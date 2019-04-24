EAST LANSING - Michigan State officially completed its 2019 basketball recruiting class on Wednesday when Dallas,Texas big man Julius Marble signed his letter of intent with the Spartans.

Michigan State began recruiting the late-blooming, 6-foot-8, 210-pound Marble midway through the winter, edging ahead of mid-major programs and then holding off a wave of major conference competitors such as Oklahoma State and Illinois to gain a commitment from him on March 10.

With the signed letter of intent in hand, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was able to comment about Marble for the first time, Wednesday.

“He’s a guy we think is going to help us in the way of an Andre Hutson-type player who can shoot a three, score the ball down low and he’s very good with both his right and left hand,” Izzo said in a statement released by Michigan State.

Hutson wasn’t a 3-point shooting threat for MSU’s 2000 National Championship team, but Marble’s post skills are similar to the smooth-operating Hutson. Unlike Hutson, Marble is comfortable using either hand in the post, in addition to being able to face-up and shoot from range.

“He’s a strong kid who we think is going to mature and grow,” Izzo said. “He’s worked on his ball-handling and 3-point shooting and we think is going to be a complete forward for us here.”

Izzo said Marble is: “Out of the great state of Texas, to hopefully follow in Matt McQuaid’s footsteps. We fell in love with (him) as we watched him in the later part of the year. Most importantly for us, he’s a great kid and a good student who was very well-coached in high school.”

Marble is the third signed recruit for the Spartans, joining Mark “Rocket” Watts Jr. (Detroit, Mich./SPIRE Academy [Ohio]), who signed earlier this week and Malik Hall (Aurora, Ill./Sunrise Christian Academy [Kan.]), who signed in the fall.

“We’re excited to add him here with Rocket (Mark Watts) and finish up our recruiting class,” Izzo said.

With Nick Ward having opted to leave Michigan State in order to pursue a professional career, Michigan State has one scholarship available for next season. Michigan State has received interest from Joey Hauser and Sam Hauser, who are transferring from Marquette. Michigan State has returned that interest, and communication is ongoing.

The Hausers are reportedly planning to take official visits to Wisconsin this weekend, Michigan State the following weekend and Virginia later in May. The Hausers are also considering Iowa.

The Hausers will not be eligible to play right away. They will have to sit out a year as non-graduates. The 6-foot-8 Sam Hauser will have one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-9 Joey Hauser will have two years of eligibility.

Sam averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds last year for Marquette, and shot 40 percent from 3-point range.

Joey averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range.

MSU’s interest in the Hausers is strong, but the Spartans currently don’t have scholarship room for both of them.

As for Marble, he averaged 16.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game as a senior at Dallas (Texas) Jesuit. He racked up 13 double-doubles on the year, including four consecutive double-doubles in the final four games of his high school career.

He averaged 24.7 points and 14.0 rebounds over three games in the state playoffs.

He was named District Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and was an All-District First Team selection.