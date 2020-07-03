This is the second installment in our State of the Program series in which we analyze each of the position groups ahead of the 2020 football season. Today, we take an in-depth look at MSU’s offensive line:

One of the biggest questions of the off-season is whether an offensive line group full of experience but low on proven consistency could meld into a positive force for the Spartans in 2020.

Pro Football Focus ranked Michigan State's offensive line the No. 114 unit in the country last year and listed often-injured Luke Campbell as the only player inside of the top 210.

SpartanMag doesn't always agree with every PFF stat, but Michigan State's o-line offered an extreme mixed back last year. Michigan State averaged just 3.5 yards per carry on the ground (No. 13 in the Big Ten), but led the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed (18).

For a third straight year, Michigan State o-linemen occasionally produced quality individual play. Collectively, things were disjointed too often, due in part to injuries.

New o-line coach Chis Kapilovic, who whipped a young, thin o-line at Colorado into functional shape last year, has some maturing pieces to work with.

Let’s take a look.



