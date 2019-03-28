SpartanMag.com

Sweet 16 Notebook: Tillman continues to deliver
EAST LANSING - While junior point guard Cassius Winston has obviously been the MVP of the 2018-19 Michigan State basketball team, you could argue that sophomore forward Xavier Tillman has rounded himself into a close second in terms of value when it comes to the Spartans’ cause.
Tillman started his second game of the season on Feb. 20 when MSU hosted Rutgers and he promptly produced a double-double, scoring 19 points, while pulling down 10 rebounds.
In six starts this year - one because of coach’s decision and five more while Nick Ward recovered from a fractured shooting hand - Tillman averaged 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while connecting on 59.7 percent (45-of-72) of his shots from the field.
During the Big Ten Tournament, Tillman only continued his emerging excellence by averaging 11 points and eight rebounds in games against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan, while averaging 25 minutes a contest.
And in the No. 2 seeded Spartans’ opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament against Bradley and Minnesota, Tillman averaged 15 points and 8.5 boards a game.
In MSU’s game against the Braves, Tillman was the Spartans’ top rebounder with 11 and the top scorer with 16 points in the team’s triumph over the Golden Gophers with 14 points - numbers that were essential in sending the Spartans (30-6) into the Sweet 16 of the East Region, where they will face No. 3 seeded LSU at 7:09 p.m. on Friday (CBS) at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
If the Spartans are able to overcome the challenge provided by the Tigers (28-6), they would face the winner of No. 1 seed Duke and No. 4 seeded Virginia Tech.
MSU advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 20th time in program history and for the 14th time under head coach Tom Izzo - a breakthrough for a storied program that hadn’t been able to get over the NCAA’s first weekend hump since 2015.
Despite those recent misfortunes in the postseason, the always cerebral Tillman said there were no worries about missing out on the opportunity the Spartans will have in the nation’s capital this weekend.
“To be honest with you, I didn’t have a fear about not getting past the first round coming in here,’’ Tillman said. “That’s just our history and we’d just been unlucky these past couple of years but I never thought, ‘Hey, are we going to be able to so this?’ Everybody was just locked in. Nobody was ready to lose and nobody was scared of the moment. Everybody was just like, ‘I want this, I want to win,’ especially in the second game (against Minnesota).”
And how does Tillman sum up the Spartans’ continuing chances to survive and advance.
“If it’s still light outside after practice, you know you’re in a good part of the season,’’ Tillman said. “Now, we’re just greedy, that’s a good word. Now, we just want everything we can get.’’
STATE OF MIND
Speaking of mindset, there may be no one better to ask than the team’s point guard about how the Spartans are feeling before facing LSU on Frday night.
Done is all of the hype of beating rival Michigan three times, and winning the Big Ten’s regular season and tournament titles.
In Winston’s mind, it’s about making a very good season into a great one. And, of course, that would mean another trip to the Final Four, a place where the program has been seven times under Izzo’s rule.
“I think we’re really confident and just trusting our work and what we’ve been doing all year, and that’s just winning games,’’ Winston said. “All that matters is winning games at this point. We know what works for us, we know what wins us games and we’re just trying to stick to that recipe the whole way through.’’
Sounds like another endorsement for Defend, Rebound and Run.
But Winston was quick to add one aspect that could derail the Spartans’ success: Turnovers.
In its second round game against Minnesota, MSU got away with 22 turnovers in a 20-point win. Odds are, that many miscues against LSU will send the Spartans home. LSU ranks No. 9 in the nation in steals.
“We’ve got to do a big job of just taking care of the ball,’’ Winston added, “because we’re going to be facing a lot of athletes, a lot of people who pride themselves on getting out and scoring in transition off turnovers. So, if we take care of the ball, get solid shots and keep the game in check as far as mistakes go, we’ll be in a good position.’’
REEMERGENCE
With the number of injuries the Spartans have suffered this season, it’s become a badge of honor as to how well the team has responded through the adversity of a shortened bench that pressed more members of its freshman class into critical on-court service during crucial moments in games.
Despite not having junior guard Josh Langford for most of the season and after losing reserve wing Kyle Aherns in the Big Ten Tournament, with Ward was just getting back into the lineup after missing five games with a hand injury, the Spartans have learned to do more with less over the past two months.
Ward’s return is beginning to give MSU an extra boost in the post. Tillman sees the increased minutes that Ward can now provide in the postseason - Ward played 20 minutes against Minnesota, scoring nine points and pulling down seven rebounds, after producing eight points and five rebounds against Bradley in 10 minutes of action - as a boost to other players.
“(His return) can help with not only Nick getting more comfortable scoring for us (on the) interior and rebounding but with Kenny (Goins) getting a break too,’’ Tillman said. ”He’s playing like 40 minutes a game (Goins actually averaged 34.5 minutes per contest in the first and second round) and you can’t do that. It’s too tiring on his legs. So with Nick coming back, it takes his minutes down, takes my minutes down and really helps us (be fresher) that way too.’’
Ward feels that he is not only physically ready for more minutes but he’s hungry for more time on the court.
“I feel like I’m starting to get back. It’s a process but I’m starting to feel like my old self,’’ Ward said. “It’s just been a lot of shooting, confidence (building) and doing what you do best.’’