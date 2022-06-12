Texas DE Terrance Green recaps his first official visit to East Lansing

"I see myself as a defensive lineman. I can play anywhere on the line. Some of the greatest guys like Aaron Donald, they can play the whole line. I like the defensive end spot and Coach Coleman knows that," Green said. "Right now I am around 260 (pounds) and 6-foot-5. In college, I would put on some weight and probably be playing defensive tackle, but they also said they would start me on the end and see how it works. If I can play that they will put me there, but really anywhere on the d-line is where they see me. They don't want me to label it, just the defensive line as a whole."

Green has a unique versatility in his game allowing him to slide inside and out, playing defensive end and also taking snaps at defensive tackle.

"What he is doing with training the top guys. I mean everyone wants to get developed and he has done a great job with that," Green said. "Coach (Marco) Coleman being there and Coach Vick (Kevin Vickerson). The d-line coaching staff is crazy. It is phenomenal."

"I first started hearing from them when BT Jordan got hired there. I didn't know as much about the school but when they offered me, I started just doing more and more research. My mom and I were researching and I know they had a 2-5 season and turned that into 11-2 so I didn't know too much but I knew enough," Green said. "The visit definitely helped me learn more than I could ever ask for. (Brandon Jordan) is from Louisiana, but he used to train down here in Houston all the time. I never got the chance to work with him. I was going to but then he got the coaching job.

Green was already somewhat familiar with the Spartans' program, but when Michigan State hired then Houston-based trainer Brandon Jordan , he began doing even more research.

"It is more of an eventful day," Green told SpartanMag.com. "There was more time with the players and have fun. An unofficial is just a few hours a day to get to learn. There is more time spent together on an official."

"I would say an official was more relaxing than unofficials," Green said. "For me, knowing that my mom could also relax and have fun knowing everything doesn't have to come out of her pocket was big. That can get tough for parents."

Making his first official visit, it was a much different experience than previous unofficial visits Green has made to many other schools.

Michigan State hosted three-star Cypress (TX) Woods DE Terrance Green for his first official visit over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman holds additional offers from Texas, USC, Oregon, Florida, Miami (FL), and many more. Michigan State offered Green in April and quickly made an impression earning the first visit for Green.

Green flew into East Lansing on Thursday evening to prepare for the beginning of his visit Friday morning.

"Friday we woke up and had breakfast with the coaches. We were just building that bond and relationship. After that it was really academics and learning about the program and why they have so much success. We learned about student athlete life and academics," Green said. "Then we had lunch and had some fun. We met with the football players that are on the team currently and had fun with them. After that we had the photo shoot in the vintage clothes. Friday was just learning the program."

Green plans to major in business in college and was able to get an idea of the program while meeting with the academic advisors.

"They let us know that they have so many different options to choose from. Some players are doing graphics, but I want to do business. They are doing a great job with the academics," Green said. "Some players said their GPA is higher in college than it was in high school, so that speaks levels."

Current Michigan State sophomore DE Itayvion "Tank" Brown was Green's host while on campus, but he also spent time with defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

"My host was Tank Brown. I also spent a lot of time with Derrick (Harmon). Tank was the main one I was with a lot. Those guys were fun. They were honest about the coaches. They love it there," Green said. "They just have a good program going on. Coach Tucker is doing a great job. The way he built it and has it set up is just crazy."

He was joined on his visit by his mother and his younger sister, Terran.

"They loved it. Terran and Coach Coleman were best buddies. They had a great time," Green said. "My mom also had a great time. She was making friends with all the other recruits parents and the coaches. I feel like everybody had a great time and had fun. It was a great experience being able to visit."

The weather on Friday made for a great day to tour campus. This also gave Green a good opportunity to take it all in.

"The campus is nice. I was kind of mad when I got back to Texas and it was hot. Up there the air is nice. The trees and buildings all have meaning behind it. It is a historic program and has a cool environment,' Green said. "Cool campus and cool people. Everyone is chill there. Everyone knows Michigan State is Michigan State and everyone embraces it."



"I don't want to say too much, but they are building something great there. When everyone does see it, it is going to be one of the nicest facilities. They want everything top notch for their guys. Whatever the players want, they will have it. They are getting it done. They made a plan for it and they are executing it now."

After returning to the hotel to rest for the night, the family went back to the facilities on Saturday morning for a more football-focused presentation.

"Saturday was the football day," Green said. "Nutrition, meeting the weight staff and the weight room. We bonded and had position meetings. I met with Coach Tucker on Saturday and had a good talk. It was just a cool environment. We talked about the defense and stuff like that and then had another photo shoot where we put the pads on."

Green was also able to meet with defensive line coach Marco Coleman and break down some of his high school film.

"It was good. We went over their defense and where they see me fit. We also went over some of my own film," Green said. "For me it is just pad level and playing lower. I can take my technique farther and farther. It was cool watching that film. Coach Coleman was in the league for 11 or 12 years so they all have experience from different aspects which is good to have when being developed."

Later in the evening the recruits attended Mel Tucker's house for dinner.

"His house is huge. We ate like we were Super Bowl champs. It was great food," Green said. "Coach Tucker is a funny guy. He keeps it real. You get that sense and feeling from all the coaches. Everyone up there, feels real. That is just how they operate. They are funny and chill, but they get stuff done. It was just cool to experience all that."



Earlier in the day, Green met with Mel Tucker and was able to see a more serious side of the head coach.



"Seeing him in that setting is when I really knew. He kind of has this thing where he is bigger than life from the outside looking in," Green said. "When you get to know him he doesn't succumb to a lot of things. He is not cocky. He just is what he is and it is real. He is the type of coach to have a relationship with every player."

"He was talking about his success and experience and why he built the program the way he did it. It is all for the players I mean he is going to take care of them when the parents leave. They just know that they can have someone to look up to as a man. It is more than football for him, it is building a man. After football you still have a life to live."

Green has two more visits planned, but a decision could come anytime.

"Last two OVs are USC this weekend and Oregon the week after that," Green said. "As for a commitment date, to be honest it could come anytime now. I really wanted to shoot for right before the season, but whenever the time is right."

He tells SpartanMag.com he plans to announce an updated top list in the very near future. Michigan State is expected to make that list following this weekend's visit.