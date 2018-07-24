CHICAGO - Three things we learned from Mark Dantonio’s morning address at Big Ten Media Days, two questions and one prediction.

1. Jon Reschke is back on Michigan State’s football roster.

The former honorable mention All-Big Ten linebacker was suspended in January of 2017 for making an insensitive comment about a teammate, sought a transfer, sustained a knee injury, and then this spring began seeking reinstatement to the Michigan State football team. The comment is believed to have been racially offensive.

Dantonio said he has met with African-American players “over and over and over” for their feelings on this.

“At this point in time, all indications from my players is that they want him in camp and I'll try to honor our football team and see what we can do,” Dantonio said. “And that's the process right now. At any point in time, this process can end or move forward.”

The Reschke news dominated Dantonio’s podium time and 10 minutes of off-podium time this morning. It left little time for any other new nuggets to be discussed.

So we’re a little light on notes. But here are the main ones, until interviews resume later Tuesday afternoon:

2. Dantonio’s mantra for the 2018 football team is: “Heave!”

Some Dantonio slogans are more creative and assertive than others. Some have sounded like titles to self-help business books, and they’ve served his teams well.

This one is different. It’s a verb. It’s strong. It’s active.

“We have some heavy lifting to do,” Dantonio said.

Dantonio said the word struck him when watching a team tug-of-war drill during off-season conditioning. He said senior linebacker Andrew Dowell’s group was losing the tug-of-war.

“Andrew started yelling ‘Heave! Heave!,” Dantonio said.

And the rope started to move.

“And I said, ‘That’s the slogan,’” Dantonio said.

It’s a bit different than old favorites such as: “The Best Start Here,” “Chase It,” “Reach Higher.” It’s more creative than 2016’s “Back to Back.”

The slogan wasn’t borne out of a board room meeting. It happened organically, during some team-oriented grunt work. It’s solid. It’s fitting for the program, and the tasks ahead. Look for “Heave!” signage around the Scandalaris Center in the days and weeks ahead.

3. Freshman wide receiver Julian Major left the team in the spring, and is seeking to return. Dantonio said officially Major is “in flux.”

Major was an early, mid-year enrollee in January as part of the 2018 recruiting class. He would be a true freshman if he returns to the roster this fall.

“In the spring, he stepped away because he just wasn’t prepared to deal with (school and football),” Dantonio said. “He went back home. Because of that, he has to transition back into it. That’s from a university perspective, not an athletic perspective. That will get weighed out here this week.

“He wants to come back, but we’ll see how it all (works out). The thing that you have to look at about Julian is when people (enroll) at mid-year, they face challenges. Being away from home for the first time, schools hits them in the teeth, 12 hours of academics. You’ve got football, you’ve got lifting, you’ve got things that you’re dealing with.”

It’s unclear whether Major finished exams during spring semester.

“He’s missed a lot,” Dantonio said. “He was unable to join our freshmen because of university rules. Even though he came in January, he’s behind right now. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Michigan State has had several mid-year enrollees in the Dantonio era. Major is the first to have these type of early problems.

“I’ve always said it takes a certain amount of maturity and discipline to be able to do that,” Dantonio said. “Maybe he just wasn’t ready to step away from his family.”

Two Questions

1. What does Major’s “in-flux” status mean to MSU’s wide receiver picture?

Major didn’t have great high school WR film, in my opinion, and there was word that he ran a slow 40-yard dash time at the Penn State camp. I’m not surprised that he found obstacles on the practice field at Michigan State this spring. Michigan State coaches saw something in him, and may continue to see something in him, but odds seem to be stacked against him contributing at Michigan State.

Michigan State is experiencing heavy attrition at wide receiver. It’s not yet a problem, but the margin for error is growing thin.