Steelers selection creates 'priceless' moment in Heyward household

Connor Heyward to the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed like one of the most predictable late-round NFL Draft selections in history.

But Connor didn’t get his hopes up.

“No, I never teased myself one bit,” said Connor Heyward, whose brother has been a Steeler since 2011. “I always felt like they were interested, but I didn’t want to get my expectations too high.”

He could have. They were met when the Steelers selected him in the sixth round, No. 208 overall, on Saturday.

Connor Heyward soared as an NFL prospect during his senior year at Michigan State in 2021. Heyward started all 13 games at tight end in 2021 after making the switch from third-string running back in preseason camp.

He led the Spartan tight ends and ranked tied for third on the team with a career-high 35 receptions for 326 yards and two TDs to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by both the coaches and media.

The Steelers’ interest in the younger Heyward was clear throughout the scouting process, and the Steelers are known for selecting personalities they like. Family ties are a plus for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s drafting Connor seemed like a probable bet, especially with Cam being a stalwart of the organization, with five Pro Bowl selections to his credit. But Connor was careful to keep his emotions in check.

“I wanted to see it happen, and if it didn’t happen, I wasn’t going to put that in my head,” Connor said. “So now that it did happen, I’m glad it did.”

Connor was in his home state of Georgia during the draft, with Cam and Cam’s family and their siblings and close friends.

Connor’s father, the late and legendary Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, was selected by the Steelers in 1988.

“My brother was just as surprised as I was,” Connor said.

When Connor’s phone rang just before the Steelers made their selection, Cam watched closely. During the phone conversation, Cam signaled his younger brother into their mother’s bedroom.

“Who is that?” Cam asked Connor.

“One second,” Connor said.

Then a moment later, Connor whispered, “It's Coach (Mike) Tomlin.”

Cameron’s response?

“His facial reaction was just priceless,” Connor said. “We were both just extremely happy.”