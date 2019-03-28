SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - While junior point guard Cassius Winston has obviously been the MVP of the 2018-19 Michigan State basketball team, you could argue that sophomore forward Xavier Tillman has rounded himself into a close second in terms of value when it comes to the Spartans’ cause.



Tillman started his second game of the season on Feb. 20 when MSU hosted Rutgers and he promptly produced a double-double, scoring 19 points, while pulling down 10 rebounds.

In six starts this year - one because of coach’s decision and five more while Nick Ward recovered from a fractured shooting hand - Tillman averaged 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while connecting on 59.7 percent (45-of-72) of his shots from the field.

During the Big Ten Tournament, Tillman only continued his emerging excellence by averaging 11 points and eight rebounds in games against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan, while averaging 25 minutes a contest.

And in the No. 2 seeded Spartans’ opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament against Bradley and Minnesota, Tillman averaged 15 points and 8.5 boards a game.

In MSU’s game against the Braves, Tillman was the Spartans’ top rebounder with 11 and the top scorer with 16 points in the team’s triumph over the Golden Gophers with 14 points - numbers that were essential in sending the Spartans (30-6) into the Sweet 16 of the East Region, where they will face No. 3 seeded LSU at 7:09 p.m. on Friday (CBS) at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

If the Spartans are able to overcome the challenge provided by the Tigers (28-6), they would face the winner of No. 1 seed Duke and No. 4 seeded Virginia Tech.

MSU advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 20th time in program history and for the 14th time under head coach Tom Izzo - a breakthrough for a storied program that hadn’t been able to get over the NCAA’s first weekend hump since 2015.

Despite those recent misfortunes in the postseason, the always cerebral Tillman said there were no worries about missing out on the opportunity the Spartans will have in the nation’s capital this weekend.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t have a fear about not getting past the first round coming in here,’’ Tillman said. “That’s just our history and we’d just been unlucky these past couple of years but I never thought, ‘Hey, are we going to be able to so this?’ Everybody was just locked in. Nobody was ready to lose and nobody was scared of the moment. Everybody was just like, ‘I want this, I want to win,’ especially in the second game (against Minnesota).”

And how does Tillman sum up the Spartans’ continuing chances to survive and advance.

“If it’s still light outside after practice, you know you’re in a good part of the season,’’ Tillman said. “Now, we’re just greedy, that’s a good word. Now, we just want everything we can get.’’