East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State men’s basketball associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will be one of 12 coaches to be inducted into the inaugural class of A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame.

Stephens is in his 16th season as an assistant coach at Michigan State, and his seventh as associate head coach. He has worked closely with eight Spartans selected in the last seven NBA Drafts, including six front court players (Draymond Green, Adreian Payne, Branden Dawson, Deyonta Davis, Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr.). Stephens has coached in 17 straight NCAA Tournaments, including the 2003 Final Four with Marquette and the 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2015 Final Fours with MSU. He has helped guide MSU to four Big Ten Championships and three Big Ten Tournament titles.

This is the first Hall of Fame of its kind that specifically recognizes NCAA Divisions I, II and III men and women ‘assistant’ basketball coaches.

The Class of 2019 will be the inaugural class inducted into the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame on Tuesday, May 7 in Atlanta.

Stephens is one of four currrent Division I assistant coaches to be inducted.

The 2019 Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame honorees will consist of 12 inductees: four from DI Men’s Basketball; four from DI Women’s Basketball; two each from Divisions II and III – one men’s basketball and one women’s basketball.

Donny Daniels of Gonzaga, Stan Jones of Florida State and Steve Robinson of North Carolina are the three other men’s Division I inductees.