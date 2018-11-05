EAST LANSING - Michigan State has one Scott getting back up to speed, and another continuing to spin his wheels with bad health.

Senior tailback L.J. Scott will carry questionable status into this week’s game against Ohio State after missing Saturday’s game at Maryland with an undisclosed injury.

Meanwhile, sophomore cornerback Josiah Scott is back in the starting lineup, and is revving up toward an expected strong finish to the season.

L.J. Scott, who led Michigan State in rushing in each of the past three seasons, has missed five games this year. He missed most of September and October with an ankle injury.

He returned to the lineup for 10 carries, some of which were tentative, for 25 yards against Michigan. He had 15 carries for 52 yards against Purdue.

“He injured himself in the Purdue game and really didn’t play much in the second half,” head coach Mark Dantonio said during his weekly teleconference on Sunday night. “I would say he is week-to-week.”

L.J. Scott, of Hubbard, Ohio, is the only Ohioan in the playing group who selected Michigan State over Ohio State as a recruit. He has a penchant for playing well against the Buckeyes. He rushed for 160 yards and had 236 all-purpose yards in 2016 against Ohio State in a 17-16 loss. In 2015, he rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries in the fourth quarter during an upset victory over No. 2 Ohio State.

Scott made a surprise return to the field in time for the rivalry game against Michigan three weeks ago. But Dantonio didn’t sound optimistic about his status for the Ohio State game during Sunday night's teleconference.

“He’s been able to practice at times, and other times he can’t, so we will just have to play it by ear as we go this week,” Dantonio said. “We’ll see how it goes as we take steps forward.”

Josiah Scott was a freshman All-America by ESPN.com last year, and third-team All-Big Ten. He was expected to be the top defensive back on a strong defensive unit for the Spartans this fall. But he was lost for more than 10 weeks to a knee injury which he sustained during training camp in August.

Josiah Scott (5-10, 175, Soph., Hamilton, Ohio) made his season debut on Saturday at Maryland, starting opposite rising star Justin Layne at cornerback.

Maryland tested Scott deep in the second quarter, and Scott might have been beaten by a half-step, but Terrapins quarterback Kasim Hill overthrew the receiver.

Scott was credited with one pass break-up on the day.

“He played all but one play, so he played 52 plays,” Dantonio said. “That’s not a great deal of plays when you think of the usual scope of a game. We went three-and-out six times, so he wasn’t playing consecutively on long series, which is probably the best scenario for him because he has one game in from a conditioning standpoint, so it benefited him.”

In pass coverage, Pro Football Focus unofficially graded Scott at 64.2, fourth-best on the team. That’s a functional performance, by PFF standards.

In August, Scott was faced with the option of treating his knee injury without surgery, which would have gotten him back on the field quicker, but possibly not with a complete recovery. Dantonio recommended that Scott undergo surgery and attain a full repair and a longer recovery.

“I really like that Coach D said go ahead and repair it because he is thinking long-term about his players, he isn’t saying, ‘Well, let’s just get you back for this season, we’ll worry about it later,’” Scott said after the game on Saturday. “I felt like he did the right decision and I agree with him to just go ahead and repair it."

Scott said the process was an 11-week recovery. He said in week seven or eight, he began running at good speed. Cutting ability came later.

“I feel 100 percent now," he said. "I’m glad we did it. I have no knee pain.”