EAST LANSING - Some of Michigan State’s basketball ills were remedied, for now, in a get-well, 79-55 victory over slumping Minnesota, Saturday afternoon at Breslin Center, but new ailments may have started.



Nick Ward scored 22 points to go with nine rebounds and impressed head coach Tom Izzo with a renewed level of effort.

Cassius Winston scored 11 points, dished nine assists against no turnovers and was 5-of-12 from the field (1 of 2 from 3-point range).

The No. 9-ranked Spartans (19-5 overall and 10-3 in the Big Ten) broke a three-game losing streak, and they did it before Earvin Johnson and members of the 1979 National Championship team, who were on hand to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their title run.

Senior forward Kenny Goins went down with an elbow injury and played only six minutes.

Izzo said Goins could have returned to the game if there had been an emergency, but Goins said his elbow wasn’t strong enough to pass the ball. Goins wore a sling on his arm after the game.

“I probably won’t know anything (about Goins’ health) until tomorrow,” Izzo said. “At least I know it’s not broken. There was some fear of that.”

Enough fear that Goins was x-rayed during the game. X-rays were negative.



“They thought it might have been cracked,” Izzo said. “The other positive news is that it’s on his left (non-shooting) arm.

“If it had been an emergency late in the game, he probably could have played,” Izzo added. “But he said he didn’t have the strength (in his arm) to make a pass.”

With Goins out, Izzo had to go to his bench to play freshman power forward Thomas Kithier for 18 minutes. He responded with eight points and three rebounds.

But Izzo felt the best about his two best players.

“There’s no secret that Nick and Cassius got challenged,” Izzo said of a tumultuous week of practice and meetings. “They are the two best players on this team and your best players can’t just play good. And sometimes they can’t just play great. When you lose a guy like Josh (Langford) and lose a guy like Kenny, sometimes you have to play at another level. I think both of them understand that. But it’s a grind. Now we’re going to have to try to figure out how to manage everything and keep working at it.”

Michigan State jumped out to a 20-5 lead and controlled almost from start to finish. Minnesota cut the lead to 22-14 and trailed 35-24 at intermission. But Michigan State began the second half with a 6-0 run on three straight transition baskets by Ward (two) and Winston, upping the lead to 41-24, causing Gophers coach Richard Pitino to call time out, and the Spartans were never seriously threatened again.

“We have to get our offensive confidence back,” said Pitino, whose team has lost three straight games after nosing above .500 in the Big Ten after victories over Iowa and Illinois in late January. “We are pretty easy to gaurd right now and if you let a team like Michigan State out on the break, you are going to struggle defensively.”

Michigan State bounced back from a dreadful 24-turnover performance at Illinois with only nine giveaways against a much more passive Gopher defense.

Matt McQuaid scored 18 efficient and loud points, going 6-of-9 from the field including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. The Spartans made a concerted effort to go to McQuaid as a primary option in a few halfcourt sets, and he delivered with catch-and-shoot sharpness.



