1. Michigan State has some resolve.

All that stuff we heard during the week about leadership and staying together, well it’s not a small intangible. And the Spartans have it.

That stuff about leaders challenging other players to man-up? We don’t know if those boasts worked. But something worked, something turned last week’s turmoil and tumult into Saturday’s huge step for Spartankind.

The Spartans played tough, played smart, ran the ball consistently enough, stopped the run on all but two plays, had only three penalties. They didn’t beat themselves. In turn, they were hard to beat. They were like old Spartan teams. They were like a Dantonio team.

We had no way of knowing whether there was validity to those statements about togetherness and leadership until Michigan State punched and counter-punched its way to this victory over Penn State. They wouldn’t have been able to make this comeback from last week’s terrible loss without togetherness and leadership.

The Nittany Lions shook loose for a pair of long TD runs, one involved a gap error and the other involved poor tackling. They were expensive busts, but they were isolated incidents. They were not recurring problems.

For Penn State, Michigan State became the recurring problem.

Michigan State wasn’t perfect on this day, but the Spartans were tough, relentless and together. Through the injuries and revolving door of receivers, offensive linemen and cornerbacks, it took togetherness and character to squeeze out this victory.

Now the season is in bloom again.

“There has never been any doubt in our character,” Mark Dantonio said. “I’ve always believed that we have a good belief system, we have good chemistry and we just have to keep playing. I'm very proud of how we've played through things. We played hard.

“We've had a couple tough moments here this season already, but we rebounded and pushed back.”

2. Michigan State isn’t out of the hunt.

The Spartans (4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten) continue to control their own destiny in the Big Ten East. If Michigan State beats Michigan next week, the division championship could be decided on Nov. 10 when the Buckeyes visit East Lansing.