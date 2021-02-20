SpartanMag - Step inside THE WAR ROOM (2.20.21)

East Lansing, Mich. - For the latest information on Michigan State football roster development, recruiting news, rumors and rumblings, head inside THE WAR ROOM.

In this edition, we have major news that will have an impact on the offensive depth chart for Michigan State this fall. We also take a dive into RB recruiting, the LB picture, including the latest on the VanSumerens, and much more.

SpartanMag.com members can access THE WAR ROOM here.