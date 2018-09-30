EAST LANSING - Three things we learned during Michigan State’s 31-20 victory over Central Michigan, two questions and one prediction.

1. The injuries are having an impact.

This might seem like the “no-duh” statement of the year. But I’m finding that people aren’t recognizing the obvious.

True, Michigan State’s offense is sputtery. We expected more, back in July when we were doing all the expecting.

But a lineup without Cole Chewins, Kevin Jarvis, Darrell Stewart, Cody White, LJ Scott and an inconsistent Brian Lewerke is not what we had in mind for the offense in July.

Of course Jarvis and Stewart have missed only one game. And White only missed a half. But therein lies the point. Every time we expect Michigan State’s engine to start hitting on all cylinders, the Spartans lose another spark plug.

Michigan State has been bothered by injuries since opening night when Chewins was held out for an undisclosed ailment.

The offensive line has been hot, cool and cold since then, mostly cool. As the group has tried to gain traction with various lineups, more injuries have struck and slowed the process. This week, Jarvis was out with a lower body injury, sustained at Indiana.

Scott, MSU’s only proven running back heading into the season, has been out since midway through the Arizona State game with an ankle injury. Michigan State has had a revolving door of running backs since, including Weston Bridges for the first time on Saturday. Each candidate has looked good at times, but then makes a slight error which causes a loss of trust. Against the Chippewas, Bridges looked like the quickest jump-cutter of the bunch, and displayed good vision in finding daylight, but then he fumbled (out of bounds, but still).

Each of those guys has potential. At least one of them will be quite good someday, maybe soon.

But Michigan State needs answers, production and reliability NOW. They need it in several areas:

They need it at left tackle. Chewins played one snap at Arizona State, a few more last week, and a few more in this game. Tyler Higby has become functional as the replacement left tackle, but Michigan State needs something better than functional in these areas if it wants to be something better than an also-ran in the Big Ten East.

They need reliability at center, and Matt Allen seems on track toward squaring away that assignment.

But at right guard, in place of Jarvis, Luke Campbell committed a false start infraction the first time Michigan State faced third-and-short against CMU. A week earlier, Jarvis jumped on third-and-one. Campbell did it on third-and-10 at ASU. David Beedle did it on third-and-two against Utah State.

“We implemented a punishment all week this week in practice if you jump off side, just trying to dial-in and get rid of all the mental mistakes,” Beedle said.

Penalties aren’t the biggest problem on the offensive line. They need to get consistent movement with their double-team blocks. They’ve been behind schedule most of the year, I’m guessing due to the injuries and interruptions. They might see more progress if guys like Campbell weren’t forced to start at a new position every week, out of necessity.

The good news is that the Spartans look good, at times.



Good like 31-3 against Central Michigan, and 13-0 against Arizona State late in the third quarter, and 28-7 against Indiana late in the third quarter, and even 27-14 against Utah State late in the third quarter.

Put a good fourth quarter lid on each of those games and Michigan State would be comfortably in the Top 10, awaiting clashes with the big boys. But they don’t deserve that kind of acclaim, at least not right now. They aren’t that good. Not yet. And I’m not sure they’ll get to that level. But it’s hard to gauge things, because we haven’t been able to observe the actual, complete team.

Lewerke has been reduced to guessing whether his left tackle du juor and running back of the moment will provide quality pass protection.

I can't blame Lewerke for being a little antsy in the pocket. Then consider his diminishing choices of pass targets. Through three games, it seemed clear that he preferred to throw to his trusted trio of top receivers: Felton Davis, Cody White and Darrell Stewart. That’s probably the reason, consciously or subconsciously, that he seems to have an aversion to throwing to tight ends. He prefers the guys he trusts.

Jalen Nailor had recently inched into the circle of trust.

Saturday, Stewart was taken from the equation. He missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

Nailor was out with an injury, too.

Cam Chambers, a sophomore who has been knocking on the door of the playing group for more than a year, could have, should have been the next man up for this opportunity, like he was in the bowl game when Hunter Rison refused to take the field. But Chambers was out with an injury.

Michigan State had Andre Welch, a speedy walk-on who initially came to Michigan State on a track scholarship, operating as the jet sweep decoy and (once) the jet sweep runner.

So Laress Nelson became an every-down player, as did former walk-on Brandon Sowards.

For those keeping score, Welch, Sowards and Nelson COMBINED for two stars on the Rivals.com charts as high school prospects.

All that July talk about Michigan State having 19 returning starters? Well, when counting fullback Collin Lucas on the sideline with Josiah Scott (and his injured replacement Josh Butler), that reduces the number to 13. That’s still a good group of talent, but this team wouldn’t have been preseason Top 15 with 13 returning starters.

When White went down with a broken hand late in the first half, redshirt freshman CJ Hayes became part of the playing group for the first time in his career.

And we’re wondering why Lewerke sometimes sputters.

Most of the injured players are expected to be back soon, but Dantonio isn't giving specifics.

Lewerke had pretty good pass protection in this game, against a fairly decent Central Michigan pass rush. That was progress.

He had a little bit of a running game, thanks to upstarts Bridges, Heyward and Jefferson providing some forward progress.

Bridges gained 18 yards on six carries (3.0 per), Jefferson had 56 on 13 (4.3 per) and Heyward had 48 yards on 15 (3.2 per).

Coaches told Heyward this week he needed to do less dancing, plant a foot and drive forward more often. He heeded their advice and was pleased with his contributions.

The running backs were productive. They were reliable. But this was against a CMU defense that allowed 299 yards rushing to Kentucky and 216 yards to Kansas.

The Spartans are taking baby steps when they need to making giant strides. But, as Nick Saban says, you can’t hurry the process. Sometimes true freshmen are ready to lead at quarterback at the top programs in the country. At other times it takes someone like Jeremy Langford four years to become, well, Jeremy Langford.

Lewerke’s seven positive rush attempts (not counting a sack), good for 41 yards, were a necessary cog in the offense - as it was last week when Michigan State had to sweat out the final few minutes of the Indiana game.

Lewerke has the heart, legs and toughness to lower his shoulder and provide some hard-scrabble yards. But that’s not a card Michigan State needs to be playing against Central Michigan.

So here we are, respecting Michigan State’s effort in beginning the season 3-1, but uneasy about the things they have yet to establish.

That’s the effect. But we can’t forget the cause.

2. The defense is good enough to hold the fort, for now.

MSU’s run defense was stifling, again. The Spartans held Central Michigan to 63 yards rushing. The Chippewas managed a few gainers in the second half when they sprung some speed option keepers on the Spartans. Michigan State hadn’t practice for the option. Credit to CMU for showing a new wrinkle.

Down-in and down-out, Michigan State defeated blocks, made tackles, and hit hard.

