Before I give my thoughts on each of the Michigan State basketball players, let's start the conversation by taking a look at which MSU players are tournament-tested over the last six tournament games: - Minnesota and Purdue in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament - Ohio State in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament - USC, Marquette, and Kansas State in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

Passing grades offensively

1. AJ Hoggard: 29-58 (50%) 3-pointers: 4-7 (57.1%) 33 assists/18 turnovers. 2. Tre Hollomon: 9-14 (64.3%) 3-pointers: 3-6 (50%) 6 assists/2 turnovers. 3. Carson Cooper: 7-8 (87.5%), 14 rebounds (2.3 per game) 4. Mady Sissoko: 11-15 (73.3%), 27 rebounds (4.5 per game) 5. Jaxon Kohler: 7-14 (50%), 12 rebounds (2.2 per game)

Needs to improve offensively

1. Malik Hall: 17-46 (36.9%) 3-pointers: 0-12 (0%) 29 rebounds (4.8 per game). 2. Jaden Aikens: 24-60 (40%) 3-pointers: 7-22 (31.8%) 5 assists/6 turnovers. 3. Tyson Walker: 35-84 (41.7%) 3-pointers: 9-26 (34.6%) 18 assists/11 turnovers.

Advanced analytics

Torvik is advanced analytics, such as adjusted offensive efficiency (ADJOE), adjusted defensive efficiency (ADJDE), and adjusted tempo (ADJ T.). These ratings are unique formulas to measure a team's overall and individual performance. For example, as a team, how many times out of 100 would you be expected to beat an average D-1 team? Taking a look at Michigan State's last three games (which definitely simulated the pressure of a tournament game), here is what we find: 1. AJ Hoggard: +16.7 2. Tre Hollomon: +8.2 3. Tyson Walker: +7.4 4. Coen Carr: +0.4 ____________________ 5. Jaxon Kohler: -2.9 6. Carson Cooper: -5.1 7. Jaden Akins:-5.9 8. Xavier Booker:-6.8 9. Malik Hall: -8.9 10. Mady Sissoko: -8.9

Here are the Torvik numbers for the Big Ten Tournament 1.Tre Hollomon: +10.5 2. AJ Hoggard: +9.7 3. Coen Carr:+1.2 ____________________ 4. Carson Cooper:-1.3 5. Jaxon Kohler: -1.4 6. Xavier Booker: -1.8 7. Malik Hall: -2.5 8. Mady Sissoko: -2.5 9. Jaden Akins:-4.5 10. Tyson Walker: -5.1

Here are the last 27 games registered with a positive or a negative Torvik: 1. AJ Hoggard: +19/-8 2. Tyson Walker: +17/-10 3. Malik Hall: +16/-11 4. Tre Hollomon: +15/-12 5. Carson Cooper:+11/-16 6. Jaden Akins: +11/-16 7. Xavier Booker: +10/-10 (20 Games) 8. Coen Carr: +9/-18 9. Jaxon Kohler: +4/-19 (23 games) 10. Mady Sissoko: +4/-23

Here are the last 15 games registered with a positive or negative Torvik: 1. AJ Hoggard:+11/-4 2. Malik Hall:+9/-6 3. Xavier Booker: +8/-7 4. Tyson Walker: +8/-7 5. Tre Hollomon: +7/-8 6. Jaden Akins: +6/-9 7. Carson Cooper: +5/-10 8. Coen Carr:+3/-12 9. Jaxon Kohler: +2/-13 10. Mady Sissoko: +1/-14

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) celebrates a play against Purdue with forward Coen Carr (55) during the second half of quarterfinal of Big Ten tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, March 15, 2024. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Thoughts on each Michigan State player

AJ HOGGARD AJ is the guy who stirs the drink and has been good in tournament play. Last year, he had 85 turnovers; this year, only 56, a 29 differential. His 3-point percentage is up to .338 from .323. He shot 38.9% from 3-point land in the 14 losses, so he does not disappear. Last year, he had 25 steals; this year, he has 49. He has 20 offensive rebounds this year but only four last year. He is not your guy if you are looking for a mid-range jumper. But he is getting better. When he arrived, he could not make a 3-pointer or shoot a free throw; in the last two years, he has averaged 80.3% in FTs, the best on the team. But what makes him unique are the assists. Even in the 14 losses, he had 71 assists, just 20 turnovers, and 17 steals, and he has a better assist-turnover ratio than Cassius Winston

TYSON WALKER When Tyson is on, he is like Vinnie "The Microwave" Johnson. He can get hot and stay hot when MSU wins. Defensively, he has quick hands in passing lanes, and his steals are up from 35 to 59 this year. One problem is that his FG%, FT%, and 3pt% are down from last year for a pure shooter. In the 14 losses, he only shoots 42.7% overall from the field and has 34 assists and 21 turnovers. Tyson must make a shot to win.

JADEN AKINS I feel terrible for Jaden. He blamed himself quite a bit for the loss to Purdue; it has been a struggle all year for Akins. He plays well on defense, and his rebounding numbers are better. Steals went up from 32 to 38 this year, and despite averaging 36% from the 3-point line, his overall shooting percentage is just 41.2%. The problem is Izzo says he is their best shooter. He is not a facilitator, so he has to make shots. In the 14 losses, he shot 37.1% overall, 31.3% from three-point land, had 16 assists, and 17 turnovers. He needs to shoot better and handle the rock better.

TRE HOLLOMON This is Tre's breakout year and his first time getting real minutes. He played well in the Big Ten Tournament and became a cult figure by taking on Zach Edey. He averages 19.9 minutes a game, has a respectable FG% of 46.7, and is an 80% FT shooter. He also has 83 assists and just 25 turnovers. He struggled in the 14 losses, with an overall 33.3% FG%, 21 assists, and 12 turnovers. His stepping up in the BTT hopefully signifies future things.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to forward Xavier Booker (34) and guard A.J. Hoggard (11) during the second half of quarterfinal of Big Ten tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, March 15, 2024. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

MALIK HALL Malik has played much better this year, and in his defense, he has had some injuries. Malik has improved this year after struggling last year when he shot 43%. This year, he is shooting 52.3% overall, and his 3-point shooting jumped from 30.4% to 35.1%. He also has 40 more assists (from 26 to 66) and 88 more rebounds while only playing 2.4 minutes more per game than last year. He now has to translate that to post-season play, in which he struggled last year.

CARSON COOPER Carson is a good and capable defender but can be pushed around in the low block. He shoots 53.3% from the field annually but only takes 2.3 shots per game. He was effective in the limited minutes he played in last year's tournaments, but it is still being determined if he is capable of more.

MADY SISSOKO I feel for Mady. He started school back in his home country, and the passing of loved ones has tugged at his heart. Most of the above stats came from last year's tournament, where he hit 10 of 13 shots. He is only 1 of 2 from the field in two BTT games this year. Against Purdue, he had seven rebounds in just 10 minutes and worked hard guarding Zach Edey. If he stays out of foul trouble, he can help.

JAXON KOHLER Jaxon's potential is evident coming back from injury. He shot 5-9 from the field in the two BTT games and grabbed nine rebounds, averaging 14 minutes per game. MSU needs some offensive production of the low block, and Kohler could help.

XAVIER BOOKER Xavier is a guy who likes to float outside to the perimeter and shoot 3-pointers. His teammates unanimously supported Izzo when he drew up a play for him to shoot the last 3-pointer the other night against Purdue, which is actually problematic since Walker and Akins have been struggling from deep. He is not a great rebounder but did grab six in the BTT, a (3.0 avg).

COEN CARR Coen hits 65.1% of his shots from the field, but his range is almost dunk-and-in. He can run the court and electrify with sky-walking dunks, and he has 18 blocks and 18 steals this year. Carr has to work on nearly everything else, including defense, and only makes 56.3% of his free throws, but his athleticism is undeniable. In the NCAA Tournament, he could shine in transition.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) makes a layup against Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of quarterfinal of Big Ten tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, March 15, 2024. (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Michigan State's NCAA Tournament path

MSU is the No. 9 seed in the West Region, playing against No. 8 seed Mississippi State at 12:15pm on Thursday. The Bulldogs went 21-13 overall and 8-10 in SEC Conference play. Guard Josh Hubbard averages 17.1 points per game, and 6'7" forward Cameron Matthews leads the other MSU in rebounds (6.9), blocks (0.7), and steals (2.0). Mississippi State averages 74.8 points per game and allows 69.1 points per game. It should be a good matchup for the Spartans. If Michigan State advances, they are likely to take on No. 1 seed North Carolina on Saturday.