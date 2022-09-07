Michigan State’s work in the transfer portal never seems to rest.

The Spartans pulled former four-star defensive end prospect Ken Talley, formerly of Penn State, from the portal on Wednesday. Talley, a product of Philadelphia Northeast High School, announced his decision to commit via social media shortly.

“The next chapter of my life is here,” he said via Twitter. “My new home. Let’s get paid. Thank you, coach Mel Tucker. Go Green. Relentless.”

Talley (6-2, 238) signed with Penn State last December and enrolled during the summer. However, he lasted less than three weeks with the Nittany Lions before entering the transfer portal on Aug. 15.

Rivals.com ranked Talley the No. 210 player in the class of 2022 as well as No. 5 in Pennsylvania. He was ranked the No. 15 weakside DE in the nation.

Soon after Talley entered the portal, members of MSU’s coaching staff followed him on social media.

Tucker and his staff have become known for making early and aggressive evaluations of prospect in the portal. Michigan State has risen as one of the nation’s leaders in getting productivity from transfers. Last year, Kenneth Walker III won the national Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

During last week’s season opener against Western Michigan, transfer Jacoby Windmon (of UNLV) posted four sacks and was named national defensive player of the week by Walter Camp and the Senior Bowl.

Transfers Jalen Berger (Wisconsin) and Daniel Barker (Illinois) scored touchdowns for the Spartans while Khris Bogle (Florida) and Aaron Brulé (Mississippi State) registered sacks and Chester Kimbrough (Florida) recovered a fumble.

Other transfers such as Ameer Speed (Georgia), Jarek Broussard (Colorado), Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State) and Brian Greene (Washington State) played roles on Friday as well.

“Transfer see that Coach Tuck is building something special here,” Kimbrough said on Tuesday. “The best players are going to play and that’s what they transfers want.”

The Philadelphia native had nearly two dozen offers on his resume coming out of high school including the likes of Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

During his senior season, Talley recorded 95 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. He was ranked No. 210 overall in the 2022 recruiting class and the 5th-best player in the state of Pennsylvania.