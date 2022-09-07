Talley transfers from Penn State to MSU: What It Means & Where He Fits
Michigan State’s work in the transfer portal never seems to rest.
The Spartans pulled former four-star defensive end prospect Ken Talley, formerly of Penn State, from the portal on Wednesday. Talley, a product of Philadelphia Northeast High School, announced his decision to commit via social media shortly.
“The next chapter of my life is here,” he said via Twitter. “My new home. Let’s get paid. Thank you, coach Mel Tucker. Go Green. Relentless.”
Talley (6-2, 238) signed with Penn State last December and enrolled during the summer. However, he lasted less than three weeks with the Nittany Lions before entering the transfer portal on Aug. 15.
Rivals.com ranked Talley the No. 210 player in the class of 2022 as well as No. 5 in Pennsylvania. He was ranked the No. 15 weakside DE in the nation.
Soon after Talley entered the portal, members of MSU’s coaching staff followed him on social media.
Tucker and his staff have become known for making early and aggressive evaluations of prospect in the portal. Michigan State has risen as one of the nation’s leaders in getting productivity from transfers. Last year, Kenneth Walker III won the national Walter Camp Player of the Year award.
During last week’s season opener against Western Michigan, transfer Jacoby Windmon (of UNLV) posted four sacks and was named national defensive player of the week by Walter Camp and the Senior Bowl.
Transfers Jalen Berger (Wisconsin) and Daniel Barker (Illinois) scored touchdowns for the Spartans while Khris Bogle (Florida) and Aaron Brulé (Mississippi State) registered sacks and Chester Kimbrough (Florida) recovered a fumble.
Other transfers such as Ameer Speed (Georgia), Jarek Broussard (Colorado), Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State) and Brian Greene (Washington State) played roles on Friday as well.
“Transfer see that Coach Tuck is building something special here,” Kimbrough said on Tuesday. “The best players are going to play and that’s what they transfers want.”
The Philadelphia native had nearly two dozen offers on his resume coming out of high school including the likes of Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, and Texas A&M.
During his senior season, Talley recorded 95 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. He was ranked No. 210 overall in the 2022 recruiting class and the 5th-best player in the state of Pennsylvania.
WHERE HE FITS/WHAT IT MEANS
Talley will not be eligible to play immediately because he missed the transfer window. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Talley will be a candidate for MSU’s stand-up defensive end role. There were times on Friday when Michigan State used two stand-up defensive ends simultaneously in Windmon and Jeff Pietrowski. Talley could have the flexibility to play linebacker as well.
Michigan State is in need of defensive ends. Three of MSU’s leaders in snaps counts on Friday were seniors: Windmon (47), Bogle (28) and Brandon Wright (18). Pietrowski (46) is a junior.
Technically, all four of those players could add an extra year of college eligibility due to the COVID waiver, but MSU’s need to replenish at the position is looming.
True freshman Zion Young played five snaps at d-end and redshirt-sophomore Avery Dunn saw the first meaningful playing time of his career with 14 snaps.
If Talley had been an original part of the 2022 recruiting class, he would have rated behind only Katin Houser and defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren as the No. 3 rated player in a class which ranked No. 23 in the nation.
The major question in this transaction is why Talley entered the portal after less than a month at Penn State. Details are unclear in that area, but Michigan State has vetted second-chance transfers in the recent past, including Berger, who was dismissed from Wisconsin last September, and former four-star LB/DE Tank Brown, who left Minnesota after a redshirt season.
Berger made an immediate impact in his first game as a Spartan. Brown played in six games last year and made four tackles. He did not see action against Western Michigan.
When Talley signed with Michigan State, Talley’s high school head coach Eric Clark said this about the four-star prospect: “Ken is the life of the party. He has the biggest personality. He loves having fun with the people around him from his family to his teammates and our staff and it’s contagious. He’s always got a big smile on his face. He plays with a passion that can’t be taught.
“I’ve never seen someone play with such passion and we’ve had great players come through our program and he’s special. I remember a play when he chased down one of the top track stars in the area to save a touchdown. He does some freakish plays on the field. From hard hits to physical plays, running sideline-to-sideline, he’s a game changer.”
Sean Williams of Rivals.com contributed to this report.