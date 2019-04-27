Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Teryl Austin was the last NFL assistant coach to work with Michigan State draft prospect Justin Layne at MSU’s Pro Day in March, and the man whose favorable reports about the Spartan defensive back held the most weight on Friday night. That’s when the Steelers made Layne their pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Layne went No. 83 overall, continuing MSU’s streak of having at least one player selected in the NFL Draft every year since 1941 - the third-longest streak in the FBS.

“I didn’t think he (Layne) would be around this long (in the draft),” Austin said on Friday night. “When we saw him sitting where he was, I’m very excited to have him. “I really like him and his potential. When I first saw him, I thought he was really quick-bodied, long arms, good ball skills, and very competitive. I think that’s one thing that sticks out with him when you watch him. He’s competitive. He’s not afraid to throw it up in there. He’ll tackle. He’ll compete at the point of attack for a ball. So he’s got a lot of good things to work with.”

Layne, of Cleveland Benedictine High, grew up in a Cleveland Browns household. But that all changed on Friday night.

“My dad threw away all his Browns stuff,” Layne said. “He already has all of his Steelers stuff on him right now. We are ready, we are switching it up.”

Layne was first-team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus, and second-team by coaches and media.

He had 15 pass break-ups as a junior last fall, which tied for first in the Big Ten and ranked No. 10 in the nation.

"Justin is an outstanding athlete with great ball skills," said Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio. "He was recruited here as a wide receiver but really developed and excelled as a corner. He's an outstanding competitor and a great tackler. He should have an outstanding NFL career."

Layne said he expected to go in the second round, but he had a feeling the Steelers liked him.

“I talked to the coaching staff, Coach Tomlin a lot at the Combine,” Layne said. “Even at my pre-draft visits, I kind of had a feeling and knew they were going to get me. It was in my dream and just what I felt. I felt like I was going to go against our rivals and they are the rivals to the Browns.”

Layne made the decision to turn pro and forgo his senior year, prior to MSU’s appearance in the Redbox Bowl. He didn’t play in that game for Michigan State, a decision which bothered Dantonio at the time. But Dantonio said during MSU’s Pro Day in March that he and Layne have a strong relationship that will carry on.

Layne is the eighth Spartan defensive back selected in the NFL Draft under Dantonio (CB Jeremy Ware, seventh round by Raiders in 2010; CB Chris L. Rucker, sixth round by Colts in 2011; S Trenton Robinson, sixth round by Redskins in 2012; CB Darqueze Dennard, first round by Bengals in 2014; CB Trae Waynes, first round by Vikings in 2015; CB/WR Tony Lippett, fifth round by Dolphins in 2015; S Montae Nicholson, fourth round by Redskins in 2017).

Now, Layne is Austin’s athlete.

“I see him more as an outside guy to start with,” Austin said. “And then we’ll see what type of mental aptitude he has to handle everything that we do before we start talking about moving him inside (to the slot).”

Austin said he took a close look at Layne’s battle with Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry, which took place in September.

Harry was selected No. 32 overall, at the end of the first round, by the New England Patriots. Harry was the No. 2 wide receiver selected in the draft.

“He competed very well,” Austin said of Layne. “He lost a couple, but that’s going to happen when you’re playing a guy that’s that type of quality. But I was very pleased with his performance that game. He didn’t back down. He didn’t give an inch. And he just kept coming at it play after play. And that’s the one thing I thought, that recover’s very good.”