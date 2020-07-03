State of the Program: Offensive Line
This is the second installment in our State of the Program series in which we analyze each of the position groups ahead of the 2020 football season. Today, we take an in-depth look at MSU’s offensive line:
One of the biggest questions of the off-season is whether an offensive line group full of experience but low on proven consistency could meld into a positive force for the Spartans in 2020.
Pro Football Focus ranked Michigan State's offensive line the No. 114 unit in the country last year and listed often-injured Luke Campbell as the only player inside of the top 210.
SpartanMag doesn't always agree with every PFF stat, but Michigan State's o-line offered an extreme mixed back last year. Michigan State averaged just 3.5 yards per carry on the ground (No. 13 in the Big Ten), but led the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed (18).
For a third straight year, Michigan State o-linemen occasionally produced quality individual play. Collectively, things were disjointed too often, due in part to injuries.
New o-line coach Chis Kapilovic, who whipped a young, thin o-line at Colorado into functional shape last year, has some maturing pieces to work with.
Let’s take a look.
WHO’S GONE:
Tyler Higby and Cole Chewins have graduated after once-promising careers were derailed by injury.
Higby, a high three-star recruit from Houston, had 30 career starts at center, left guard and left tackle. He started four games at left tackle last year after Chewins and Kevin Jarvis were lost to injury and A.J. Arcuri awaited a return from injury.
When Higby missed the last six games of 2019 due to injury, it marked the fourth left tackle to miss extended time.
Higby played his best football at offensive guard, but had to play center and left tackle due to teammate injuries, and had his share of struggles.
Higby graduated with a degree in communications.
Chewins, a two-star tight end recruit from Clarkston, had 25 career starts at left tackle. He missed all of last year due to chronic injuries and opted to retire last winter rather than trying to make a comeback in 2020. He was two-time Academic All-America while earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance.
WHO'S BACK: Projected Depth Chart*
* Offensive coaches aren't sure where the offensive linemen they inherited will fit in the depth chart under new offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson.
But SpartanMag isn't afraid to publish some best guess projections:
|Name
|Ht/Wt
|Year
|Hometown/School
|Rivals Stars
|
A.J. Arcuri
|
6-7, 206
|
R-Sr.
|
Powell, Ohio/Olentangy Liberty
|
Devontae Dobbs
|
6-4, 295
|
R-Fr.
|
Belleville (Mich.) High
|
Spencer Brown
|
6-6, 326
|
R-Fr.
|
Commerce Twp., Mich/Walled Lake Western
A.J. Arcuri finally harnessed a measure of good health for the second half of the 2019 season and came on strong with five starts at left tackle.
Arcuri caught Kapilovic's eye during winter conditioning.
"I see AJ Arcuri moving around on the field, he looks good," Kapilovic said.
