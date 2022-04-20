Summer Big Ten swing coming for four-star LB Kari Jackson

BRADENTON, Fla. – Seemingly every college football program in the nation will step foot on IMG Academy’s campus for the Ascender’s spring practices giving the four-star linebacker Kari Jackson an extra opportunity to shine. After all the hard work put into his game this offseason, Jackson is ready to get out on the recruiting trail this summer to showcase his skills if needed when he returns home to Michigan.

Jackson’s offer sheet is impressive with home state programs Michigan and Michigan State on there as well as Tennessee, Penn State, Louisville and Ole Miss. After talking to Jackson during an IMG spring conditioning session, that list is set to grow based on summer plans.

IN HIS WORDS

“Yes, there are some schools that I will try to visit during the summer. I will probably go back home for the summer, so I will probably hit some in that radius like Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Purdue, Notre Dame, and schools like that.”

JACKSON ON SETTING UP HIS VISIT SCHEDULE

“I set it up off my personal interest and also schools that have reached out wanting to get me on campus, and schools that want to see me at camps so they can see me, see me move, and see how I am built. Or if I feel like that might be a school I want to go to, I will go check it out.”