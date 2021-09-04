The 3-2-1: A whole lot of good

1. Kenneth Walker III is kind of fantastic.

We knew he was pretty good, but we didn’t know he was this good.

He rushed for 579 yards in each of the past two seasons at Wake Forest, and had some impressive moments at his previous school - but nothing quite as impressive as the plays and runs he turned in on this night. He rushed for 264 yards on 23 carries, including four touchdowns.

He had runs of 14, 23, 30 and 50 yards.

No one has rushed for 200 yards for Michigan State since Le’Veon Bell in 2012. No one has rushed for four touchdowns at Michigan State since Edwin Baker in 2010.

He rushed for more yards in one game than any Spartan did for the entire 2020 season.

It was the seventh highest rushing total in Michigan State history.

He had room, thanks to good blocking from the o-line and receivers, but there were also times when his start-and-stop ability was eye-popping. His ability to accelerate quickly in a short area, and his vision to find openings, provided a feature back formula that Michigan State fans haven’t seen in several seasons.

His change-of-direction, jump-cut quickness and short-area acceleration was kind of jaw-dropping.

At 5-foot-10, he’s a rock-hard 210 pounds. If you are quick enough to get a hand on him, you might not be strong enough to bring him down. He’s a problem.

And then he has this terrific vision as a runner. I think that’s a product of the Wake Forest system, where they run delayed, elongated zone-read plays in which the QB and RB carry out the meshpoint longer than any offense in America. It results in slow-developing, deliberate type of running plays, with huge emphasis on vision and reads.

He came to Michigan State in order to play in more of a pro-style, quick-hitting, downhill offense. He loves playing quick, and showed in this game that that’s his jam.

However, his jump cut ability is amplified by his excellent vision.

Walker credited Connor Heyward with helping him pick out holes when running. That’s nice of him to say that. Heyward is a talented guy, and was excellent in this game at his new position of H-back. But one thing Heyward was NOT good at was having vision to find holes. And now, this veteran, hungry offensive line has a running back to block for who can find any daylight they manage to provide.

One of my favorite Walker runs of the night came on third-and-two during Michigan State’s first possession of the second half. Michigan State ran a counter zone to the strong side. Heyward sealed the Sam linebacker to the outside. Tight end Tyler Hunt helped Jarrett Horst control the defensive end and then Hunt released out to seal an inside linebacker with a combo block.

Check, check.

Then Jalen Nailor, serving as the counter puller of sorts, darted in front of Walker as the lead blocker, turned upfield, found All-Big Ten safety Brandon Joseph and put a good chuck on him.

Good blocking. Improved blocking. Tucker likes to quote Nick Saban in saying the physicality of a team can be measured by how good your wide receivers can block. And here was Nailor being utilized as a lead blocker on a counter. Having someone that swift as a lead blocker is a beautiful thing to behold, something you rarely see the manly art of tackle football.

Brandon Joseph, to his credit, withstood Nailor swift, hard block, kept his feet and got a hand on Walker to hold him to a 9-yard gain.

As good as Nailor was on this play, against one of the best safeties in the Big Ten, they will show him the film, Saban style, and ask him why he didn’t plant that All-Big Ten safety on his butt like Hunt nearly did to the inside linebacker.

Good, Grade-A block from Nailor. They will seek A-plus.

What I loved about this run from Walker was his PATIENCE. He took the handoff, waited for the counter block to materialize, then saw the daylight and burst up to high speed in an instant.

The patience and vision and recognition he showed on this play harkened back the way he was coached to do things at Wake Forest. You never know when those old rings in his football DNA can crop up and help him in a third-and-two situation like this.

I was impressed by his use of the blockers, impressed by his decisiveness once he saw the daylight, and the patience he showed while making his read.

I was even more impressed that it was third-and-two, and - like Tucker said - it was a situation when maybe the whole stadium might have know Michigan State was going to run the ball, yet the Spartans were still able to do it, and RUN THE BALL ON THEIR TERMS, knifing right into the heart of Northwestern’s football pride on that play.

That was a delicious display.

The only debut performance by a Michigan State running back that I’ve seen that could compare to Walker on this night was the time Sedrick Irvin dipped and darted for four touchdowns in his first game as a true freshman against Purdue in 1996, on another one of these rare occasions in which the season began with a Big Ten game.

Walker looked good on his Wake Forest film. But he didn’t look this good.

So I’m thinking back to the crazy-ripped photos we saw of him during summer conditioning. There are impressive-looking athletes and then there are other-wordly looking athletes. Walker looked like the latter.

So I’m left wondering about all these things the players have been saying about the benefits of long-term training in MSU’s new strength and conditioning program, and also the benefits of MSU’s new nutrition program.

I think about those things, and the pictures of Walker, and how I heard from insiders that the strength staff felt Walker was their favorite worker during the winter and spring, and then we see Walker do Sedrick Irvin stuff in this game (but with more breakaway speed) and I’m wondering if Michigan State’s staff has turned from good to very good.

Irvin was a great player at Michigan State, but I’m not sure he was every as quick and fast as he was in his very first game.

Running backs sometimes lose a little quickness and speed as a season progresses. I realize that Walker isn’t a rookie. He’s a junior. So he’s proven himself before. But this exceptional quickness that he showed on Friday at Northwestern, I want to see if that’s something he can replicate against other opponents, as opponents get better, and as he takes on more wear.

I’m not doubting him. I’m kind of in awe of him. And I’m wondering where it’s going to lead.

By the way, this guy’s humble disposition and sheepish smile are as impressive as his running talents.

Great job by Walker in this game. Very good job by the blockers. And great job by MSU’s transfer portal watchers, its talent evaluators and recruiters to land this guy. He’s what you call a difference-maker.

2. Payton Thorne is the starting quarterback (and then some).

That was the question we pondered all week. But once that question was answered, Walker became the chief intelligencer.

As for Thorne, he was a steady game manager. Sometimes, his best decisions were the ones to throw the ball away on third down when nothing was open, and bring on the punt team.

His usage of the zone read keeper provided nice spice. He showed Northwestern, and future Michigan State opponents, that if you crash inside too aggressively on Walker, then the quarterback will pull the ball out of Walker’s belly and keep it.

He kept it on a zone read option for an 18-yard gain during MSU’s third drive.

He did it again, optioning the defensive end who crashed too hard toward Walker, for a gain of 16 during MSU’s third TD drive. Thorne was hit late on the sideline for an additional personal foul tacked onto the play.

Thorne was poised and productive through the air (15 of 26 for 185 yards). Most of his incompletions were on deep shots (which is an effective tactic even when the pass doesn’t connect) or third down plays when no one was open and he safely grounded it and brought on the punt team. He rarely misfired on short or intermediate passes when players were open. He managed things and provided connections like a winning quarterback.

“Ken played outstanding, I thought our offensive line played very well and the guys around me made it very easy tonight,” Thorne said.

Why did he feel the coaches picked him to be the starter over Temple transfer Anthony Russo?

“I don’t totally know,” he said. “I was able to put my head down and go to work and fortunately the coaches saw something in me that could produce for the offense. I can’t wait to keep it rolling.”

Thorne wasn’t perfect.

“I thought I played okay,” he said. “There were a few things I could have capitalized on that could have made a little larger margin. We will work on that this week.”

When was Thorne at his best? Probably the first drive of the second half. He found Tre Mosley for a 26-yard gain on a perfectly-placed deep corner as part of a well-designed counter boot with a three-layer flood. Mosley was the deep layer and was covered pretty well. But Thorne went for it, and got it, with some pressure in his face off the naked boot. It was the type of execution that will drive a defense batty.

(As a negative, left tackle Jarrett Horst was flagged for a personal foul on the play. All that that did was give the Spartans 15 more yards to cover on their way to the end zone to pad their stats.)

All joking aside, this was the TKO drive of the night. Northwestern had just driven to the red zone and missed a field goal. If the Wildcats had scored there, on its first possession of the second half, and cut the lead to 21-14, the entire momentum of the game could have changed.

Instead, Michigan State stiffened in the red zone - thanks to a third-down sack by Xavier Henderson - and the Wildcats missed the field goal. And then Thorne answered with this hot drive to go up 28-7.

On third-and-10, he zipped a comeback to Nailor, finding a soft spot in a cover-four zone blitz, for 13 yards. Good blitz pick up by Walker in the backfield.

Then, Payton executed an RPO pass to Mosely. He was left uncovered in the slot. Mosely ran a hitch automatic. The o-line blocked for a running play to Walker, but Payron executed the “P” portion of the RPO (run-pass option) and shot it out to Mosely for a gain of 11 (after Mosley turned and ran North aggressively. These wide receivers played tough on this night with their blocking and their nose for extra yardage. Tucker has had a Saban impact on them).

Then, Northwestern ran cover-two halves to the short side. They didn’t do it very often on this night. But when they did, Michigan State had a high-low smash sewn in. Thorne read it right away and delivered the ball on time and on target to the deeper read in the cover-two hole, along the sideline to Reed on an out cut for 23 yards to the 5-yard line.

They looked like a diversified offense, with Thorne facilitating.

“It was a nice little rhythm,” Thorne said of that drive. “We got playing fast there a little bit. It was good to see. Tre had a great catch on that drive and we were rolling from there.”

Tucker liked what he saw.

“I thought he (Thorne) had a solid night,” Tucker said. “He ran a good show. I think he had 40-plus yards rushing in the first half, which is part of his game.

“I really liked the way he stood up in the pocket, showed pocket awareness and subtle movement to deliver the ball down the field. He is working hard to do that.

“He was competing like crazy out there. He just kept playing the next play, the next play. For the most part we were able to take care of the football. That’s something he has done the entire camp.”

3. The offensive line looks good.

Northwestern is replacing a lot of talent in the front seven. There was a line of thinking that the Wildcats had reloaded nicely on the d-line. I’ll have to go through the video again to see how much resistance MSU’s blockers were getting, but Michigan State blockers sure weren’t losing very much up front.

It wasn’t like Michigan State was steamrolling Northwestern, but they were earning seals and stalemates all over the place, which allowed Walker to show that great vision and burst, and allowed Thorne to engineer a diversified, balanced offense.