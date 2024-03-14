Jud Heathcote said it best: "The NCAA Tournament is a guard-oriented tournament." Jud also thought the Big Ten did not get enough credit for "knocking each other off" and ending with less-than-impressive wins. Most years, Big Ten teams do not look like juggernauts entering the Tournament until the physical half-court sets and brutal contested plays have ended in Conference play. And, unless you run into Coach Beard at Ole Miss or Tony Bennett at UVA, it gives way to the transition-induced up-and-down-court style that could bode well for MSU. So, what are the elements of a great NCAA run? Let's explore.

Transition offense

Looking at the two great MSU teams from 1979 and 2000, running the break and getting out in transition is critical for a long run. Great teams attack the rim. Magic Johnson ran the break as well as anyone at MSU, and those showtime passes often ended up in a bunny or a dunk for Ron Charles, Greg Kelser, or Jay Vincent. Attacking the rim lessens the chance of an off-shooting day taking down your hopes. In 2000, the Spartans went "four to the boards," and on the other end of a Mateen Cleaves pass were Mo Pete, Andre Hutson, and Jason Richardson. This year's team has AJ Hoggard and his 2.44-1 assist-to-turnover ratio (better than Cassius Winston's), but MSU will need to find people to finish at the rim consistently on the other end of his passes. It could be one of the underwhelming big men, one of the inconsistent guards, or Malik Hall, who seems to play better in half-court sets. Regardless, MSU has to finish at the rim.

AJ Hoggard.

Lockdown defense

In 1979, Jud Heathcote used a 2-3 matchup zone to shut down opponents, which worked well as the bigs could extend when the ball rotated to their side of the court. And you could get some length on the perimeter with Greg Kelser, Magic, and 6'4 Mike Brkovich. The "matchup" part of the 2-3 zone was critical because it could extend the defense with some length with on-ball pressure. Imagine Greg Kelser playing a defensive forward position, but when the ball rotates to his side, he jumps out to the corner to cover the perimeter shooter. Of course, Jud came up with the "man and a half" defense to stop Larry Bird.

In 2000, Mateen and the boys played man-to-man defense. While this is considered Izzo's defense, Mateen Cleaves and the guys from Flint played lockdown man-to-man defense from their days at the legendary Berston Fieldhouse in Flint, Michigan. You had to play defense in the summer because if you lost, you had to leave the court. By the time Cleaves (Northern), Antonio Smith (Northern), Mo Pete (Northwestern), and Charlie Bell (Southwestern) got to MSU, they were well-versed in man-to-man defense despite playing at different high schools from their collective time spent at Berston. This current team can play defense, as evidenced by the second Northwestern game. In the first matchup, NU shot 32 of 59 from the field. On senior night, MSU held them to 35.3% shooting (18 of 51). They played well against Ohio State (38.6%) in a loss, and Maryland shot 30.9% in a 63-54 Spartan victory. So, the Spartans can play good defense but, like that famous box of chocolates, you never know what you will get. Most of this same group also locked down USC and Marquette in last year's Tournament.

Pass-first point guard

Having a pass-first point guard to get guys involved is also vital. Magic Johnson, Scott Skiles, Mateen Cleaves, and Cassius Winston showed that getting guys involved can take you places. AJ Hoggard has a similar passing ability. He is 6th in career assists and has a better assist-turnover ratio than Cassius Winston. The problem is he's the least effective perimeter shooter but, besides Magic, he might be the best at getting downhill and attacking the rim. The issue is that when Walker runs the point, there is a lot of over-dribbling and ISO stagnation.

Good guards

Many preseason hopes rested on the guards, essential to the Spartans' success in championship tournament runs. In 1979, the Spartans had Magic, Mike "Golden Arm" Brkovich, and Terry Donnelly, who came up big against Indiana State. In 2000, Mateen Cleaves (12.1 points/6.9 assists) and Charlie Bell (11.5 points/3.2 assists) led the way. Steve Smith led the 28-6 team of 1989-90, which could have won it all except for a controversial loss to Georgia Tech. Before that, another controversial loss to Kansas was led again by the excellent guard play of Scott Skiles (27.4 points/6.4 assists) and Darryl Johnson from Flint 16.6/4.0). Cassius Winston is a player who likely would have had a long tournament run if it had not been for COVID-19. For this MSU team, guard play heavily depends on Tyson Walker's shooting (18.4 points per game) and AJ Hoggard's play-making ability (161 assists to just 54 turnovers, nearly a 3-1 ratio). MSU will need Jaden Akins to regain his shooting touch. While he is shooting 36.9 from 3-point land, he is very streaky, has been close to terrible shooting the ball in losses, and isn't much of a playmaker—the same with Tre Hollomon, although Tre came on vs. Minnesota. Their games may come back to life with an open tournament floor and running game.

Tyson Walker.

One perimeter shooter steps up

In 1979, Mike "Golden Arm" Brkovich was the guy with excellent perimeter range, and in the Final game vs. Indiana State, Terry Donnelly knocked down shots. In 2000, it was Mo Pete as a long-range sharpshooter for MSU. AJ Granger and Mateen Cleaves could also take up the challenge and knock down long shots. This year's long-range threats are Tyson Walker (37.1%), Malik Hall (36.4%), Jaden Akins (36.9%), and Tre Hollomon (41.6%). Of course, Hall and Hollomon have much fewer attempts. Hoggard is shooting 33.3 percent but has made six of his last 11 from downtown. The only problem here is all these guys are streaky shooters.

Experience

Again, experience helps. In 1979, Jud used a smaller rotation, and they played together for two years. Magic and Jay Vincent were sophomores and logged heavy minutes from the moment they walked on campus. Greg Kelser was a senior. In 2000, Mateen Cleaves, AJ Granger, and Mo Pete were all seniors. Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard, and Malik Hall are seniors this year, which helps them.

Malik Hall.

Win a game you aren't supposed to win

This may not apply to 1979 or even 2000. In 1979, Lamar (+32), LSU (+16), Notre Dame (+12), UPenn (+34), and Indiana State (+11) gave MSU a +21 point differential per game. In 2000, MSU had double-digit victories over Valpo (+27), Utah (+12), Syracuse (+17), Iowa State (+11), Wisconsin (+12), and Florida (+13), a +16 point differential. The Utah and Iowa State games were hairy, but MSU prevailed. This year's group may relate to last year when they surprised Marquette. Or like when they surprised No.3 Duke and No.7 Kentucky in 2004-2005 as the 15th-ranked team. But without high quality big men, they will surprise many with each win.

Know who you are

In Magic's freshman year, they lost to Kentucky when Heathcote decided to slow down the pace. The game became primarily half-court, and MSU lost 52-49. Magic shot two for ten from the field and had four assists but committed six turnovers. MSU made four more baskets than the Wildcats, but UK was +11 at the free throw line (16-5). In Magic's sophomore year, Jud slowed it down again against Northwestern, and they lost 83-65. MSU relied on jumpers and shot just 33%, as NU aimed to keep Magic from penetrating. At that point, Magic and the boys went to Jud and told him they needed to start running and needed to attack the rim, and the rest was history.

The 2000 team also had its identity: lockdown on defense, "four to the boards" on the offensive end, and running at every opportunity. If the break was not there, they could set up and beat other teams (Utah, Iowa State) in half-court. This current team is outstanding in terms of transition offense. At one point, Minnesota started dropping people back in transition defense to defend MSU. However, offensive half-court sets and plays have been iffy without consistent big men. Successful out-of-bounds plays that Izzo once drew up are now few and far between. Defensively, this team fought hard and was very good against Ohio State, Northwestern, Indiana, and Minnesota down the stretch. Of course, they were good against USC and Marquette in last year's Tournament, only to fall apart vs. Kansas State.

Conclusion

If they play as they have most of the year and get some good defense -- considering it's an open-floor, guard-oriented tournament -- the Spartans could win a few games depending on their draw. However, to go further than that, they have to get production from the big men, which is possible -- if the Gophers are the measuring stick. Against Minnesota, big men not named Malik Hall combined for 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jaxon Kohler's seven points and six rebounds were eye-opening, and they will need him in the NCAA Tournament, along with Xavier Booker and Carson Cooper, who need to continue to improve.