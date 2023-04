One of Michigan State's notable visitors this past weekend was three-star running back Makhi Frazier out of Texas powerhouse McKinney High School. With the Spartans' board at running back becoming thinner and other targets appearing to be headed elsewhere, Frazier is quickly becoming of MSU's most important targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Shortly after making his visit to East Lansing this weekend, Spartans Illustrated caught up with Frazier to discuss the trip.