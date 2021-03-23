SpartanMag - Sullivan on State: Words of wisdom and weasels

It was past 3 a.m.

Huggy Bear and I stood together in the lobby tavern at The Broadmoor in Phoenix continuing to quench our thirsts while also continuing to enjoy a lovely conversation that had lasted around three hours or so.

The crowd had dwindled.

By "dwindled," I mean to say that the crowd consisted of Huggy and me after Huggy had made a very polite (almost demure) request that the bartender remain at his post even though the tavern's official closing time was 1 a.m.

Huggy rarely, if ever, looks at the person with whom he is talking.

But, when he's in the right mood, he'll stare straight ahead and deliver gems, particularly when the emphasis is on the examination of his peers’ intelligence quotients (or, more to the point, the low quotients).

Eventually, I tossed this out - "Izzo?"

Robert's immediate response was said without hesitation or judgment.

"If it wasn't for basketball, Tom'd be digging ditches…..And he knows that."

There was a brief pause to allow for a guzzle of Huggy's entire beverage – and the guzzle was comparable to the way Boog Powell might have guzzled a Dixie cup filled with ice cold lemonade in the dugout during an irrelevant August twin bill.

Then, "The thing is, Tom's never gonna need to dig any ditches and he'll coach and win and do it the right way until they drag him off the court."

As I think back on this bull session, I'm reminded of another discussion with an even more respected man of the sporting world.

Ferdinand Zhlugue is a longtime, universally respected expert on things.

He’s a very close associate (might even go so far to say that he’s a friend) of mine.

Zhlugue (pronounced “Zhlugue”) reminded me about 34 hours ago that many Moon Howlers were claiming that Tom Izzo was “done” moments after Middle Tennessee State took down Izzo’s 2nd-seeded Spartans in the first round of 2016 NCAA Tournament.

At the time of that brutal loss, Zhlugue pointed out to me something pretty simple: State was due for a rough March Madness upset.

There have been early outs and tough losses - but, there really hadn’t been a moment where Izzo’s program had fallen prey to the classic March moment that gets referenced in the decades to come.

After all of the Big Ten Championships, Sweet Sixteens, and Final Fours, was it fair to let the thought creep into the back of any Green & White mind that, one of these days, State would simply succumb to the odds?

Turns out the incident with Middle (that’s how the conference tribe refers to the institution) was really just the odds catching up with Izzo and his program.

In the grand scheme, that loss was a random blip.

And the Moon Howlers who whined and stomped about Izzo being “done” after that loss were the same people whining and stomping their feet when State came up short against Texas Tech two seasons later........in the Final Four.

I haven’t heard too many whispers or shouts about Izzo and the program from the Howlers in the last handful of days - but Zhlugue correctly tells me that they’re out there.

Okay.

What's happened since Middle took down State?

Three Big Ten Championships (consecutively) and a Final Four.

It’s also fair to speculate how Casius Winston, Xavier Tillman, and the rest of last season’s club might have fared if the tournament wasn’t canceled due to Covid-19.

Not bad for a guy who had the gall to lose to Middle.

And now we’re in a spot where Izzo dared to reach the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the 23rd straight time and lose to UCLA (who will now play in the Sweet Sixteen) in a “First Four” matchup.

The lack of a true point guard combined with a penchant for far too many turnovers led to a season full of angst and frustration and a 15-13 final record.

Would you believe that State finished the season 231st in all of college basketball in a somewhat important statistical category: points per game (69.4).

Meanwhile, State finished a respectable 38th in points allowed per game.

The problem with that 38th spot in the somewhat-relevant statistical category is that the amount was 73.7.

I was an English Major back at M.A.C. so I’ve never been much of a mathematics whiz but, by my count, these statistics lead to the following data-driven conclusion:

The average final score of games played by State over the course of this basketball season was 69.4 points for State and 73.7 points for the opponent.

Ferdinand Zhlugue is a data-driven thinker.

Zhlugue’s observational analysis of the season that just concluded for the Spartans went like this when he and I conducted a Zoom session last night:

“State was close to being a pretty damn good team this season. However, the final total number of wins was not commensurate with the standard that head coach Tom Izzo has set for the program and its fans. When I look at some of the more relevant statistics, I’m struck by the way in which State averaged 69.4 points per game while the opponents averaged 73.7 points per game. If Coach Izzo were to ask me what I thought might have been at issue this season, I’d have to point to these data and suggest that he work on figuring out a way to have his team reverse those statistics for the 2021-2022 season.”

But back to Huggy Bear.

Coach Izzo isn’t digging ditches.

And thanks goodness for that.

Hang tight, folks.

We’ve been here before.

And when we’ve been here before, the man in charge usually figures out how to apply scientific and unscientific approaches to flipping statistics and data that are relevant.

BY THE WAY…

I saw where Jalen Rose said that Maryland Terps head coach Mark Turgeon “is a weasel.”

Jalen Rose calling Mark Turgeon a weasel is a lot like Jayson Blair accusing Marty Barron of being a fraud.

SPRING ROLLS AND BEEF KABOBS FOR EVERYONE

This week, Mel Tucker begins his first session of spring practice as head football coach at State.

If we really stop and think about the fact that Tucker did what he did this past “season” without a spring practice, with a skeleton of a fall camp, and with a fairly challenging initial series of dynamics related to cobbling together the recruiting class he brought to Beast Lansing, we would be wise to consider the possibility that Tucker is just now starting to truly execute on the vision he has for his football program.

As spring practice gets going, we’re initially focused on three positions that could be the cornerstones of the Tucker Project.

With Rocky Lombardi making an admirable decision to go be a leader of the Northern Illinois football program, Payton Thorne having shown flashes of potential, and Anthony Russo arriving via the transfer portal, the most important position on the roster is in flux.

Harold Joiner and Kenneth Walker weren’t shown the door at Auburn and Wake Forest, respectively – rather, these are horses who want to run and each of them saw an opportunity in Beast Lansing.

And, after years of being slowed by injuries, attrition, poorer-than-anticipated overall development, and not enough bowls of rusty nails for breakfast, the offensive line might be in a position to finally pave the way for some yards on the ground.

Let’s start with those hogs up front.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Here are some statistics:

2017 Michigan State Rushing – 168 yards per game, 4 yards per rush.

2018 Michigan State Rushing – 124 yards per game, 3.5 yards per rush.

2019 Michigan State Rushing – 128 yards per game, 3.6 yards per rush.

By looking at those three seasons’ worth of rushing numbers, is it hard or easy to identify the season that ended with State winning 10 games?

Mel Tucker’s first team’s rushing numbers look like this:

2020 Michigan State Rushing – 92 yards per game, 2.7 yards per rush

Does that, pretty much, encapsulate the most primary of missions for Tucker, his staff, and State’s offensive line?

Here are the names of some Michigan State football players:

Matt Allen

A.J. Acuri

Blake Beuter

Luke Campbell

Matt Carrick

J.D. Duplain

Jarrett Horst

Kevin Jarvis

Nick Samac

Do we all think that these guys are crummy football players?

Do we think that they don’t like to pound opponents that are across the line of scrimmage from them?

Do we think that they lost their competitiveness once they set foot on campus as freshmen?

Do we think they don’t know that the legacy, tradition, and general foundation of Michigan State Football has been built on toughness in the trenches and that if Biggie Munn, Duffy Daugherty, or, yes, George Perles had any say in things right now, the rushing numbers noted above would be grounds for having to have the Octopus Nigri from Sushi Go for breakfast every morning for two straight weeks.

Perhaps it’s fair to speculate that the 2020 season was weird for a thousand reasons, most stemming from the never-before-dealt-with challenges related to Covid-19.

My home experienced Internet outages around six times a day over the last year as I’ve worked from home, my wife has worked from home, my three kids have “attended school” from home all while the entire street, town, state, nation, and world have all wrestled over Internet bandwidth and Al Gore has gotten off scot-free through all of this as the outages have continued.

I wonder if the daily offensive line unit meetings were conducted with Al Gore-related challenges as Coach Kapilovic shared the brand-new offensive scheme and the line’s responsibility to the scheme to the players who were quarantined in their own cubby holes.

Stop and think about what your meetings have been like for the last year.

Now stop and imagine taking over an offensive line for a college football program and being responsible for leading meetings, teaching schemes, introducing vernacular, instilling toughness and speed and agility and instincts, and doing all of that through Zoom while barely knowing the people’s names that you are leading.

Ken Mannie deserves to have a building named after him thanks to his Ruthian efforts and accomplishments over the last 25 years – but, as I’ve suggested in the previous piece of writing in this space, the previous staff might have taken its collective foot off the pedal.

Coach Novak has introduced a whole new strength and conditioning program and it’s drawn rave reviews.

Based on what Ferdinand Zhlugue has told me, Coach Novak and Coach Kapilovic have transformed the offensive line’s overall approach with a new direction that’s comparable to the way Lorne Michaels returned to fix what Jean Doumanian and Dick Ebersol had managed to bollix from 1980 to 1985.

Here’s to speculating that the injury challenges that have plagued this unit are already being remedied due to the new approach.

Here’s to speculating that the understanding of the need to absolutely dominate at the point of attack is already being remedied due to the new approach.

Here’s to speculating that the ability to have a unit form a cohesive chemistry thanks to consistency in individual responsibilities is already being remedied due to the new approach.

So, are there some football players who can carry the football and earn more yards than have been earned over the last few years for this team?

BY THE WAY….

With regard to Jalen Rose choosing to refer to Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon as a “weasel”….

Maybe – just maybe – I’ve known Mark Turgeon for 30 years.

Maybe Ferdinand Zhlugue has also known Mark Turgeon for 30 years.

Maybe Ferdinand Zhlugue and I both know a lot of things about Mark Turgeon.

Maybe Ferdinand Zhlugue and I also know that Jalen Rose was a relevant party to UMAA being caught by the NCAA, the Feds, the CIA, S.H.I.E.L.D, Navy SEALS, and the Ann Arbor Knights of Columbus for having broken a rule or two that pertained to Jalen Rose and his friends being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in the leadup to and while playing basketball at UMAA.

Maybe – just maybe – the incident that caused Jalen Rose to call Mark Turgeon “a weasel” might also have not really happened in a vacuum within the context of that moment in that game.

Maybe – just maybe – there is a history of “things” and “behavior” and “compliance” issues that has introduced a possible difference of opinion due to a difference of morality and ethics between Jalen Rose’s friend and Mark Turgeon.

Maybe – just maybe – Juwan Howard has been “out of the coaching box” ever since he took the job he currently has and maybe – just maybe – that’s had an impact on Mark Turgeon’s various strategies related to enhancing the roster he oversees.

Maybe these are some things that contributed to Jalen Rose demonstrating typical ignorance when he referred to Mark Turgeon as “a weasel.”

Go ahead, Detroit newspaper people, and offer up snarky commentary on Mark Turgeon and make unfunny jokes about him advising that Juwan Howard stay in the coaching box.

How about this, Detroit newspaper people – how about considering that “staying inside of the coaching box” might apply to things that take place off the court and pertain to what we might refer to as how a coach might apply his craft on the enlistment and mobilization trail?

How about all of those things as things to consider?

DANA CARVEY & PHIL HARTMAN WILL EACH GO FOR 1,000

In 1990, Hyland Hickson rushed for 1,196 yards from scrimmage and he averaged 5.1 yards per carry.

In that same season, Tico Duckett rushed for 1,394 yards from scrimmage and averaged 5.4 yards per carry.

The 1990 Michigan State Spartans won the Big Ten Championship.

Over the history of college football, there have been more than 80 backfield duos that have produced two individual ball carrier who rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

So, it happens.

But it’s hardly commonplace.

At a place like Michigan State, this is the sort of thing that can (and maybe should) happen more than once over the last 30 years.

With nothing but respect for the hard-working Spartans who have carried the ball over the last few seasons, Harold Joiner and Kenneth Walker did not transfer to State to play tiddledywinks.

Harold Joiner is 6’4” and he weighs 230 pounds.

Le’Veon Bell was 6’1”, 220 pounds when he played for State.

As Joiner was being recruited by Alabama in the summer of 2016, he was timed in the 40-yard dash by the Bama staff at 4.34 seconds.

There’s a crowded running backs room at Auburn and Joiner wants to carry the football after a recruitment process that had him earmarked for Cadillac Williams status.

Ferdinand Zhlugue tells me Joiner intends to play in the NFL.

Joiner joins State as a redshirt sophomore.

Do we think Joiner comes to Beast Lansing with a few things he’d like to prove?

Does Joiner think he’s found new life in Beast Lansing and does he see the rushing numbers we’ve noted above and does he think that he might be able to contribute to the improvement in those numbers?

Does Joiner have the size, the speed, the strength, and the attitude necessary to gain a lot of yards if the beefeaters up front can create some room for him?

Kenneth Walker is a 5’10”, 206-pound version of Edwin Baker.

Rock Baker was listed – generously – at 5’8”, 210-pounds as a Spartan.

As a sophomore in 2010, Baker shared the backfield with freshman teammate Le’Veon Bell and Baker carried the ball 207 times totaling 1,201 yards for an average of 5.8 yards a carry.

Bell ran for 605 yards on 107 carries for an average of 5.7 per carry that season.

In 2011, Le’Veon Bell joined Baker again in the backfield and Bell rushed for 948 yards on 182 carries for an average of 5.2 yards per carry while Baker gained 665 yards on 170 carries for an average of 3.9 yards a carry.

Those two Spartans rushed for a hell of a lot of yards together.

They presented opposing defenses with various challenges due to their differences in size, speed, range, and the sneaky ability to leapfrog would-be tacklers.

Each former Spartan has earned paychecks in the NFL.

Everyone in The Underground Bunker has watched the film of Kenneth Walker carrying the football for Wake Forest.

I can’t be the only Bunkerite who has considered that Walker might be a bigger, faster, stronger, more elusive ball carrier than Baker, can I?

Speed and power have been missing ingredients within the running back room for State of late.

There have been moments – but things just haven’t been sustained.

These guys – Joiner and Walker – might have been exactly what the doctor ordered for this football program.

If we consider what’s possible with the offensive line and we consider what’s possible with the newcomers in the backfield, why wouldn’t we consider that replacing Randy Quaid, Terry Sweeny, Anthony Michael Hall, and Robert Downey, Jr. with Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Nora Dunn, Jon Lovitz and Kevin Nealon was a pretty good development?

Prediction:

Carvey and Hartman will repeat the feat accomplished by Hickson and Duckett.

BY THE WAY….

In terms of Jalen Rose calling Maryland head basketball coach Mark Turgeon “a weasel,” it dawned on me that this would be a lot like Art Schlichter offering unsolicited criticisms on the way Kirk Cousins and his wife, Julie, manage and operate The Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation.

FURIO SHOULD HAVE AT LEAST TREATED HER TO A RIDE BEFORE BOLTING

Anthony Russo might not be from New Jersey but I’d be willing to put Ferdinand Zhlugue’s son’s Lionel Train Set on the line that he knows that Bobby Bacala, Sr. died in a tragic car accident right after speeding away from the scene of the Mustang Sally hit job.

And I’d be willing to bet that Russo knows that his hometown of Doylestown, PA is a five-hour straight line drive to Joe Montana’s hometown of New Eagle, PA.

When you’re born in Doylestown with the name “Anthony Russo,” you’re born into a destiny that includes football, church, and baked ziti.

As a three-year starting quarterback at Archbishop Wood in Warminster, PA, Russo was an Elite 11 Finalist, first team all-state, Catholic League MVP, the Maxwell Award Tri-State Player of the Year all after having thrown for more than 2,500 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Despite all of that, he didn’t have every SEC program sleeping on his front porch.

He caught the attention of the folks at LSU but most of the experts missed him and he wound up at Temple.

Matt Rhule recruited Russo and brought him to Temple.

Maybe that’s as important as anything else.

Rhule got plucked away from Temple by the folks at Baylor and Rhule cleaned up the Exxon Oil Spill left by Art Briles.

After two straight 10-win seasons as the head coach at…….Temple…..Rhule was asked to take over a Baylor program that was at death’s door.

Three seasons later, Rhule led Baylor to an 11-3 record and was hired by the Carolina Panthers where he serves as the franchise’s head coach.

Matt Rhule seems to have made some good decisions as a football coach.

Recruiting and bringing Russo to Temple might have been one of those good decisions.

Russo redshirted as part of Rhule’s 2016 recruiting class and was eventually plugged in as the starter as a redshirt sophomore and went 7-3 as the team’s field general for the rest of that season.

Once Rhule accepted Baylor’s offer to rescue the Waco Koreshes, Temple lost the high-level leadership it had in Rhule.

Russo still played his way into being projected as a mid-round NFL Draft prospect a year ago.

And while his stats from last season – 883 yards passing, 68% pass completion rate, 9 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 135 all before injury and Covid protocols ended his season after just three games – won’t make anyone mistake him for Timmy Chang or Rakeem Cato, Russo’s experience, maturity, size (6’4”, 240 pounds), motivation, and leadership traits make him the most intriguing player on Mel Tucker’s 2021 roster.

Payton Thorne had some very impressive moments last season.

His performance in the second quarter at Happy Valley gave everyone watching the sense that he has a promising future.

But Thorne is still young and could benefit from watching a veteran quarterback step right in and be focused on a mission of winning right now while increasing his NFL Draft stock.

Like you, I certainly believe that size isn’t everything – but, again, Russo goes 6’4”, 240 and he doesn’t even get carded anymore.

Thorne is 6’2”, 210 and hasn’t even learned yet that Beggar’s Banquet is a phenomenal environment to ease into the evening with a few slow ones.

Ferdinand Zhlugue also has informed me that Russo already has command of the playbook, has earned the respect of his teammates, and fully understands the stakes.

Russo doesn’t need Zhlugue to tell him that State’s receivers are ready to explode.

Prediction:

Anthony Russo will be the starting quarterback in Evanston when the season opens on Sept. 4, Payton Thorne’s nose won’t be out of joint over Tucker’s decision, and State will have a thoroughbred at the helm offensively.

And Spartans all over the land will embrace Russo in the way that Carmela would have embraced Furio had he ever returned.

BY THE WAY….

Jalen Rose referring to Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon is a little bit like me believing (deep in my soul) that my framed, matted, and autographed photograph of Dave Brandon and Jim Brandtstatter at a Toys R Us Holiday Party is worth just as much as the napkin with Uwe Blab’s autograph on it that my sister brought home from Bloomington for me when she finished her sophomore year.