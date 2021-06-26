Sullivan on State: Speaking in General terms on Tucker's growing momentum

It was June of 1984 and the Opening Ceremonies for the Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games were mere weeks away.

However, on the Bloomington campus of Indiana University, the process of entry, registration, military-style integration into, and commencement of the Bob Knight Basketball School left all with the sense that the only thing that existed in the universe was Indiana Basketball.

My mother accompanied me to the registration table where I was given my dorm room assignment, my evening intramural team (BYU), my Bob Knight Basketball School shirt, and other initial welcome materials.

On my head was what was permanently affixed to my head during that era – my Cubs hat.

In June of 1984, the Cubs were in first place and nothing was going to interfere with me donning the cap.

Or so I thought.

As I was thanking the administrative table folks and signing my name to a few things, he appeared, as if out of nowhere and with stealth-like dominance.

The General himself, cup of coffee in hand, dressed in summer IU basketball attire, presenting his aura to the throng of arrivals, walked right up to me and said as he tapped me on the top of the head without any hint of playfulness, “This is not a baseball camp, son. This is our basketball school. If this is your mother, hand the cap to her now – she can give it back to you when she comes and picks up a different version of you in a week.”

And he winked at my mother.

Some personalities, figures, leaders, teachers, businesspeople, and coaches just have an aura about them.

Whether you love him, hate him, or think of him as a relic of a bygone era, one thing nobody can deny about Bob Knight is that the man dominated any environment into which he entered.

And, more often than not, he dominated the environment by merely being present and being himself.

On top of the aura and the presence and the overall way in which he commanded attention everywhere he went, the man won three national championships and eleven Big Ten titles during his time as head man at Indiana.

He was present at all times during that entire week of “Bob Knight Basketball School” before winning the Gold Medal a few weeks later.

Our own SpartanMag General recently made a post that alluded – quite boldly and credibly – to the manner in which the head football coach for State demonstrated that he was the BOSS at the Sound Mind and Sound Body camp at Ferris State University.

When Mel Tucker walked into my backyard recently and was greeted by a throng of Spartans who bleed Green & White, the entire environment changed dramatically.

Instantly.

The Beast of Beast Lansing strolled in and, without effort, everyone knew that someone real, someone focused, someone with intensity, and someone that might even be characterized as “dangerous” (in a good way, folks) had just arrived and was ready for business.

We all know people who change the dynamic of the room.

We’ve all watched how figures across all sports have had an impact on the environment of the locker room, the huddle, the practice field, the hallway, the meeting room, the fundraiser, and the field or court.

Our own Tom Izzo has all of this.

But even Coach Izzo would acknowledge that his dynamic is different from a man like Mel Tucker.

Tucker glides.

But his glide isn’t on skates – he’s effortlessly yet intensely gliding on an 18-wheeler that has the smooth ability to make a hairpin turn on a dime.

He’s looking right at you when you’re talking with him and as he’s listening, you’re unable to avoid sensing that there is an intensity, a seriousness, and a focus just below the surface that is part of a makeup that believes that sleeping in a tree fort with a high school recruit is something a clown does.

Something noticeable is the almost total lack of understanding or even acknowledgement out there in the land of the experts of the massive overhaul of the Michigan State roster through Tucker’s strategic and methodical approach to the transfer portal.

We all have seen it play out in real time and it’s impossible for any of us to not be enthused with the upgrade up and down the roster.

I read a recent “Opponent Preview” of State on a Big Ten team’s digital platform and the focus was on the losses of Spartans to the portal.

That reporter or writer or whatever he or she calls him/herself showed an impressive level of ignorance with regard to what Tucker has done over the last six months.

Fine with me.

More importantly, fine with Tucker.

One gets the sense (because, perhaps, one has been told) that with each Spartan’s exit from the program and entrance into the portal came greater confidence from the man in charge that The Process was working.

Why do we think a significant number of Spartans “chose” to enter the transfer portal?

Maybe Tucker saw some of those guys wearing Cubs hats and he mentioned to them that this isn’t the Spartan Baseball Program and they could give their caps back to their moms if they wanted to try to demonstrate why they should remain in Tucker’s program.

Maybe Tucker has made it clear that a member of his program must rev his engine at 100 mph at all times and be ready to do whatever is necessary at any given time to help drive the program forward.

It wouldn’t be fair, accurate, or even entertainingly glib to make any comparisons between Tucker and The General.

But Bob Knight made it clear that when kids came to play for him in Bloomington, they were expected to fall in line or suffer the consequences.

For a long, long time, Knight was at the absolute top of his profession and even the people who saw him (and still see him) as an ogre or a bully had to acknowledge that he was, indeed, The General.

And, in case there are any Knight-haters out there (which there are, undoubtedly and understandably), it’s always worth reminding or pointing out that one of the men Knight admired and respected most was Jud.

Go ahead and ask Izzo what he thought of and still thinks of Knight if you want to know what the appropriate Spartan stance on The General should be.

When guys have the aura, the presence, the domineering way about them that comes effortlessly, people don’t just follow them, people work themselves silly for them.

Of course, a man has to have the beef to go along with the aura in order to make it all work.

Would Mel Tucker have been successful for Nick Saban on three different occasions over the course of his coaching career if he was just a guy with a nice smile and an ability to look cool?

Would Mel Tucker have been able to go to so many premier jobs at premier programs and professional organizations for 25 years if he was just a guy who made ridiculous music videos about having it better than other people?

You want to examine his first season as State’s head coach and suggest that he might not have the chops?

Okay.

He takes over in February.

Before he can meet any of his players and find out where the Big Ten Championship trophies are, he’s forced to apply a whole new approach due to something called “Covid-19.”

After taking over for the university’s all time winningest coach, he begins to establish his football program over something called Zoom.

His Spring Practice period is canceled.

His program suffers from the pandemic in ways that so many others do and his Fall camp is cut short by weeks due to players coming down the virus.

He enters into his first season – a conference-only season – having had around 20 minutes of real practice time with the players he’s yet to even meet face-to-face.

The talent level in the program is not at the level it was when State was winning three Big Ten Championships just a few short years ago.

As a 25-point underdog against his program’s chief rival, he leads his band of players into that ballgame immediately after committing 7 turnovers in a home-opening loss to Rutgers and he pounds the school that boasts of being the leaders and best.

He gets outmanned by programs with established staffs and leaders that have allowed those programs to battle through the pandemic with a bit of a different type of fuel tank.

Pat Fitzgerald is correctly heralded as one of the best coaches in all of college football and nobody will argue that he has established his own program with a firm, powerful foundation that has led to Northwestern appearing in the Big Ten Championship game significantly more often than the winningest program in the history of college football.

Tucker leads State to a victory over Northwestern that’s actually far more impressive than the win over UMAA.

Those two victories alone demonstrated one thing to me: Tucker and his staff know how to whip up a hell of a strategic game plan and massive victories were earned with players who, with nothing but respect and admiration for them as Spartans, probably wouldn’t be starters or meaningful contributors if they appeared on Tucker’s State roster three seasons from now.

Getting roadkilled by Columbus?

That’s not only forgivable, it’s understandable at this point.

If I was a Columbus fan, however, and if I was paying any attention to what’s been going on in Beast Lansing (0% chance of any Columbus fan falling into this category since they simply do not pay any attention to anything that occurs outside of the Ohio state lines unless it pertains to the shady recruitment of a guy who plays high school football on Mars), I might be thinking about bracing myself for another stretch of epic battles with the irritating program that has a real penchant for ruining Columbus’s seasons.

Give Tom Allen and his Hoosiers some credit – they had it rolling in 2020.

Come back to me if Tom Allen and his Hoosiers are rolling consistently in a way that the Indiana football program has literally never done.

The loss to Penn State?

Chalk that up to a team simply running out of gas after one of the more grueling, strange, and unsettling stretches in Michigan State football history – and, recognize that State played extremely well for much of that afternoon without anything “on the line.”

Who deserves credit for that afternoon’s performance?

Obviously, the players themselves.

But is it fair to say that, with nothing on the line and the team at the end of the line, Mel Tucker had his program ready, prepared, and that the whole operation showed very real progress from the opening loss to Rutgers?

Mel Tucker will soon be able to get into his car and drive to places where he can meet with high school coaches and players in person, like he did at Ferris State a few weeks back.

He will soon be able to walk into recruits’ homes and share his vision for the program he now proudly leads.

Through the month of June, he and his staff have been able to play host to recruits for official and unofficial visits for the first time. He has collected six verbal commitments from six different states in the past two weeks. He’s on the cusp of gaining a commitment from one of the top stock-on-the-rise quarterback prospects in the country, and is battling toe-to-toe for a four-star offensive lineman from Ohio.

Momentum is building.

With recent recruiting successes comes news of Tucker’s hiring of legendary Detroit Cass Tech High School coach Thomas Wilcher to an analyst role on the Spartans’ staff. Wilcher, a former Michigan tailback, has been moved by Tucker’s aura, and wants to be a part of the relentlessness.

Meanwhile, Tucker has had a full Spring Ball program in which he actually had his players on the field, executing the schemes, developing the chemistry, and improving with each day.

And he’s brought in a truckload of new players who, from his and his staff’s perspective, are on board with the standards and the need to fall in line.

We’re entering into one of the most fascinating periods of State football in my lifetime.

The air is beginning to clear up after having to deal with one of the most intense fogs that refused to lift for over a year.

Mel Tucker hasn’t been napping during this last year and a half.

Nor has he been whining about anything since he doesn’t even know how to whine.

He’s been preparing for the moment that’s about to arrive.

And when he walks into a room or onto a field or into a living room or into locker room, he knows he’s done his homework, he knows he has the plans in place, and he knows he’s made major progress on reengineering the machine from top to bottom.

The wins have to come.

Nobody knows this more than he does.

Does it seem like some wins are on the way?

Does it seem like this column has less words and not too many forks in the road?

Does the previous question really matter?

Would you really want to be the guy in charge at UMAA or anywhere else if this guy surprised everyone except his program by plowing through 8 or 9 opponents this coming Fall?

As for my 1984 Bob Knight Basketball School experience –

Each day after all of the hard-core drills and stations were completed, we’d all break into our intramural teams for two or three games as part of the week-long tournament.

The General strolled through the facility during the games, stopping here and there to watch prospects, see what the name-guys were doing, etc.

Midway through the week, as I was in the middle of playing against Oregon State, The General decided to lean up against the portable basket and take in some of my game (my team’s game – certainly not MY game).

I never again played anything with that level of intensity and hustle.

I made several good passes.

And I took a charge.

I scored zero points.

After the game as I hustled off the court, The General called out to me (our last names were on the backs of our shirts and he yelled out, “SULLY!”).

I sprinted back over to him.

He didn’t really look at me – he noogied me on my 13-year old head and said, “Nice hustle, kid” and then patted me on the backside.

I could have died in that moment.

And while I never again reached that level of athletic achievement, I suspect that when Tucker is gliding around any part of his program’s footprint and he tosses out a motivational compliment to one of his guys, that guy is charged for the next two weeks.

By the way, you should hear what The Beast says about the guy in charge at UMAA.

He applies an economic and even stealthy approach to those words – but the words themselves are pointed and purposeful.

Just like the way he’s establishing his operation….

Crowley Sullivan is a 25-year veteran of the sports media industry. He spent 10 years at ESPN where he won two Emmys and a Peabody Award for his work as a Producer on the iconic series “SportsCentury.” As an Executive, he led ESPN Classic and ESPNews Programming and served as an Executive Producer for ESPN Original Entertainment. He also has served as EVP/GM of Campus Insiders, he’s been a USA Today Sports contributor, and he now oversees UFC Fight Pass as its VP/GM. And, he once at lunch and dinner at The Peanut Barrel for 26 consecutive days/nights.