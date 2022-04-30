Steelers selection creates 'priceless' moment in Heyward household
Connor Heyward to the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed like one of the most predictable late-round NFL Draft selections in history.
But Connor didn’t get his hopes up.
“No, I never teased myself one bit,” said Connor Heyward, whose brother has been a Steeler since 2011. “I always felt like they were interested, but I didn’t want to get my expectations too high.”
He could have. They were met when the Steelers selected him in the sixth round, No. 208 overall, on Saturday.
Connor Heyward soared as an NFL prospect during his senior year at Michigan State in 2021. Heyward started all 13 games at tight end in 2021 after making the switch from third-string running back in preseason camp.
He led the Spartan tight ends and ranked tied for third on the team with a career-high 35 receptions for 326 yards and two TDs to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by both the coaches and media.
The Steelers’ interest in the younger Heyward was clear throughout the scouting process, and the Steelers are known for selecting personalities they like. Family ties are a plus for the Steelers.
Pittsburgh’s drafting Connor seemed like a probable bet, especially with Cam being a stalwart of the organization, with five Pro Bowl selections to his credit. But Connor was careful to keep his emotions in check.
“I wanted to see it happen, and if it didn’t happen, I wasn’t going to put that in my head,” Connor said. “So now that it did happen, I’m glad it did.”
Connor was in his home state of Georgia during the draft, with Cam and Cam’s family and their siblings and close friends.
Connor’s father, the late and legendary Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, was selected by the Steelers in 1988.
“My brother was just as surprised as I was,” Connor said.
When Connor’s phone rang just before the Steelers made their selection, Cam watched closely. During the phone conversation, Cam signaled his younger brother into their mother’s bedroom.
“Who is that?” Cam asked Connor.
“One second,” Connor said.
Then a moment later, Connor whispered, “It's Coach (Mike) Tomlin.”
Cameron’s response?
“His facial reaction was just priceless,” Connor said. “We were both just extremely happy.”
BROTHERS, NOW TEAMMATES
Connor and Cam have never played on the same team. Too many years separated them. But now Cam will have the chance to expand the many roles he has already served for his younger brother.
“Cam has been a big brother, but more of a father figure,” Connor said.
Craig Heyward passed away at the age of 39 in 2006 of cancer when Connor was 7-years-old.
Now, Cam can be big brother, father figure and veteran teammate for Connor, all in the city where their late father made his fame, and Cam built upon it.
“I’m not born in Pittsburgh, but Pittsburgh means a lot,” Connor said. “And he (Cameron) is involved a lot. So, this just means that much more to me.”
Cam has a reputation for getting into scuffles with teammates on the practice field. He’s somewhat of a training camp bully. Connor probably won’t have to worry about fisticuffs, but the rookie isn’t likely to get much slack from big brother.
“I can take the tough love,” Connor said. “I’m kind of expecting it to come into camp, but it makes the experience that much more fun.
“I honestly think when you have your siblings around, it makes you play that much better. They can push you to the limits that your teammates can push you to, and when your brother has been tough on you, the teammates can kind of look at that and be like, ‘Okay, he’s being tough.’”
Connor has other family members in Pittsburgh, as well.
“I’ll probably live with my grandma before I live with Cam,” Connor said with a laugh. “For the first couple of weeks or so, I’m sure that I’ll stay with Cam or my grandma just to get situated and acclimated with the football stuff. Obviously, that’s the most important stuff, and then the other stuff comes second. And then, more than likely, I’ll get my own place.”
In the process, he hopes to make the Steelers happy they drafted him.
“They like my versatility and I think that they have a plan for me,” Connor said.
Heyward has played tailback and tight end at Michigan State.
“I know my position: tight end and fullback,” Connor said. “And special teams is an important thing. At Michigan State, I played special teams, around three or four special team units a year. So, I know what it takes to be successful on special teams, and special teams can keep you in the NFL longer. You can’t shy away from that. That’s something you just want to do.
“No matter what that is, I’m going to embrace it and I’m just excited to be a Steeler,” he said.
And he’s glad he stayed at Michigan State after entering the transfer portal early in his junior season with the Spartans in 1999, during Mark Dantonio’s final season in East Lansing.
“I came in as an athlete my freshman year, and Coach Dantonio recruited me,” Heyward explained to Steelers media members on Saturday night. “He thought I was just an offensive guy, anywhere on offense, or outside linebacker on defense. They tried me out on offense and that worked out.”
Heyward wasn’t happy with his decreased role at tailback in the fall of 2019. By entering the portal before the midway point of the season, he retained junior status for 2020.
Heyward was having second thoughts about transferring when Dantonio retired in February of 2020. When Mel Tucker was hired less than two weeks later, Heyward asked for a chance to remain the Spartan program. Tucker knew Heyward from Georgia recruiting territory when Tucker was defensive coordinator at the University of Georgia.
Tucker welcomed him back, and Heyward never wavered.
“When Coach Tuck[er] came in, Coach (Will) Peagler was my running back coach,” Heyward said. “He suggested it (moving to tight end) to the staff, and two weeks before the season, I switched into their hybrid role, tight end and h-back role and I’m glad I did. I don’t think I would be in this position if I didn’t.”