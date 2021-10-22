Stronger, more confident, Bingham seeking consistency

Entering his senior season, Marcus Bingham Jr. (7-0, 229) is flying under the radar of most college basketball fans, much like the Michigan State program, which is unranked going into the season for the first time in years. Nobody should be surprised by Bingham’s relative anonymity. His stats from last season don’t exactly jump off the page -- 3.5 points, 3.2 points, and 1.2 blocks while averaging 11.2 minutes across 33 games, including five starts. Don’t be surprised, however, if Bingham puts everything together as a senior, and makes good on the immense potential he’s shown in flashes for three seasons prior to this one. Bingham has put in the work to play a significant role. He also possesses a sense of urgency that is unique to upperclassmen. He understands that his time to shine is now. “I am one of the main players on the team this year,” said Bingham,” and being an upperclassman, (I’m) just taking that aspect of a role and it has helped a lot. Having a lot of new guys on the team, showing them how to act, showing them what a Spartan Dawg is. Bringing that aspect to them has helped me a lot.” Bingham started to turn the corner during the second half of Big Ten play as a junior. Disappointed with fluctuating minutes, and lack of consistency in his performance, Bingham began to work harder and accept coaching. As a result, his play improved. His confidence grew. His minutes increased, and so did his influence on the outcomes of Michigan State’s games. During the stretch run of the 2020-2021 season, Bingham was instrumental in some of Michigan State’s biggest victories. Without his contribution, particularly on defense, it is doubtful that the Spartans could have posted three win over Top 5 opponents during the final weeks of the season. And without those three wins, it is doubtful that Michigan State would have extended its streak of NCAA Tournament appearances to 23 straight. This season, the Spartans need Bingham to contribute on both ends of the floor, and to do so on a game-to-game basis. “I’m trying to be consistent, bring a lot of energy,” Bingham said, “just trying to be more of player on the offensive end. I feel like my last three years here, I’ve done the job defensively. It has boosted confidence, going into the summer and it will help my offensive game.” Bingham is brimming with confidence entering his senior season. And that is important because he has always been at his most effective when he plays with confidence and determination. “I just can’t wait to show all of the work that I put in over the summer,” he said. “It’s going to pay off.”

STRENGTH AND LEADERSHIP

At 7-0, 229, Bingham is only four pounds heavier than the weight he played at last season. He is, however, much stronger than he was a year ago, as evidenced by improved numbers in the weight room. At the start of his Spartan career, Bingham was unable to do a single bench press rep of 185. He can now do 11 bench press reps at 185. “He went up incredibly in his strength,” Tom Izzo said. “He has also been a solid defender, but it has been his conditioning and his strength that have hurt him. His strength has improved enormously.” With his increased strength, Bingham has become more effective in his back-to-the-basket game. He can shoot the jump hook, for instance, without defenders muscling him off his spot with superior lower body strength. “I’d like to see him shoot that jump hook more,” Izzo said. “It’s lethal.” Bingham didn’t start playing organized basketball until he was a teenager. So when he got to Michigan State, he had a lot of catching up to do. He was drilled in basic post moves like the jump hook from the moment he set foot on campus. His past hesitancy to use those post moves in games is rooted in a lack of confidence and strength as a developing underclassmen. Bingham is determined to be a reliable post presence for the Spartans this season. That means using his length and newfound strength to be a back-to-the-basket scorer for Michigan State. “The jump hook has been something patented into my game since I’ve been here,” Bingham said. “I never really used it in high school until I got here, not noticing how easy it is at my size to use that advantage over smaller bigs or in a mismatch that I’ve got. I’ve been working on that a lot this summer and it will be in my game for sure this season.” Bingham also expects to contribute to the offense with his face-up jumper. Early in his career, Bingham showed the ability to knock down a handful of three’s. Questionable shot selection and an over eagerness to pull the trigger with the jumper earned Bingham the ire of his head coach. Rightfully so. Bingham has the ability to contribute as a face-up scorer. And that aspect of his game will not be discouraged as long as Bingham is committed to being the post presence Michigan State needs him to be this season. “I think he understands now that he can still take a three, but it is not going to be one off the dribble, behind the back, through the legs,” Izzo said. “He is shooting the ball very well when he spots up.” On a team with capable perimeter scoring wings in Max Christie, Gabe Brown, and Jaden Akins as well as multiple stretch-four options with Joey Hauser and Malik Hall, Bingham can do more good for his team as a reliable post presence than he can by hunting perimeter jumpers. “You will for sure get to see more (threes),” said Bingham, who went 0-of-3 from beyond the arc as a junior. “In recent years I’ve kind of patterned my game on just the outside shot. (I’ve) learned its not just the outside shot that I can do, and that has helped from my coaches. Watching film and getting feedback from them every day.”

EMBRACING LEADERSHIP