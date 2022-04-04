Stephens hired as head coach at WMU: What it Means

East Lansing, Mich. - Western Michigan University made official on Monday afternoon what various media outlets reported earlier in the day, that Michigan State Associate Head Coach Dwayne Stephens has been hired as the next head basketball coach at Western Michigan. SpartanMag.com confirmed on Friday that Stephens was interviewing with Western Michigan, which fired head coach Clayton Bates after two seasons on March 7. Stephens served as an assistant for Tom Izzo at Michigan State for 19 seasons, enjoying a steep rise in responsibilities over the years to the point of becoming Izzo’s key in-game confidante and recruiting architect. He has been hailed as one of the top assistants in the country for a number of years. The 2016-17 Sporting News College Basketball Yearbook listed him as the No. 1 recruiter in the Big Ten Conference. A 2014 article by Jay Bilas and Jeff Goodman at ESPN.com named Stephens as one of the country’s Top 15 head coaching candidates among assistant coaches. Western Michigan went 8-23 this season and will present Stephens with a steep rebuilding project. "I'm very excited for the opportunity to lead Western Michigan basketball," Stephens said in a statement released by Western Michigan. "My family and I would like to thank President (Edward) Montgomery and Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae for giving us this opportunity. "I've spent nearly 20 years at Michigan State, working under a Hall of Fame Coach Tom Izzo. Saying thanks to him for what I've learned and for our friendship isn't enough. I will carry all of those lessons with me to Western Michigan, which I think is a perfect place for me as a head coach." Stephens played four years at Michigan State from 1989-93. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a junior in 1992. "I consider myself a blue-collar coach, who is a grinder and I will work tirelessly to make Western Michigan one of the best in the Mid-American Conference and take the program to new heights," Stephens said. "I will expect my staff and our student-athletes to carry the same work ethic and dedication, both on and off the floor, into making our school and the Kalamazoo community proud of our program. From the first time I met with Dan, I could feel the energy and excitement he has for Western Michigan and I love the vision he has, not only for our men's basketball program, but for athletics at WMU. I'm so very happy for this opportunity and can't wait to get started!"

WHAT IT MEANS

Stephens was overdue for a jump to the head coaching ranks. He has had opportunities to become a head coach at the mid-major level in the past, but opted out of consideration after interviewing. This time, he saw the process through. Western Michigan could become a quality program under the right coach, and Stephens could prove to be that man. But with Stephens’ lengthy success and background at Michigan State, including five Final Fours with the Spartans and one with Marquette in 2003, it seems he would have been in line for a mid-major “plus” type of coaching job when moving on from Michigan State rather than a job at a directional mid-major. Brian Gregory (Dayton), Tom Crean (Marquette), Jim Boylan (Utah) and Doug Wojcik (Tulsa) attracted the type of jobs when they left Michigan State that Stephens should have been able to pull, based on his resumé. But, for whatever reason, his initial head coaching job will be at a smaller, directional mid-major program, similar to the jobs that Stan Heath (Kent State), Mark Montgomery (Northern Illinois) and Mike Garland (Cleveland State) accepted when they left Michigan State. If Stephens is to become a candidate to replace Izzo some day, a strong showing as the head man at a place like Western Michigan would surely enhance his chances. This move was good for Stephens and Michigan State in that regard. As for Michigan State, Izzo will miss Stephens’ knowledge and presence on the recruiting trail. Most recently, Stephens was a point man for the recruitments of Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks in the Detroit area. The recruiting landscape is changing for Michigan State as the in-state recruiting talent pool has diminished in comparison to its high water mark of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Meanwhile, national prep programs have continued to emerge as landing spots for Top 50 recruits. When Michigan State hires Stephens’ replacement, those national recruiting interests will be taken into consideration. As for bench coaching roles, Montgomery’s return to Izzo’s staff after 10 seasons at Northern Illinois gave Izzo a boost in that category. Montgomery was vocal, demonstrative and instrumental as a lead assistant during practices and games this season, to the point that it seemed to overlap onto Stephens’ previous role a bit. With Montgomery in place, Stephens’ departure will be absorbed more easily and naturally than would have been the case two or three years ago. As for the recruiting piece, Izzo will need a strong salesman and communicator to team with Montgomery and Doug Wojcik in that category. One name to keep an eye on for the assistant coaching vacancy is LaVall Jordan, who was fired as head coach at Butler on Friday. Jordan, 42, is a native of Albion, Mich., and has had a close professional relationship with Izzo over the years. Jordan spent five years as head coach at Butler, one year as head coach at Milwaukee and seven years as an assistant to John Beilein at Michigan.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: