Bucknell’s best chance of winning is to change speeds - attack with speed at times, and back off at times. But he knows his team better than I. But my question remains: Is he serious about staying full blast for 40 minutes against Michigan State?

“We have to make sure that we attack on offense, to try to get them on their heels, make them guard us the whole possession and take shots when they're available,” Davis said. “But we have to make sure in order to get the good shots that we work together. If we do those things, I think we'll have a great opportunity tomorrow.

“Michigan State's got one of the best teams in the country. I think we've got a pretty good team, too. So we'll go out there and see what happens.

“We don't need to be better than them for four games or four days. It's only 40 minutes. We'll see what happens.”

2. Is Joshua Langford ready to reignite ?

The sophomore wing was a key component in MSU’s blazing start to the season.

He scored 17 points or more in seven of MSU’s first 17 games.

He has scored 17 or more just once in the past 16 games.

Langford has made more than three field goals only once in the last seven games. He is shooting just 33.9 percent during that time.

Michigan State continued to win all but one of those games. But he and the Spartans will need to improve on their February and early-March standard in order to advance in this tournament.

But I think the time last week and this week to really look at film, we went through that seven games in -- seven out of 11 on the road, and it seemed like we were just spending so much time on our opponent that the coaches didn't do a very good job of analyzing what are we doing right and wrong.

“We won some big games in tough places to play on the road (during that stretch), I just think we're just off a little bit,” Izzo said. “And some of it was our shooting. And his shooting went down maybe as much as anybody's over that six, seven games. But he shot it well recently, and I think he sees the difference.”

Bucknell weakness on defense is at the two guard where 6-foot-1 junior Kimbal Mackenzie will guard the 6-foot-5 Langford. Langford’s ability to rise and fire with the medium-range shot is his strength - when his shot is falling.

Whether or not Langford’s shot is falling could have a big impact on whether this game stays competitive.

“It’s hard to say how teams will play you,” Izzo said of Langford’s versatility. “If they play up on you, you’ve got to take them to the basket; if they're off on you and you've got 3-point shots. I think he's just got to just shoot them. And that's what we've talked about this week.”

One Prediction:

1. I’ve been cautioning Michigan State fans all week that Bucknell is among the better low-seeded, first-round opponents of the Izzo era. And he’s lost to a few of them (Middle Tennessee State in 2016, George Mason in 2006, Nevada in 2004).

Michigan State should have too many horses, too many bodies, too much unrelenting speed, too many rim-runners for Bucknell in this 40-minute race … if Bucknell is genuinely intending to play racehorse ball for all 40 minutes, and if Michigan State is ready to finally turn all of its talent into traction.

Regardless of the pace, the Spartans will need to play better than they did in the last quarter of the Big Ten season, if they want to avoid an uncomfortable final five minutes in this game.

Will the Spartans play better than they did in late February and early March? After 13 days without competition?

Izzo and the players are confident that they have rebooted and are ready to begin playing their best basketball of the season. I have no way of knowing if that will be the case. But I will say that the Michigan State team that struggled with Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Penn State and Maryland would also struggle with Bucknell. Bucknell would beat some or most of those teams. Michigan State needs to be better than the late-season version of itself if it wants to win this game comfortably.

If the layoff results in some rust, which could cause a return of the turnover bug, or maybe some cold shooting, or poor timing on offense, the Spartans could get into trouble in this game.

I’m expecting some tight moments through the first 25 minutes, but also some improvement from the Spartans. I think the Langford matchup is a favorable one and needs to be exploited.

I think Michigan State will be focused and energized on defense, because they genuinely respect this opponent - which is the first step toward avoiding an upset.

But they respected, Northwestern, too, and found themselves down by 20-something, four weeks ago.

As for Bucknell, the Bison are emphasizing the boards. The last time Bucknell shared the court with a team as talented as Michigan State, the Bison lost to North Carolina primarily due to being blasted on the boards, 47-28. (UNC out-shot Bucknell only 47 percent to 46 percent that night).

The Bison are aiming to hold strong on the glass. The Spartans, who lead the nation in rebounding margin, are aiming to increase the damage they do on the glass.

Bucknell’s weakness on the glass, and transition defense, should become more pronounced as the game progresses. I think Michigan State will get tested and pass the test, while being forced into some shot-making at high speeds, which might be a good way for this team to break through some rust and get into tournament mode. I won't give a final score, but - and here's something I rarely do - I'll go with the total points "over."