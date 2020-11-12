East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo is feeling fine. Fine enough to joke about himself as he gets through the initial days of his COVID-19 self-quarantine. “I heard the last two days of practice have been phenomenal with no head coach there,” Izzo said during his signing day Zoom press conference, the second time in three days that he had a virtual meeting with media despite being diagnosed as COVID-19 positive on Monday. Izzo was upbeat and seemed energetic. He said he has lost his sense of taste but otherwise felt fine. “I’m in quarantine but I’m getting out in seven or eight days,” he said. “It’s like getting out of jail, I can’t wait.” He’s been watching practices via a live stream while Associate Head Coach Dwayne Stephens runs practices. Izzo has even gotten something out of his new virtual perch. “I told my guys it’s different to watch a practice live from an angle that you don’t get to see when you’re on the floor,” Izzo said. The camera stream that’s sent to Izzo is shot from high above the floor at mid-court. But not too high. Izzo kind of likes it. “I guess I know why Bear Bryant stood up in his tower (to watch practice),” Izzo said. “I can see the reasons for that. “I feel like my staff is doing a great job. I Zoom in on them when they meet in the morning. I’m in close contact with Nick, our trainer. Our players are getting tested every day. That’s been going good. “It’s just a matter of me getting healthy. I feel pretty good. So we’re following the rules as we’re supposed to. In the meantime I’m going to keep Zooming on those guys and streaming the practices. I’ll have some meetings with players. “But I’m also letting DJ and the staff do their job, too. I think this is a good time, they can bond with the players. They’ll have some good days and bad, I’m sure. But this is part of the growth of our team.”

LANGFORD UPDATE

Izzo has been cautiously optimistic about Joshua Langford’s progress toward regaining full health during the summer and early fall. Now Izzo is taking things a step further. “I guess I’m going to finally say it,” Izzo said, while jokingly making the sign of the cross across his chest for good luck. “Josh Langford, I think he’s about as close back to 100 percent as he can be. So I am not going to hide behind it anymore. I told him I’ve got to start putting pressure on him now and I feel good about it.” Langford missed all of last season, and all but 13 games of the year before with a foot injury. After several surgeries, and a summer of rehabilitation, Langford gradually began gaining strength and confidence in the foot. He has apparently been practicing full-go for quite some time. “He’s been really solid,” Izzo said. “He and I had a good talk last night (about) Josh in that starting rotation.” Langford was averaging 15 points per game in December of 2018 when his junior season was cut short by injury. As a sophomore in 2018, he started all 35 games and averaged 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He ranked second on the team in 3-point percentage (40.4). Langford, a fifth-year senior, will turn 24 in January. “To think of two years ago when he thought that basketball was done to where he is right now is just an incredible, incredible compliment to the doctors, to my trainer Nick (Richey), the strength coach and most of all, by far, Josh. It’s been an incredible journey.” Langford was named tri-captain along with Aaron Henry and Foster Loyer. “Gabe Brown has played well, and Aaron,” Izzo said. “So we have some versatility on the wings.” Many assumed that Brown would move into a starting role this season as a blossoming junior. He is blossoming, but Izzo said he might want Brown’s energy and instant offense coming off the bench. Izzo believes Brown can be a Morris Peterson type of weapon in that fashion. Izzo has sold various players in the past about the virtues of being a sixth man like Peterson was as an All-Big Ten player in 1999. But Brown might be the closest thing to Peterson, in terms of athleticism, size and skill set, that Izzo has had in a sixth man since Peterson.

SCHEDULE UPDATE?

MSU has not yet released its schedule, nor has the Big Ten. But Izzo is hoping to release something soon. “I think it (the schedule) is 90 percent done,” Izzo said. “It’s just all the contractual things because you don’t know what could happen. That’s the only hold-up right now. I feel pretty comfortable that we’ve got at least six or seven of our (non-conference) games (set) and I’m hoping by Thursday (we’ll release something).” Michigan State will play Duke on Dec. 1 as part of the annual Champions Classic. The game’s location has yet to be announced.

EMONI BATES DEBUTS TONIGHT

New Michigan State signee Jaden Akins will team up with MSU’s 2022 mega verbal commitment Emoni Bates for the debut game for Bates’ Ypsi Prep high school team. Ypsi Prep will face Team Sizzle of Minneapolis at 8:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday) on ESPN2 as part of the Geico High School Showcase. Bates, regarded as the best teen-aged player in the world and a possibility to reclassify this spring after his junior season and potentially enroll at Michigan State next year, will face off against Chet Holmgren, the No. 1-ranked senior in the country. “I am anxious to see the game,” Izzo said. “I will get to watch it. I’ve got nothing else to do, not that I wouldn’t make time anyway. It makes it more unique. I’ll plan my whole night around it, maybe I’ll have dinner in my office here and watch the game. How does it get any better than that?” Izzo can’t comment on an unsigned recruit, thus he couldn’t speak specifically about Bates. But he said he’s looking forward to watching Akins. “I’m kind of anxious as anybody else to see how he plays but you have to realize these guys haven’t played a lot together and they haven’t played all summer,” Izzo said. “Things are going to be so new and foreign. I’m hoping he has a good game for his sake and his team’s sake and I think it will be fun for all of us to watch. I haven’t seen his new team and all the players that they have on that team.”

FIRST THINGS FIRST

With Michigan State less than three weeks from its opener, Izzo feels his team is a little behind in terms of conditioning. “I think our biggest issue right now is we’ve got to get in better shape,” he said. “That’s not normally a problem but we’ve tried to take things so gradually because we never knew when we’d be playing. I think we’ve got a good base but I think these next two weeks we can now get in real game speed shape.” In the meantime, Izzo wants his playing groups to become more comfortable playing with each other. “We’ve got to get our chemistry a little bit,” Izzo said. “We’ve been playing a lot of different guys at a lot of different positions and now start to home in on things. “We’re going to really start working on our chemistry, and not move so many people around and try to home in on our starting group, and home in on our top seven or eight or nine players and see who can go from there.” What has Izzo seen so far? “I’m seeing a little bit more out of Rocket (Watts) at the point,” Izzo said. “I’m seeing a little bit more out of Foster at the point. He’s done a good job. I’ve been pleased with Jack Hoiberg. Those guys have been good there.” Izzo spent all of last year auditioning different candidates at power forward, and never landed on a completely reliable one. That won’t be a problem this year. Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, and sophomore Malik Hall are performing well at the position. “Both Hauser and Malik have been very good at the four,” Izzo said. “Both of them can play a couple of other positions. “We are still question-marking our center. But we think we’ve got it by committee.” Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier, Julius Marble and freshman Mady Sissoko are competing for time at center. Kithier can also play the four. “All of them are going to play some and hopefully they start separating themselves this week,” Izzo said. He said the same thing about power forwards last year, with Kithier, Hall and even Bingham playing away from the basket at times, but Izzo didn’t get the consistency he was expecting.”

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Izzo often begins the season with a playing group numbering more than 10. This year, he says a big playing group - or at least establishing a large group of functional candidates - is a necessity. “Every player is going to be needed this year,” Izzo said. “As we’ve learned in football, a fourth-string, walk-on quarterback is starting some games now (due to COVID-19). I’m sure it’s going to be the same in basketball so the goal is to try to get everybody to at least understand what they’ve got to do to be able to survive in there. It’s going to be an interesting run.”

HOGGARD UPDATE

True freshman combo guard A.J. Hoggard has been sidelined for more than a week after undergoing meniscus surgery. “It was a very minor scope, which is usually a 10-day or two-week deal,” Izzo said. “So we’re hoping within the next week he’ll be back. It hurts him because of the timing of it.” Hoggard was ranked the No. 75 player in the country by Rivals.com for 2020. He needed to shed some weight during preseason camp. The injury won’t help in that regard, but Izzo is still bullish on Hoggard. “AJ has a chance to be a key part of it well,” Izzo said. “The surgery went very well, just a little clean-up job. He seems to be doing great.”

READY FOR DUKE?

Michigan State was originally scheduled to play in the Champions Classic on Tuesday. The game was postponed weeks ago. “Would we have been ready for Duke? I think we would have because everything would have been relative,” Izzo said. “It would have been the same for them as us. “But it’s been hard. I don’t think extra time has given us a benefit, because it’s been hard to manage how you prepare your guys. These poor kids have been practicing for six weeks. Trying to keep their attention is difficult. There have been no exhibition games. There’s nothing to look forward to. “We would have played Gonzaga by now. We would have played an exhibition game and we would have opened the season in Chicago. “I think now there is light at the end of the tunnel and that’s going to make a difference.”

A NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER