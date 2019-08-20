EAST LANSING - Three things we learned during Michigan State football interviews on Monday, two questions and one prediction.

1. The Offense Won Another Scrimmage

We heard this was the case on Saturday and I posted it on The Underground Bunker message board. On Monday we gathered more details.

Chief among those details: The No. 2 offense engineered the final drive to set up the winning points again. Rocky Lombardi had a good day as the back-up QB, having a hand in four touchdowns.

Lombardi isn’t a threat to challenge Brian Lewerke for the starting job, but Lombardi needed to build off of last year’s experience and inconsistent results. He has really started to do that in the second half of preseason camp. Coaches are relieved to see it happen.

Third-stringer Theo Day gained on Lombardi throughout the spring, and continued to close ground during the first half of August camp. But Lombardi is staking his claim for the No. 2 job and the inside track toward what should be a great competition for the QB job in the spring of 2020 and beyond.

But first, the current season: Lombardi has regained trust as a reliever in case of emergencies.

As for Lewerke, he says his shoulder is great, he feels terrific and he is eager to pilot the new offense in 2019. He can feel a good one coming on.

The offense continues to impress defensive teammates. Redshirt freshman cornerback Kalon Gervin went as far to predict on Monday night that the offense will shock people this season.

2. There Was Another Kick In The Clutch

The offense clinched victory with a field goal - again. We haven’t confirmed that kicker Matt Coghlin handled the duties both times, but that’s likely the case. The junior from Cincinnati Moeller was 18-of-22 on field goals last year and continues to be a rock for Spartan special teams.

Mark Dantonio says Jake Hartbarger is back to booming it as the Spartan punter. With Hartbarger, Coghlin and long snapper Ryan Armour still doing his thing, the battery of MSU’s kicking game is in great hands (and feet).

As for the return game, Jalen Nailor could provide new juice in that area. In terms of special teams coverages and blocking, unproven youngsters such as Jeslord Boateng, Chase Kline and Elijah Collins will need to live up to the solid standards of graduated seniors.

3. Young Hitters Are Rising

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel credited freshman safety Tate Hallock and freshman linebacker Luke Fulton with delivering the biggest hits of the scrimmage. Hallock and Fulton gained respect of teammates for their big hits, and gained some confidence as well. Neither player is expected to compete for a spot in the two-deep this year while serving as rookies for one of the top defenses in the country. But it’s encouraging news for long-term development to hear that a pair of incoming freshmen are gaining a hard-hitting comfort level in the latter stages of their first August camp.