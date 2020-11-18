SpartanMag - The 3-2-1: Can MSU stay motivated? No problem, says Tucker

1. Tucker Isn’t Saying Who Will Start at QB

No surprise here. Mel Tucker isn’t revealing who will start at quarterback for Saturday’s scheduled game at Maryland.

Tucker would rather not let the opponent know. So he obviously isn’t going to tell the media.

As for his feelings on the how Rocky Lombardi and Payton Thorne performed during a 24-0 loss to Indiana on Saturday, Tucker was noncommittal.

“It was a mixed bag with both quarterbacks,” Tucker said.

And that’s all he said about their performance in last week’s game.

Outside of who is going to start on Saturday, an equally good question is who is going to enter the practice week taking first turns with the first-string offense? There is no word or clue on that either.

“We haven’t even put on the pads yet,” Tucker said at noon on Tuesday. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Tucker made it sound like a final decision hasn’t been made. If he’s leaning toward making a change and going with Thorne, the redshirt-freshman still has work to do this week to solidify that status.

“We will make a decision based on the information that we have,” Tucker said. “It’s a combination of practice and leadership, and confidence and performance and how the week is going. We meet every day and we watch all the film and we talk. We’ll make a decision and then we’ll go.”

Lombardi struggled for a second straight week. He completed 3-of-7 passes for 21 yards with two interceptions. One interception was due to an inaccurate throw, the second due to a poor read.

Thorne completed 10 of 20 passes for 110 yards, with two dropped passes. He overthrew tight end Trenton Gillison on an out route and the pass was intercepted and returned 52 yards to the Michigan State 9-yard line.

“Rocky and Payton have been communicated with,” Tucker said. “There’s no gray area. We know how we’re going to go about this week. We’ll see how the week goes.”

Tucker claims that competition takes place at all 22 positions every week. But he knows this one is different.

“All the calls we make in terms of who starts games, they are all important and we don’t take them lightly, especially at that position,” he said. “There’s nothing set in stone on this team. Every position is an evaluation every day.

“I watch every bit of practice tape. I watch the walk-ons. We watch everyone. We’re evaluating everyone and we’re going to go with whoever we think gives us the best chance to win.”

What about sophomore Theo Day and true freshman Noah Kim? Could they get some practice reps with the first or second units at some point?

“There’s a possibility those guys take reps in practice, too,” Tucker said. “There’s certainly a possibility for guys to step in there. You see guys at other positions that are getting an opportunity to play. You see (Angelo) Grose out there playing nickel as a true freshman. You saw Davion Williams out there. You see the emergence of Jalen Hunt. We’re seeing young guys playing different positions. We’re seeing freshman wide receivers getting a chance to play, tight ends like Tyler Hunt. You see guys on special teams that are starting to show up.

“(True freshman defensive end) Jeff Pietrowski was in the game and did a good job in a couple of plays. He earned some more reps.”

The question this week is whether Thorne earned more reps as well - as in the starting reps.

2. Tucker Changed Team Film Review Norms

Tucker had his team go through an abnormal film review session on Sunday. Rather than the usual method of having players watch film cut-ups with their position groups, Tucker pulled the entire 74-man travel team together to watch film of the Michigan State-Indiana game in continous fashion.

He wanted them to see how one mistake by one area of the team created a difficult situation for another part of the team - such as the turnovers leading to short-field opportunities for the opponent. Or penalties by the kick return team causing drives to begin at the Michigan State 14- and 11-yard line.

The penalties weren’t the reason why Indiana built leads of 17-0 and 24-0, but they helped the Hoosiers - especially when combined with the turnovers.