News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 13:48:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Success on offense vs. WMU, 'big positive moving forward'

Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

EAST LANSING – Michigan State romped to a 51-17 win over Western Michigan in a rare game where everything seemed to click for the Brian Lewerke-led offense. The o-line opened holes in the run game...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}